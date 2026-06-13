Good morning!
As a bay dweller, it probably is incumbent upon me to remove a certain amount of crabs from the water each year and eat them. But I’m woefully behind.
We’re starting our third summer on Mobile Bay, and it feels like we’re really hitting our stride — except for the crab situation. One of the first gifts we got when we moved in was a crab trap from my parents, and I had big ideas about crab feasts. But so did the dogs.
My beloved pitt-rat terrier Georgia — RIP best dog ever — and our Cavalier King Charles Honey had always enjoyed playing with crabs on my parents’ dock in Gautier. They would bark and try to “get” the crabs, while the angry crustaceans snapped their claws and attempted to sidle their way back into the water. It was good fun.
But something happened when we moved.
When those first crabs came out of our new trap, there was no fun little game. Georgia just walked over and crushed them in her 3,000 psi jaws. It was a bit horrifying. Honey’s little 20 psi jaws could never accomplish such a thing, but she was clearly impressed.
The dogs got “crab madness.” When I pulled the trap out of the water, they would attack it like maniacs, biting the cage and trying to yank it out of my hands. They had a surprising amount of coordination, too, which made me think they’d been scheming.
In the process of throwing themselves at the cage, they would also get covered in bay water and cage slime, which meant an hour’s worth of bathing and drying lay ahead.
If I left them inside when I went to check the trap, they watched from the house and freaked out, barking like crazy until my wife released them to come down and attack me.
To make matters worse, some kids came and stood on the trap while trying to climb onto the pier and bent it in a way that even the idiot crabs could figure out how to escape. So eventually I just stopped trying.
The crab trap sat unbaited in the water. The dogs would come out and stare at it and Honey would even try to pull on the rope with her weak little jaws, like she was going to drag it up.
All last summer and this past winter it sat out there, stuck in the mud. A replacement “crab pot” sat in the closet for months. Finally, a couple of weeks ago, I hauled the nasty thing out of the water and like any self-respecting redneck, threw it in the middle of the back yard, where it currently sits. I have plans to get it to the road sometime in the next three years.
Since Georgia left us more than a year and a half ago, I figured it’s safe to go back into the water. So I loaded up the new trap with mullet, hardheads and croaker and dropped her in.
In a day or two, we had nine big blue crabs hanging out in the trap and I started daydreaming about a crab boil — something I haven’t done in a while.
Wednesday night was the night.
I came home, changed, left Honey in the house and headed for the pier with a pair of tongs to help coerce the crabs to jump in the bucket. Five minutes later I was back and Honey was all fired up once she learned her nemesis were actually inside the house. The dog is determined to get her nose pinched.
The boiling went pretty well. I probably need a bigger pot and my crab picking speed was decent after the first couple. Nothing like picking the meat out of crabs to remind you why they cost so much.
It all took me back to childhood on the Mississippi Sound when we’d paddle around in our little flat-bottomed aluminum boat and put out those crab nets with a piece of chicken tied in the middle. We usually placed them along a row of pilings — remnants of a pier that was probably destroyed in Camille.
We’d just paddle from one piling to the other, pull up a net, throw an angry crab into the boat, then drop the net back and head for the next one. My mother would boil them up for us. Always so good.
I may be getting a little crab madness myself. Should be a great summer.
The saga continues…
As you read this Sunday, the Alabama GOP is gearing up for its hearing regarding Tommy Tuberville’s residency status and whether he meets the legal requirements to run for governor.
Fellow Republican candidate Ken McFeeters has somehow managed to provoke this hearing, although from what he told us Thursday, it’s all going to be rather performative.
McFeeters says he won’t be allowed to subpoena Tuberville or his wife, or the people who did his taxes, or really anyone. The media will be locked out and nothing is going to be recorded. Tubby has even said he’s too busy to attend.
Sounds like he knows what a waste of time this will be.
There are a couple of pundits at left-leaning outlets who’ve claimed there’s a chance Tuberville will be booted as the Republican nominee, but those sound like the ramblings of someone who’s had LSD dropped into their Diet Coke. If you look at the people on the ALGOP board, it’s very difficult to believe they would do anything but rubber stamp Tub’s ticket to the general election.
One thing to remember is it is ALGOP that pushed Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth aside in the first place in order to have Tubs run. Ainsworth would easily have been elected governor. It’s kind of crazy to think they threw their weight behind a guy who everyone knew had a residency issue when there was zero question a Republican would win anyway.
Sunday’s hearing will be trumpeted as “putting an end to the questions about Tuberville’s residency,” but don’t count on it. Democratic nominee Doug Jones — or some proxy — is bound to sue over this and to try to press the issue in a courtroom.
Tuberville’s team of screw-ups didn’t help his cause when they failed to properly redact his tax documents in last week’s release, exposing the numbers to anyone with internet access. Lagniappe — as has become the norm in this state — was the only news outlet to publish the pertinent numbers.
Doing so brought a harumphing “cease and desist” letter from Tubby’s lawyer last Saturday, but they’ve been quiet as church mice since. Someone must have finally done a Google search for these guys to show them just how many times that tactic has failed in the past 60 years. I can only imagine the national media attention Tub’s crew would have drawn by trying to sue us for their “Redactile Dysfunction.”
What the numbers from his tax return mean, I’m not sure. But his Alabama Adjusted Gross Income in 2019 being $11,806 stands out as requiring explanation.
It’s become sort of a cottage industry now to try to isolate each new stone making up the mountain of evidence suggestive that Tuberville has not lived in Alabama full time long enough to run and attempt to refute or justify it in a vacuum. While it’s true his tax numbers don’t prove he wasn’t a resident, they look rather bizarre for someone who was paid millions at the University of Cincinnati just a couple of years earlier and whose 2021 Alabama tax filing says his AGI was over $660,000. Quite a turnaround in just two years.
When you compare those 2019 tax docs to the candidate reports filed with the U.S. Senate for that year, it sure looks like he earned much more than he claimed, but that could all be tricks of the accounting trade. It deserves examination. I’d love to see if his actual federal tax documents bear any resemblance to what he filed in Bama that year.
As I said, though, it’s just another stone in the pile. The taxes look weird, his name wasn’t on the Auburn house until 2024. He voted in Florida in 2018 and had a homestead exemption there, but is still trying to claim he moved to Auburn that year. Just this week, though, his spokesman Jon Gray was quoted in a news story saying he finished moving to Auburn in 2019. So he moved for six months?
His Florida drivers license was active for years after he claimed he moved. He and his wife bought property in 2023 and claimed their Florida residence as their home in legal documents.
And then there’s the travel. Our own Scott Johnson has reported extensively on how much time Tuberville spent in the Panhandle after becoming a senator. Tubby has had taxpayers and his own campaigns pay thousands and thousands for his travel there and the amount of time he was spending there early on suggests little time at “home” in Auburn.
Incidentally, his crack team also declared in his statement to the ALGOP when they turned over the documents they didn’t redact properly that all that travel paid for by taxpayers and his campaign was vacation — an “escape.” They essentially admitted those trips illegally used tax and campaign dollars. U.S. Senators can’t pay for their vacations with tax money or campaign money. Doh!
Al.com ran an opinion piece this week from some political consultant by the name of Tripp Skipper titled “I was there: The truth about Tommy Tuberville’s Alabama residency.” Skipper claimed to have been there when, “a moving truck delivered belongings that had been transported from Cincinnati, Ohio. I was there while his wife, Suzanne, unpacked boxes and put dishes away in the kitchen cabinets. I saw firsthand a family establishing its home in Auburn, Alabama.”
It got a lot of traction, but, like everything else, left me with more questions than answers. Skipper failed to mention in his story that he actually worked for Tuberville at one point. Seems a bit shady, but I could let it pass if it wasn’t that his very first sentence was, “I first met Coach Tommy Tuberville over lunch in Auburn in 2018.”
But at least two news articles quoted him in 2017 as an aide to Tuberville saying the coach wouldn’t be running for governor in 2018, and campaign finance records show he was being paid by Tuberville in May of 2017. If the first sentence is untrue, are we supposed to believe the rest?
I wrote to Skipper to ask about it. No response, but someone apparently edited the article to make it say 2017 in the first sentence, although there was no notation of the correction anywhere. I don’t know. Maybe it was just a typo, or maybe a guy who used to work for Tuberville had a chance to carry some water for him. Regardless, I’m skeptical.
Whatever happens today, and I’m guessing it will be a wholehearted endorsement of Tuberville meeting the requirements to run, this thing ain’t over, not by a skipper’s trip.
And on the other side…
We’re still waiting for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Doug Jones to pony up his tax records. When Scott Johnson asked about his own residency in March due to his extensive work in DC, Jones’ response got a bit testy.
“Yeah, I worked out of [ArentFox’s] D.C. office, which doesn’t mean a damn thing about my residence. Most of those folks live in Virginia and Maryland,” he wrote in an email.
He later added, “Bottom line is that this is a silly exercise when it comes to my residency, but I will make a deal with you: if Tuberville releases his AL and federal income tax returns that show his home residence, I will do the same.”
Lagniappe has asked Jones to follow up on that since Tuberville released his state tax documents which ostensibly also show his Adjusted Gross Federal Income. So far we’ve heard nothing back.
We’ll keep asking.
Barry getting scary
Someone needs to teach both Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore about this thing called “The Streisand Effect.” In 2003, actress/director/my mom’s favorite singer Barbra Streisand sued a photographer for the Trumpesque sum of $50 million for a photo he’d put on his blog about coastal erosion and demanding he remove it. The photo had been downloaded just four times by people who weren’t Streisand’s lawyers, but was viewed more than 400,000 times the month after the suit became public.
In other words, threatening lawsuits designed to censor stories you don’t like typically brings more attention to the story you don’t like.
Tubby’s threatening letter to Lagniappe drew statewide and national attention. Moore has gone slap crazy over the past week, threatening lawsuits against reporters who wrote about — or even just asked about — his military service and late this week even petitioned the Federal Election Commission to go after some social media influencers he claims were working for his opposition to further that subject.
Just days ahead of his runoff with former Navy Seal sniper Jared Hudson — who women in the office have dubbed “Studson” — Moore sounds like a squeaky screen door whining in the wind. He bailed out of a debate this week at the last minute claiming he was needed for an important vote in DC, which didn’t look good, IMO.
I don’t know if there’s anything to these “stolen valor” claims regarding whether Moore improperly claimed a rank he shouldn’t have. Much of it is military minutiae that takes five minutes to explain anyway. There’s no question he was in the National Guard. To me the issue is a bit played up, but Barry’s flailing around threatening to sue media outlets has drawn far more attention than it would have otherwise.
Maybe he needs to hire Babs as his political consultant.
Trashy pandering
Without doubt my favorite story of this political season landed Thursday when Lt. Gov. candidate Wes Allen released possibly the dumbest attack ad in human history.
Allen’s campaign put out a commercial featuring a clearly AI-created raccoon named “Charlie” who claims to be the pet of Allen’s opponent, John Wahl. Charlie makes claims about living in Wahl’s house and sleeping in his bed. This, Charlie claims, gives him unique insight into Wahl’s qualifications to be lieutenant governor.
The commercial also dings Wahl for pushing legislation that would make it legal for people to own wild raccoons. Yes, it is currently illegal. I wonder if anyone has ever been cited for owning one.
This is all sufficiently stupid to make me wonder if Wes Allen has lost his mind, but it gets even dumber.
According to Wahl’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Brittany, the raccoon was hers, not his. This all spilled onto Lagniappe’s Facebook page following our very important coverage of this stupifyingly goofy ad. Brittany posted. So did her sister, with a photo of the patriotic trash panda grabbing an American flag. And her grandmother unloaded on Allen as well.
A big ol’ raccoon fight started and it got to the point where some of those involved removed their posts.
Wahl told our Kyle Hamrick, “This is one of the most childish things I’ve seen in Alabama politics.” But Allen’s people were still defending it as being of some real importance to voters.
This isn’t an endorsement of any sort, just an observation. Allen’s run for lieutenant governor has been full of over-the-top statements, and questionable uses of his office as secretary of state to raise his own profile. He’s demonstrated repeatedly that he’s more than willing to engage in the very worst parts of politics that most of us hate.
And now he tops it off by trying to claim his opponent sleeps with a raccoon.
Does he have the same idiots as Tuberville advising him, or is this just in Alabama’s political water?
I’ll thank him for the laugh, but that commercial sure doesn’t make me want to vote for Wes Allen on Tuesday.
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