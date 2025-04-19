Good morning and Happy Easter!
I hope this week’s Sunday Brunch finds you chowing down on handfuls of Whoppers Robin Eggs and that you’re not having to try to choke down a Peep or two with your morning cup of joe.
What the Easter Bunny delivers can really make or break the day — other than the part about going to church and celebrating Jesus’ resurrection. There’s really no finer way to start the day than eating malted robin eggs for breakfast. That’s a fact, although it’s debatable. (OK, maybe that means it’s not a fact.)
There are certainly multiple Easter candy lanes. You have the Cadbury Egg people, the Peeps peeps, robin eggs folks, and even those who still crave those hollowed out chocolate rabbits. There are even people who really zone in on jelly beans. There’s quite a palette of sweets from which to choose.
The most important thing is that the Easter Bunny makes sure you’re sufficiently jacked on sugar before church starts. Enjoy the candy, the worship and the ham later today.
When will it stop?
I hate to write about such a sad subject on Easter Sunday, but the death of Frenicka Craig, 28, Thursday night after she was shot while watching a basketball game at Sage Park is just the latest horrible example of the pervasive gun culture that plagues Mobile and other cities across the country.
Craig, a former Vigor High School and Coastal Alabama Community College basketball player, was shot around 9 p.m. Thursday while watching a game at the popular outdoor court at the corner of Sage Avenue and Dauphin Street. An unidentified man was also shot and seriously injured.
Police believe both victims were not the intended targets of the shooter(s), who may have been trying to shoot one of the players on the court. All of this is still under investigation and the story line is evolving. The main thing that is clear is this is the third time in the past month that a city park has been the scene of gunfire. This time it was deadly.
Ironically, Craig’s death came less than 24 hours after former Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson made a post on Facebook lauding the popularity of the Sage court he championed and how it has become a positive, peaceful place for people to gather and have fun. That’s not a jab at Richardson, just a recognition of how shocking this shooting was at a place that has indeed become a positive for the community.
The city administration finds itself in a bad spot here as well, after it was learned cameras in the vicinity either weren’t working or were malfunctioning. Police Chief William Jackson told us more than 30 cameras have been installed in six different parks across the city. Regardless, the social media comments were predictably brutal. MPD is still trying to determine what was happening with the cameras at Sage.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson expressed outrage at the murder, particularly as it took place in such a public place and involved an innocent bystander, but you can’t help wondering if anyone can actually do anything to stop this short of posting armed guards on every street corner.
The mayoral race, which thus far has been pretty tame, has already been heavily focused on crime. I have little doubt it will become even more the central topic at any candidate forum, but likewise, it’s hard to imagine any of the candidates really have a magic wand to wave that will make young people in our community stop whipping out guns and shooting at one another over any perceived slight.
I may be over my skis here assuming this is the result of yet another “beef” that turned to gunfire, but it sure has all the hallmarks. Regardless of why the shooter felt justified in trying to kill someone, unloading a gun into a crowd shows the lack of care common to many of the shootings we see currently.
At the point where going to the park or to watch a basketball game is a potential life-or-death decision, the mindset of these shooters is so skewed from that of the rest of society, it’s unrecognizable. The thought of actually going to kill someone is something most of us really would never contemplate. Adding a crowd of bystanders to the equation is truly bizarre.
I really don’t know if any law enforcement technique short of a total lockdown can do anything to change the way things are. The groups that are working at the root level to convince young people there are different ways to handle conflict may be the only ones who have a chance to change the culture, but we also may not know if they’re successful for several years.
There’s a hopeless feeling that accompanies every one of these shootings. The sheer mindlessness and carelessness makes me wonder how any program or project could possibly get through these people. I would love to think there’s something out there that makes a difference, or that maybe even that Frenicka Craig’s death might stir some small spark of compassion and understanding in the would-be shooters to come, but there’s nothing that makes me think such optimism is warranted. Until that happens, this is just life and death in the city.
Shark alert passes
I was glad to see that “Lulu’s Law,” a shark alert plan passed by the legislature this week, had most of the stupidity removed before approval. Originally, the bill contained language that would have people receiving alerts about “unusual shark activity” and sightings, most of which came off as silly to those of us who live near the water.
The final bill is an amber alert-style phone message we’ll all receive anytime there’s a shark attack in Mobile or Baldwin County. I guess this makes people feel like they’ve done something for Lulu Gribbin, a Mountain Brook teenager who lost her left hand and right leg in a shark attack off Florida’s Rosemary Beach in June 2024, who has shown amazing courage in moving on after the attack.
But let’s be real for a minute. There’ve been 10 shark attacks in Alabama waters in about 190 years, so don’t expect to see many Lulu Alerts unless something changes dramatically. I’m also not really sure how this makes anyone safer. It’ll be interesting to see how much it costs to implement Alabama’s shark alert.
Moving forward
Speaking of legislative action, the groundswell against the business personal property tax has grown quickly, with measures by Sen. David Sessions of Grand Bay and Rep. Chip Brown of Hollinger’s Island to raise the state exemption to $100,000 sailing through their respective chamber committees.
If successful, the measures would more than double the exemption of $40,000 passed at the state level in 2021, meaning businesses would no longer have to pay the regressive and repetitive taxes on the first $100,000 of personal property. That’s basically anything you use to do your job — pens, pencils, desks, computers, etc.
Lagniappe has chronicled the ridiculousness of this “forever tax” that keeps businesses paying for things they’ve owned for decades. The legislature passed an addendum a couple of years ago that allowed county commissions to extend the $40,000 exemption to local businesses. So far, nobody has done that, but with any luck Mobile County will soon be the first.
As I’ve said before, we’re watching all of this closely. The small businesses of Mobile County deserve this small break.
