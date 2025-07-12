Good morning!
It was a bit of a wild week at Lagniappe after a story we’ve been working on for more than a month finally saw the light of day. That would be the one about Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, his quasi-secret second office in the city’s Coastal Resources Building and a late night police call last Labor Day in which police went to that office after a 911 caller reported a naked man on the balcony punching a woman.
I won’t recount every detail of the story, since you can read it yourself, but some very pertinent questions have come to the fore and thus far, the usually vocal mayor has refused to answer any of them.
The police report obtained by Lagniappe leave no question that an employee at the Tiki Bar across the canal from the Coastal Resources Building told Orange Beach Police she saw a naked man on the building’s balcony “grab a female and hit her three times then drag her” into the building while screaming “Don’t you ever walk out on me!”
And while officers appeared to go out of their way in the report not to name any individuals involved, and admitted in a supplemental report that they had been negligent in not making contact with the alleged female victim, the report does make clear there is body camera footage of the entire incident, and “Ms. Kennon” was interviewed four days later in a follow up welfare check.
I was told by multiple current and former city employees who have seen the video footage — of which there are apparently several different angles, one for each officer who responded — that when officers beat on the door and identified themselves, a man inside the office responded that he was Tony Kennon. At that point, I’m told, officers backed down and violated protocol by not demanding to interview the woman inside the office.
Yes, it’s an astoundingly strange story. And one might expect someone as typically outspoken as Kennon to immediately deny being the man in that office at almost 1 a.m. on Labor Day if it wasn’t him. But so far, he hasn’t done that.
Some Kennon supporters on social media have posted that it could have been someone else behind the door claiming to be the mayor, which is a fair point. However, if that were the situation, shouldn’t there have been an investigation into who it was that was running around on the balcony of a city-owned building naked, hitting a woman, taking her into the mayor’s office and then impersonating him? It’s not like the entire Police Department didn’t know about the incident. Surely if there was a Tony Kennon imposter engaged in such behavior, the mayor and chief of police would have wanted to get to the bottom of it quickly.
There are other matters here to consider as well. Chief among those is why does Tony Kennon have a second office less than three miles away from City Hall? It’s not idle speculation that he has an office there. It is a fact verified by Phillip West, director of the Coastal Resources Department, who oversees the building, as well as by City Councilman Jeff Boyd, and several others we spoke with. But none of them either know or were willing to say what Kennon does there. I’ve been at this a long time, and I’ve never seen a mayor commandeer a second office.
Kennon has also not explained why he needs a second office so close to City Hall.
Those body camera sources also told me Kennon — or the Kennon impersonator behind the door — told officers his wife was in the room with him and that they use the office as a “weekend getaway.” He supposedly made this claim twice.
Now if that was indeed Tony Kennon and he’s using his second office as a weekend retreat, some might consider that a misuse of his office for personal gain. We could find no evidence that when this building was constructed in 2020, that an office was set aside for Kennon. Typically, when a building is built to house a city department, the offices in the building are used by people who belong to that department. If any mayor were to take an office for the purposes of using it as a “weekend getaway,” that would be converting public property to personal use, which is illegal.
Another troubling thing we were told by multiple current and former city employees is that Kennon has had a habit of using on-duty police officers to taxi him from bar to bar or home when he’s out drinking. If that took place it also might be considered an abuse of power, not to mention it would pull officers off their job of protecting the public in order to ferry the mayor around to the Flora Bama or the Sand Shaker.
We sent Kennon, as well as Police Chief Steve Brown, and the members of the City Council several questions at the beginning of last week. Some of the council members responded — some admitted knowing about the second office, but none said they know why he has one. Neither Kennon nor Brown have uttered a peep.
I’m calling on Kennon and Brown to answer those questions and for the city to make those body camera videos public. The citizens of Orange Beach deserve to see them. I would hope the City Council members would ask about this during Tuesday night’s meeting, but I’m not holding my breath.
Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters also should look into the matter to make sure Kennon is not violating state law by using his waterfront second office like a condo or having officers taxi him around, and whether the police reports were manipulated in an effort to conceal what happened that night. But when we talked to the DA’s office, they punted the matter to the Alabama Ethics Commission, which means nothing will happen.
While Kennon has not directly answered our questions, he did take to social media on Wednesday to infer all of this is politically motivated as he faces Boyd in next month’s election. His supporters immediately got on board with that, claiming this is a “hit piece” or that we were paid off to go after TK before the election. The usual conspiracy theories. None of his supporters appeared concerned about whether a woman was being punched on the balcony of a city building, why the mayor has a second office or why police officers didn’t do what they were supposed to do. I guess some people are only about law and order when it’s convenient.
When we started working on this story, Kennon was unopposed in next month’s race. The first inklings of this being a story actually started months before that, so I don’t think anyone “timed” it to happen during a mayor’s race that didn’t exist. But even so — who cares? We wrote about it once we found out about it and verified the information, just like we always do. It’s a news story 100 percent of the time.
I’ve seen some people whining that we’re bringing it out now as if it is somehow journalistically unethical to do so. What would truly be unethical is sitting on such a story and letting voters go to the polls without knowing what’s happening, then publishing it after the election. I guess since there’s no arguing the information isn’t true, then you complain about the “timing.”
Kennon likes to refer to Orange Beach as “The Bubble.” He should come out of his and answer our questions. Release the video, Tony. Let the people decide.
Keep your eyes open on this one, folks. There’s more to come….
Behind closed doors
If you ever wonder why Alabama Power’s rates are so high, here’s one major cause — the Public Service Commission (PSC) is allowed to have closed-door meetings to determine rate hikes.
It sounds like it should be illegal, but this week, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Brooke Reid ruled the PSC can continue this practice — one unlike anything in our neighboring states. On Monday, Reid rejected a lawsuit filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of Energy Alabama, which had tried to gain access to two rate increase meetings in 2024, but was denied.
Reid claimed the group suffered no violation of its rights, paving the way for the PSC to continue the practice it has used for the past to give Alabama’s electrical Goliath increases based on fuel cost changes. Essentially, PSC regulations allow APCO to petition for rate increases when fuel costs rise, something it has done repeatedly in recent years. PSC regulations also stipulate that the public has a right to be in such meetings, but they’ve used a clever legal maneuver for years to keep nosy people (and reporters) out of such meetings.
There have actually only been two public fuel cost hearings in the past 44 years. The last was in 2008, and the PSC has technically never closed that hearings, which has allowed them to pretend none of the fuel cost hearings since were new. The bottom line is the PSC has manipulated the rules to keep the public out.
The results? Alabama Power has had more than 15 fuel cost adjustments since 2008 with zero hearings. By comparison, the Georgia Public Service Commission has held at least 26 such hearings.
It’s fascinating to think about how the PSC uses taxpayer money to pay lawyers to argue in court against allowing the public to have input into rate increases. The average Alabama Power customer pays $27 more a month than Alabamians who get their electricity elsewhere.
Even with Twinkle gone, the PSC continues to be a POS when it comes to putting ratepayers’ interests ahead of the billions in profits raked in by Alabama Power.
We’re getting dumber
So a conspiracy theorist dies and goes to Heaven. When he arrives at the Pearly Gates, St. Peter greets him and ushers him in to meet the Big Man.
“Welcome, my child,” God says. “I know your mind and I understand you have many questions. Ask anything and I will answer.”
The conspiracy theorist is practically bursting at the seams.
“Yes, Lord, I do have several questions. Let’s start with some big ones. Who really killed Kennedy and Jeffery Epstein, tell me who stole the 2020 election, and what’s really in those chemtrails the government is using to kill us?” he asked.
With a bemused look on his face, God said gently, “This may disappoint you, but Kennedy was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone. Jeffrey Epstein hung himself and Hillary had nothing to do with it. Nobody stole the 2020 election, Trump just didn’t get as many votes as Biden, and I hate to tell you this, but those ‘chemtrails’ you’ve been so worried about are just water vapor. I hope this puts your mind at ease.”
The conspiracy theorist looked at God, slightly disgusted, then turned to walk away while shaking his head and muttering, “Man, this sh*t REALLY runs deep!”
Every time I think we’ve reached a new low point in our national obsession with conspiracies, it gets worse. Eminent Birmingham-based Meteorologist James Spann turned me onto this the other day — that a group of idiots calling themselves “Veterans on Patrol” are threatening to attack radar stations because they believe the government is using them to control the weather. Early this week, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on an Oklahoma City television station’s live weather radar and threatened others in the state.
Spann has appealed to people not to attack radar stations because … well, because they are used to provide warnings about dangerous weather approaching, not to control the weather. (I can’t believe I actually had to write that.)
We truly live in ludicrous times. Social media has allowed mass psychosis to spread like those darn chemtrails. In the old days it was much harder for crazy conspiracies to spread. Now believers can find thousands who share and bolster their views in a matter of seconds.
Nobody has really ever adequately explained the benefits to the government of creating weather disasters that cost billions and kill liberals and conservatives alike. Maybe I’ll get a reasonable explanation when I get to Heaven.
