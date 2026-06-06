Good morning!
In the political world few things are worse than “unforced errors.” What I mean by that is putting out political fires that naturally come along is one thing, but when you burn your own house down, that’s another.
I think that’s where Tommy Tuberville is right now. He’s the king of unforced errors.
All of his troubles essentially stem from the fact he is trying to shoehorn himself into a governor’s race where he just can’t seem to prove he meets the residency criteria. This has been painfully obvious for months now, and Lagniappe’s Scott Johnson has done the vast majority of the work exposing this.
And Tuberville didn’t help his cause this week when he released his state tax documents following the Alabama GOP surprisingly announcing it will hold a hearing on those residency issues. Tubby released seven years worth of tax statements from 2018 - 2024, that — on paper — should have put everything to rest. If it did anything, though, it simply made it harder to believe he was a full-time Alabama resident in 2019 — a year crucial to his claims.
All that is technical, of course. The GOP hearing is going to be purely performative, and we’ll see if anyone else actually holds The Coach’s feet to the fire. He almost certainly will face a lawsuit from Democrat Doug Jones before the general election, and ultimately what Tuberville’s team did this week may play a role there.
That gets us back to those unforced errors.
When Tuberville’s camp released his Alabama tax filings, everything was redacted. None of the financial information or personal information was readily viewable by the naked eye. As you all probably know by now, though, his team forgot to redact the bar code at the top of the page that contains every bit of the info written on the sheet. Information anyone with a computer could easily read. So they sent out an unredacted version of his taxes.
Let’s just say that once the documents became public, people started looking at the numbers and brought them to our attention.
We felt, given all the issues regarding whether he did or didn’t move to Alabama full time by November of 2019, the numbers were important to write about.
Some of Tuberville’s campaign team expressed outrage about us doing that, immediately jumping to the conclusion we were doing something illegal or unethical in order to “see” the numbers they redacted. Tuberville’s lawyer Albert Jordan with the Birmingham law firm Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff & Brandt warned us that in his “opinion” it would be illegal to publish any of the data.
That’s particularly ironic coming from Jordan, a guy who was convicted in 2006 of illegally using the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database to help a client attempt to overturn election results. I guess Tubby only hires the best.
"If you have some kind of specific numerical income and expense information from Coach’s Form 40 for the years involved, it would be unlawful, and would not have been authorized by the form of submission to the GOP. It would also be unlawful, in my opinion, for you to disseminate or publish that specific numerical information. I note you have not quite told me that you have the actual numbers," Jordan wrote to us.
Their reaction alone made us a bit suspicious. I mean it’s not like there aren’t pages and pages of Tuberville’s financial information disclosed in the U.S. Senate. This is more about what he filed and when he filed it.
In the redacted documents the campaign released, one thing jumped out. There was no redaction on the first line that says “Alabama Income Tax Withheld” for 2018, 2019 and 2020. From ‘21 - ‘24, there was a black box denoting a redacted number, but not for those critical years. That was suspicious since it seemed unlikely a wealthy guy like Tuberville didn’t have any income for three years.
But once we saw the actual numbers, it all made more sense. During those three years, Tuberville’s claimed Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) for Alabama was $37,816, $11,806 and $137,854 respectively. While that 2020 number is possibly more believable — although it still seems incredibly low for a guy who just a few years earlier was earning millions as a coach and had a $3.2 million buyout from the University of Cincinnati — the 2018 and 2019 Alabama AGIs are very, very low.
Further down on the tax form, there is a line for Federal AGI. For those three years, those were $132,330, $85,925 and -$92,884. Yes, negative $92,884. So in all three of these years, the Alabama and Federal AGIs aren’t even close.
From 2021 - 2024, his state AGIs are $662,174, $215,286, $832,504 and $994,364, according to the tax filings. His Federal AGIs for those years are $690,152, $280,522, $912,535, and $1,049,361.
I’m not an accountant, nor am I a multi-millionaire with lots of investments and accountants trying to keep me from paying a bunch of taxes, so maybe there are a bunch of accounting tricks that explain all of this. That should be an area of focus in this upcoming hearing or in any future legal matters.
Keep these things in mind, though. In 2018, Tuberville had a homestead exemption on his muti-million dollar beachfront home in the Florida Panhandle. He also voted in Walton County in November of 2018. Those two things are generally the highest on the totem pole when it comes to establishing residency. Taxes are up there as well, but Florida has no income tax, so he wouldn’t have had to file anything.
From what I gather as a non-tax professional, your state has an income tax — as Alabama does — you are required to declare all of your income to that state, even if you’re paying some for money earned in another state.
If you’re a Florida resident earning some money in Alabama, it’s OK to file a non-resident Alabama income tax form to handle those things and let the rest of what you earn go untaxed at the state level. But it does not appear to be legal to claim to be a full-time resident in Alabama and only claim part of your income here and allow the rest to be covered by owning a vacation home in Florida.
I’m not sure what happened, but if you believe Tommy Tuberville only earned $11,806 in 2019, well, I guess that’s what you believe.
As to the legality of publishing this information, that ground has been thoroughly plowed already, even if Mr. Jordan doesn’t realize it. The New York Times published Donald Trump’s tax information — information that was actually illegally leaked by an IRS employee. Pro Publica has released the tax information of hundreds of super-wealthy Americans to show how little they actually pay.
Tommy Tuberville sending out his own improperly redacted tax information hardly even rises to the level of what’s happened in the past.
Tuberville is a public official who is asking the citizens of Alabama to elect him to the highest office in the state and is using those tax returns as a means of “proving” he is eligible to hold that office. There is a clear public interest in us publishing the information.
Ethically, we have a duty to our readers to seek the truth for them. As I’ve said many times, state and local governments have abdicated the duty of determining residency to the media. There should be a legally appointed office that assures citizens that candidates meet residency requirements, but there isn’t. Instead it’s left to partisan political parties to “assure” voters their guy passes the test.
We are constantly called upon when people believe someone is lying about meeting such requirements. And there is no shortage of candidates who attempt to skirt the rules on a routine basis. Catching them is quite difficult if you don’t have subpoena power or an ability to make them submit documentation, and they know it.
I don’t believe we would be doing our job as journalists if we did not verify that the numbers we were receiving were real or report the pertinent information to our readers. If that turns into a legal issue Tuberville wishes to press, I believe we are on legally firm ground and have done exactly what we are ethically required to do as journalists.
I’ll also say that the second we realized the Tuberville camp’s error, we pulled their unredacted documents off our website and redacted the bar codes for them so the senator’s social security numbers and other private information were not available on our site.
You’re welcome.
This isn’t some kind of personal or partisan issue. Hell, when Tuberville ran for U.S. Senate, I was supportive because I hoped his personal wealth and non-political background would make him a unicorn on Capitol Hill. He didn’t really live up to that at all, but given the fact we’ve had essentially no governor for the past decade, almost anything is an upgrade. But if Tubs wants to start his relationship as governor with a lie about where he lives, that I have a problem with.
Our job here is to chase the car, regardless of whether there’s a blue or red license plate on the back. In Alabama, almost all the cars have red license plates, so it may seem like we’re only going after them sometimes, but that’s just what’s on the road to chase. To further torture this analogy, as a small newspaper, we also don’t have enough dogs to chase every car. We just try to make the most of the ones we can catch.
There he goes!
Mobile is down another media legend as WPMI’s Darwin Singleton announced his retirement and made his final appearance on air last week.
Darwin is a first-class journalist and human being (those things are sometimes mutually exclusive, some might say) and he’ll be missed. He’s one of the reporters I always knew would get it right.
Best of luck Darwin! Enjoy a regular schedule for the first time in your life. (I’ve never understood how the TV people handle the hours!)
The Mobile airwaves won’t be the same without you.
(2) comments
Sunday Brunch is a little skimpy this week, I feel cheated. You should always have plenty of meat and potatoes available. This was like a Motel 6 “free breakfast” while I like a Battlehouse buffet, and I am paying.
Congrats to Lagniappe & Scott Johnson for having the courage to report on Tubs blatant disregard for State Law! If the jackass attorney files suit to try & stop ‘freedom of the press’, please set up a go-fund-me account so we can support you!
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