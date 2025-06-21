Good morning!
Here’s one that confuses me.
If you’ve spent any time reading ye olde Sunday Brunch, you’ve probably endured my complaints about littering in our fair city. It’s something of a pastime for local slobs who simply can’t wait to get near a trash can before ridding their cars of fast food wrappers, paper bags, beer cans, cigarette butts and the occasional corpse.
There aren’t many things you can get 90 percent of the people to agree upon, but I’d imagine stating that there is entirely too much litter in Mobile would get nine out of 10 heads nodding in the affirmative. Mayor Sandy Stimpson came into office nearly 12 years ago hoping to effect a sea change in this regard, but I think by now he’s realized there is just a core group of people in our community who are going to throw trash no matter what.
But that’s not what confuses me, other than WHY they like to throw trash. That is a mystery. My other confusion is why we don’t do more to get rid of the scourge of signs posted up in public right of ways. This has always seemed like a no-brainer to me because pretty much 100 percent of the time, these flyers and signs have the offender’s phone number on them.
Nearly every power pole in town is festooned with ads for someone pressure washing, dog walking or roofing, just to name a few. And, of course, some people even go so far as to get the little signs that stick into the ground that they post along every busy roadway.
All of this is patently illegal under city code.
Section 54.5 states: “No person shall post or cause or procure to be posted any bill, card, poster or advertisement of any character upon any fence or wall surrounding any public ground, cemetery, place or park or public building or on any telegraph, telephone or electric light pole or on any tree standing in the streets of the city or upon any structure of any sort or upon any tree, standing or growing within any public grounds or parks of the city or other public grounds or across any public street or on any private property, without the consent of the owner, within the city.”
Also: “It shall be unlawful and an offense against the city for any person to place or erect or maintain any sign in the city contrary to the rules and regulations set forth in sections 54-8 and 54-9, and any person found guilty of placing or erecting or maintaining a sign contrary to the rules and regulations set forth in such sections shall be punished as prescribed in chapter 1, article II, City Code (1991). Each day any sign or signs shall remain over the streets, sidewalks or alleys of the city, in violation of any rule or regulation contained in sections 54-8 and 54-9 shall constitute a separate offense.”
Boom! There it is. So why are they there? It doesn’t seem like it would take Columbo to solve the mystery of who is responsible.
I’m not sure if maybe there’s a lenient attitude towards these small business owners trying to make a living without the means to advertise in traditional media, but we’ve been far too kind if that is the case.
I do think the city will have someone go around and take signs off poles and out of medians, which has led to the particularly jerky program of getting a stapler on a long pole and tacking the ad waaaaaay up there where it’s not easily reached. Call these folks and tell them they’re about to be ticketed to Hell and back if they don’t get all their signs up in 24 hours.
We’re also in a prime littering time — the political season. We should play a game to see who can find the oldest campaign sign still out there. I’ve seen a couple from elections two or three years ago. With so many people in the mayoral race, we’re bound to have a lot of signs campaigning on into eternity long after their candidates were bounced. Again, we know who owns these signs.
Obviously, we can’t do a lot about standard, everyday trash slingers, but things would definitely look better without all the posterboard signs stuck to power polls across town. Let’s get to dialing….
Hey neighbor!
Without doubt this week’s strangest story is the arrest of Courtney Moore Rogers for allegedly posting nude photos of a neighbor who may have played a role in her husband being fired from the Mobile Police Department.
Courtney Rogers is the mother of Dawson Cade Rogers who is charged with extreme indifference murder for the death of Nolan J. McDavid, 19, of Citronelle after Rogers’ car crossed into oncoming traffic on State Highway 217 last November.
Her husband, Charles Gary Rogers, was an MPD sergeant who was fired June 6. During a preliminary hearing for his son, an Alabama state trooper testified that he was told by witnesses at the scene that Gary Rogers had showed up at the scene of the accident and taken items his son pulled from his vehicle.
Courtney Rogers told Lagniappe reporter Scott Johnson the social media posting of the photo of her neighbor’s breasts and an arrest history of another man were intended to discredit them and the role they played in her husband’s termination.
She was arrested and charged with two counts of harassing communications, a misdemeanor.
All that said, while it is easy to understand why Courtney Rogers might have some anger, misplaced or justified, but the real head-scratcher is why she had photos of her neighbor’s naked breasts in the first place.
As Mabel Amos turns…
If you’ve been following the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund saga, yet another strange chapter opened last week when one of the fund’s three original board members passed away last week.
Rick Clifton, 76, passed away unexpectedly on June 10 in Opp, Alabama, according to his obituary. He had most recently worked as CEO & President of the Covington County Economic Development Commission, but prior to that was a partner in the Albrittons, Clifton, Alverson, Moody & Bowden, P.C. law firm in Andalusia. In the ‘90s, that firm drafted the will for Mabel Amos, a former Alabama Secretary of State and executive secretary to a number of Alabama governors.
As we all know by now, Amos’ will created the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund upon her death for the purpose of providing college scholarships to underprivileged students. It also named Clifton and Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, as well as John Bell of Regions bank to the fund’s board, and made Regions the trustee.
Oil money has glutted the MAMF with millions in cash, and in addition to the at least $120,000 the fund paid for Albritton’s kids’ tuition, more than $3 million was doled out by these guys over a 10-year period and the names of those recipients remains at the center of a civil lawsuit that has been churning along for years now. Clifton was one of the defendants in that suit.
Bell left the board some time ago and was replaced by another Regions employee, who I’m also told has left. With Clifton gone, Albritton may be the only board member left.
Attorney General Steve Marshall’s representatives have claimed in court to have worked out a settlement that would make the fund “whole,” although what exactly that means isn’t known since the constructs of this deal have never been made public. Marshall’s office told me Friday they don’t expect Clifton’s death to affect whatever settlement offer they’ve devised. Whether that settlement will even be accepted is still up in the air as the judge overseeing the case has said he can’t possibly OK a settlement without a full accounting of what was spent and how it was spent.
Will that mean the names of those who Albritton, Clifton and Bell gifted with scholarship money finally comes out? Hard to tell at this point.
The other issue created by Clifton’s death is his position running the John H. and Grace McMillan Estep Charitable Foundation. Much like the MAMF, the Estep trust was set up at the Albritton law firm and had Clifton listed as a board member. Along the line, he transferred that trust into a 501 C3 non-profit corporation with himself as the sole managing partner. That foundation had more than $5 million in holdings in 2016, the last year an IRS Form 990 was filed.
