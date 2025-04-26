Good morning!
I did something last week that I haven’t done in at least 35 years — went to Disney World.
Those of you who remember I currently have two children in their early 20s will do the math and immediately recognize one of my major failings as a father. In my defense, I’m pretty sure Disney was closed that one time I almost took the kids. Or maybe that’s just what I told them. I need Prevogen.
It’s not that I didn’t absolutely LOVE Disney when I was a child. That was in the days when the Magic Kingdom WAS Disney. Epcot Center came along when I was in my early teens, but frankly it seemed super boring if you were a child dying to get back to Space Mountain.
The Disney I was used to as a kid also apparently had not yet been discovered by the rest of the world. Lines in the ‘70s — while comparatively long for someone from a small Mississippi town with nothing worth waiting in line for — were certainly nothing like they are today. I’m sure my father was at Disney with us at least once, and I’m absolutely positive he would still be locked up in a mental institution to this day if he’d ever had to wait in a 90-minute line. So they couldn’t have been that long.
There was even one amazing time — I think it was in November — when there was absolutely nobody there. My little brother Matt and I rode Space Mountain about five times, getting off the roller coaster and running as fast as we could back to the top with nobody in front of us. That was very cool.
The last time I went, though, I was around 20 and had two young cousins with us, one of whom was maybe 2 or 3. It was July and the Sun was apparently so close it was about to crash into Earth. The 2-year-old was sitting in a stroller screaming like he was sitting on a hot griddle the entire time and pretty much everyone from South America was there. The entire continent. Maybe PTSD kept me from taking my own kids. Yeah, that’s probably it.
Obviously things have changed a bit over the years. When we arrived in the Happiest Place on Earth last week, it looked like a Taylor Swift concert at a DMV. But I had steeled myself for it. Yes, I truly detest waiting in lines, but I knew going in this was going to be the deal and I just needed to ride it out, so to speak.
While I couldn’t remember everything, it definitely seemed like there were a lot more buildings in the Magic Kingdom than I recalled, but it wasn’t long before memories came rushing back, because many of the rides were exactly like they were more than 40 years ago. And I mean exactly.
We waited in line for about 35 minutes to get on the janky racecars my brother and I had thought were so awesome. They are not currently awesome. You just cruise around at 10 mph on a track that allows for some zig-zag steering, but not much else. Regardless, I was driving down Memory Lane and loved it.
The Haunted Mansion was exactly the same. I was having vivid flashbacks of my terror as a small child when we looked in a mirror and a ghost appeared to be sitting with my family and me. For the record, I did not have to be carried out sobbing this time. I consider that a personal victory.
Space Mountain was as cool as I remembered it when Matt and I rode it together. I could have done that one several times, but, you know, the lines and all.
I honestly couldn’t believe it, but the super lame Hall of Presidents was even still there. Nothing in the world was more boring to me when I was 8 than sitting in the Hall of Presidents watching some fake Abe Lincoln talk. Still, I was tempted to go in because we’ve had quite a few presidents since then — and there was no line. Upon closer inspection, though, I saw a sign saying the Hall of Presidents was closed. I don’t remember exactly what word they used on the sign, but it led me to believe maybe the HOP wasn’t coming back, but I’m hoping they’re just updating it.
What could be more exciting than having an animated Joe Biden falling asleep and wandering aimlessly on stage while a fake Donald Trump calls him a total loser and tries to have him arrested?
I’ll tell you what could be more exciting than that … the massive foot-long hot dogs we ate for lunch! With our nitrates at peak levels, we still had more rides to stand in line for. The one I was actually really interested in riding was Tron, a relatively new ride based on a 40-year-old movie that had special effects that were a bit hokey even for 1982. But everyone who’s been on the ride says it’s amazing. The wait time, however, suggested not only that the ride was fantastic, but that they might also be handing out kidneys and other vital organs to those in need.
Ninety minutes. That was the estimated wait time. The wife and I quietly decided we’d call it quits after Tron and head back to the hotel pool. Once we got deep into the line, I went to have a seat for a few minutes because I’m old. While sitting there, my wife texted and said another cheer mom in town for the competition was there at Tron and had a couple of extra fast passes. I told her to go for it.
The kid in me was disappointed not to climb aboard one of Tron’s lightcycles and go, but the beat-down old man in me was thinking about a beer next to the hotel pool. I felt it was a good tradeoff.
They were off of Tron 20 minutes later and all jacked up from the ride and the next thing I knew, both families were talking about going to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which had been the politically incorrect, “Song of the South”-themed Splash Mountain when I was a child. Basically it was a huge log flume ride. My only hope for that poolside beer was a short line at Tiana’s. T’was not to be. Tiana’s also sported a 90-minute wait time, but it actually stretched out to just under two hours.
This gave me time to contemplate such major issues such as how the women in front of us on a scooter would get her scooter back at the end of the ride, and whether or not Hulk Hogan was waiting in line behind us or if it was just a dude who looked like the Hulkster. Lagniappe’s resident Hulk Hogan editor Brady Petree confirmed I was looking at a Hulkposter. Oh well, brother.
Despite the wait and having to listen to the same four or five zydeco songs over and over, our spirits were pretty high by the time we boarded our logs. Tiana’s had some pretty good thrills, including a 50-foot drop near the end, and nobody got too wet.
Night fell as we wandered back to the car after being dropped off by the monorail that had seemed so futuristic a mere 40-plus years ago, we all agreed it had been a great day and the rides had been worth the wait. I’m already wondering how many of those same rides will be there when I go back in 35 years.
What’s in a name?
I’m sure there’s some unwritten rule somewhere that just about any public building constructed in Alabama must bear the name of some official who drew a public paycheck for decades, retired on a public pension and, in some cases, somehow accrued vast amounts of money and power along the way.
Cynical? Perhaps a bit, but it’s not unwarranted. Just think of all the things named after former U.S. Senator Richard Shelby which were the result of him funneling our tax dollars back to us — usually along with some tax dollars from folks in other states. People always talk about it as if Shelby was digging deep into his own trousers and pulling out his own money to finance such projects. The truth of the matter is some “deep state” employee in his office did all of the actual work while the senator floated around the Capitol looking grandiose.
I’ll admit Shelby had a nose for getting the money back home, but the endless stream of edifices bearing his name were all financed by the taxpayers. But that’s not all. When he retired, Shelby still had a massive warchest of campaign donations — money given to him ostensibly to run for office. Shelby donated $4 million of that to his wife’s alma mater, Georgetown University, and another $5 million to the University of Alabama to create the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership.
Oh, and UA also used some of the $100 million in federal funds he earmarked for the Capstone in the 2022 omnibus spending bill to create The Shelby Endowment for Distinguished Faculty.
All of the Shelby adulation was funded by other people.
I didn’t really mean this to be a screed against Richard Shelby so much as a polemic against public officials always trying to find a way to honor one another just for doing their jobs. In many cases, doing their jobs adequately or even poorly.
Take, for instance, the naming this week of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Mobile field office after outgoing director Lance LeFleur. LeFleur has been in charge of ADEM for nearly 15 years, his first day coming following the explosion of the Clearwater Horizon. I’m sure the BP oil spill dominated much of the time he was with ADEM as the agency sought to direct massive amounts of money that came out of the Restore Act.
LeFleur may be a great guy. I don’t know him. But I honestly can’t say ADEM ever did anything under LeFleur that surprised me in a good way. I’m not going to sit here and tell you I know each and every little thing our supposed environmental watchdog did, but I can say unequivocally there’s one huge thing I know it didn’t do — step in and control the pollution leeching out of Alabama Power’s coal ash ponds.
I’m sure in this politically charged world, I’m seen as some screaming environmentalist commie for railing against the state’s biggest utility continually being allowed to keep its pollution draining into our waterways simply because nobody in this state has the balls to take them on. But protecting our environment — in particular the amazing Mobile-Tensaw Delta — from heavy metals and other poisons that are allowed to flow into the groundwater simply so APCO doesn’t have to pay to move it, isn’t a political issue. It’s simply right versus wrong.
Under LeFleur’s leadership, ADEM certainly had the ability to do something about this, but they never did. They only fined APCO once — $250,000 for each of its leaky ponds, which is a rounding error for Alabama Power. That fine came only after the feds required more reporting on the coal ash ponds.
Not only has ADEM been negligent, the agency has actively collaborated with APCO to foist this insane “cap in place” “solution” on the public, even as the ponds continue to leech waste into the groundwater. The EPA slammed ADEM’s plan, although I’d imagine in today’s Washington, that ruling will shortly be overturned.
ADEM has done everything it can to help Alabama Power run out the clock and not fix this problem — leaving us as the ONLY state burying toxic coal ash waste still in contact with groundwater.
I’m sure when I drive down Broad Street and see LeFleur’s name on the side of that building, all I will think about is what he didn’t do when he had the chance. Maybe we ought to have a higher standard for immortalizing people.
Bullet dodged, maybe
Not that I really expect the next ADEM director to get any tougher on Alabama Power than his predecessor — someone surprise me, please! — we did really dodge a bullet when Current Public Service Commissioner Jeremy Oden was bounced from the short list of potential replacements for LeFleur.
Oden apparently applied for the position, but was cut from the list of finalists this week and will just have to go back to raising your electricity rates at the PSC for a while longer.
Despite the fact that Alabamians continue to elect Oden and his equally odious fellow commissioners Twinkle Cavanaugh and Chris Beeker over and over, I have to think somewhere deep down even the dumbest voters know these three are completely in the pocket of Alabama Power, in particular. They allow APCO to raise its rates over and over without question and never hold them to account for the way they wash money across the state from their “charitable” non-profit, which the company uses to keep everyone in line.
It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if someone at Alabama Power suggested Oden throw his hat into the ring for ADEM director. What could be better for Big Electricity than having one of its biggest sycophants in charge of protecting the state’s environment?
We may have lucked out there, other than the fact Oden still holds public office.
The finals are here!
Man, I’ve been a real ray of sunshine this morning. Hope none of you are related to Alabama Power, or if so that’s it’s only by marriage. Let’s focus on something positive — the Nappies.
The finalists for our 23rd annual Nappie Awards have been announced on Lagniappe Daily, so all you wonderful, beautiful subscribers can go there and check it out if you haven’t already. Gen-pop will get to see it Monday at 3 p.m. at votenappies.com. Those of you already behind the velvet rope have another day to lord over them.
Voting starts Wednesday May 7 and runs through midnight June 1. Start your engines!
