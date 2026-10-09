Good morning!
Three years after moving into our house on Mobile Bay, we’re in the middle of our first hurricane prep. I realize that’s an unusually good run of luck, so we can’t really complain.
As I pulled up to the house last week, I distinctly remember thinking we had likely made it through another Hurricane Season without trouble. It was probably a few hours later when I saw a blurb about a “disturbance” in the Bay of Campeche that was likely to develop and head north.
Clearly my hurricane victory dance was premature, but I thought our good buddy Super El Nino had all this under control. At the outset of Hurricane Season, meteorologists told us this especially strong El Nino would serve to make it hard on Atlantic hurricanes trying to spin off Africa and wreak havoc on the United States.
They were right. We went all the way into October without a hurricane developing. Practically unheard of. I saw something on Thursday saying Isaias had become the latest first hurricane of the Atlantic season by just three hours, beating out a storm from 1905. I still don’t know who was verifying exactly when a storm became a hurricane in 1905, considering rudimentary technology at the time and the lack of airplanes flying through storms. But if you say so, 1905.
We’ve spent most of the week as the odds-on favorite spot for Isaias to land, which isn’t fun, but also is usually a good thing since hurricanes typically wander off of their first chosen victim. But that slide to somewhere else was painfully slow.
We spent all day Thursday doing the kind of hurricane prep we should have long ago had in place. My brother-in-law, who owns Vision Home Performance, showed up with the plywood and other water-blocking accoutrements needed to seal up our already leaky house. He cut boards, fitted them to doors and windows and generally did all the things I’ve “been meaning to do” for three years.
One of those other things I’ve been meaning to do was to get a bunch of sandbags in case a storm surge ever pushed water into the yard. Thursday morning was my chance. Word on the street was that there would be sandbags available in front of the police precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway at 9 a.m. I made it up there in my POS 2006 Chevy Tahoe that is generally only used to at the boat launch a half a mile away and to annoy my wife as it sits in the yard ruining her view.
The sandbag line of cars seemed kind of orderly at first, but as soon as a dump truck deposited the sand/red dirt mix in the parking lot, lawlessness set in. People abandoned their cars and descended upon the sand pile. I sat in my car like an idiot for about 30 minutes waiting for the driverless car in front of me to move because I was still under the impression we were all observing the rules of being “in line.”
Some people started yelling that there were no shovels. I hadn’t thought to bring mine either, so my wife came and delivered one. Later I heard the city had, in fact, provided some shovels, but they quickly disappeared.
While I was shoveling sand into the bags provided, others were furiously digging with their hands or using little plastic buckets like you’d see at the beach. I overheard more than a few folks who were incredulous the city hadn’t already filled the bags for them. Can you imagine!?
As I write this Friday morning, it’s looking like we may have dodged a bullet. Everyone has decided Pensacola to Navarre is where Isaias is headed to eat, which would put us on the less damaging side of the storm and could mean less storm surge. I’m giving some credit to Archbishop Mark Rivituso for taking the time this week to publicly pray for our safety. Isaias started moving east shortly after that. I doubt the archbishop was praying for it to go hit someone else, but he scared it away nonetheless.
Storm surge is the part those of us along the water are most focused on. It’s hard to know exactly what a 3-to-5-foot storm surge means practically in your own yard, particularly if you’ve never been through all of this before. At some point, though, it is what it is. You have to hope the guy who built the pier knew what he was doing and that heavy objects in the yard don’t somehow end up going through a wall.
We’re about 12 hours away from things getting nasty, so we’ll see how it all goes. I’m hoping we’ll all get through without too much trouble.
Tubby’s pathway cleared
Unsurprisingly, the Alabama Supreme Court cleared the way for U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville to run as the GOP nominee for governor next month.
A couple of private citizens had filed suit against Tuberville in June seeking to have a Montgomery County Circuit Court determine whether he met the seven-year residency requirement necessary to run for governor. The judge in that case ended up punting it to the Supreme Court, and Friday, they finally released a decision.
In a nutshell, the court said because candidates don’t have any actual elected power, it is still up to the political parties to vet them and ultimately decide whether they are qualified to run.
Essentially this closes the door on the almost non-existent chance the SC would kick the case back to Montgomery County and that a hearing would be conducted prior to Election Day. It does not close the door on the possibility of a post-election challenge to the legitimacy of him holding office, but there’s no immediate indication the plaintiffs in this case would continue to push the issue.
While Tuberville’s people were jubilant at the ruling and claimed it proved questions about his residency were a “hoax,” all it really did was codify that the state’s political parties can choose whoever they wish to be their standardbearers, regardless of whether they meet the legal requirements to do so.
What wasn’t decided is who would hear any potential post-election challenge to Tuberville’s qualifications to hold office. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, as well as the state’s GOP, have repeatedly argued it would be up to the overwhelmingly Republican legislature to handle such a challenge. Friday’s decision did not settle that question, though, meaning if a newly elected Gov. Tuberville does face a legal challenge, there will be more legal wrangling to determine who would hear it.
Practically speaking, the ruling doesn’t mean much. The Supreme Court screwed around with this case as long as possible, making it impossible to actually have had the courts get to the bottom of Tuberville’s residency issues before voting began. Alabama’s Supreme Court has proven time and again it is not above partisan politics, so there was zero expectation they would do anything that might endanger Tuberville being on the ballot.
I do think the concept of the judiciary ceding the power to determine those issues post-election to the legislature is one where the judges may not be so inclined to play ball. It still seems unlikely they’d want to set a precedent that the judiciary has no authority in such matters. It will certainly be an interesting legal battle should Tuberville win and someone file suit.
As we’re talking about “Coach,” a football metaphor is appropriate here. While Tuberville’s people are busy spiking the ball over this ruling, I doubt it changes anyone’s vote.
Tubby still has never shut this thing down with actual proof. Frankly, I’d say the overwhelming amount of evidence indicates he hasn’t been an Alabama resident for seven years. Worse, what little evidence he claims to have looks remarkably like it was always a trick designed to fool the voters. It’s still incredibly difficult to believe Tuberville and his wife actually moved from their multi-million-dollar beach house in Florida to a small house in Auburn.
The ruling still doesn’t change what his tax information showed. It also doesn’t change the U.S. Senate travel documents that show him repeatedly flying to the Panhandle and not to Auburn. It also doesn’t change that his campaign has claimed those trips — which were reimbursed by federal tax dollars — were vacation.
And this ruling doesn’t change Tuberville’s obvious attempts to avoid real legal scrutiny of his residency. The state’s Republican party has worked doggedly to shield Coach from his self-inflicted issue.
I don’t know if Alabamians care enough about Tuberville playing them like fools that it will cost him the election, but I can say that from my personal experience, there’s not much enthusiasm for him. If he wins it will be solely because he’s the Republican nominee, not because voters are fired up about the slippery way he’s positioned himself to be governor.
Regardless of anything else, Tuberville has burned up a tremendous amount of credibility over the course of this election. That’s not how you want your governor to start out.
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