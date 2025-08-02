Good morning!
The much-anticipated Mobile, Alabama version of the Monopoly game was announced Thursday night, and I have to say I’m excited Lagniappe got a mention on one of the “Chance” cards, which instructs a player to collect $150 for winning a Nappie Award as “Quintessential Mobilian.”
From what I understand, the Monopoly people considered a lot of local input into what should be on the board and the cards. They obviously also considered how much they could get someone to pay to be on the board, which is understandable, I suppose. After all, Monopoly is nothing if not a lesson on raw capitalism.
When you look at the board, you’ll see a lot of well-known landmarks and events, such as the Bankhead Tunnel, the Causeway, the Saenger Theater and Bragg-Mitchell Mansion. But there are a couple of head-scratchers. Petal and Groove Flowers, Knockout Inspections & Fortified Homes and Checkers hamburgers somehow(!) elbowed their way onto the board. More power to them, I guess, but the first two of those aren’t exactly household names and I’d like to think Mobile has more hamburger game than the Checkers chain.
I haven’t seen the cards yet. I’d imagine there’s more subtle advertising there as well. Hey, I’m in the selling advertising biz, so I get it. Gotta make that money. But still, it’s hard to think about landing on the Checkers space and feeling like that’s really representative of Mobile.
Those are some minor quibbles. Overall, the game board is pretty cute and should be a lot of fun. And maybe we don’t want to get “too Mobile.”
I doubt “Chance” cards saying “Get shot at dance recital, pay $500” or “Alabama Power bill triples, pay $900” would cast our city in a positive light.
The Herman Files
I know there’s been a tremendous amount of speculation about this lately, but I’m very glad to say the Justice Department has informed me my name does NOT appear anywhere in the Epstein Files, or the Herman Thomas Files for that matter. Now can we just finally move on please?
You probably think I’m joking about the existence of the Herman Thomas Files, but our famed spanking judge and now quadrenial candidate for Mobile City Council indeed has a rather massive file at the Department of Justice. How do I know? Because they told me — although they won’t let me see any of it.
In March of last year, I received an email out of the blue for a FOIA request I’d made regarding Thomas long ago.
“This is in reference to your FOIPA request for FBI records concerning Herman Thomas. We are reaching out to you to determine if you are still interested in these records, or, if at this time, you would consider reducing the size of your request,” they wrote.
Indeed, I was interested.
The letter went on to explain FOIA requests are divided into two categories — simple and complex. Simple are under 50 pages. Complex are more than that and further divided into categories — medium (51-500 pages), large (501 - 4,999 pages) and extra large (5,000 or more pages).
“Your request is currently in the large track and reducing the scope of your request may accelerate the processing, allow for a timelier receipt of the information you seek, and reduce the duplication costs, if applicable,” they wrote.
Naturally I agreed to take a smaller number of pages because after years of sending FOIAs I’d gotten exactly one page of information related to HYT — the email sent the very first day of Obama’s first term ordering U.S. Attorney for Alabama’s Southern District Deborah Rhodes to recuse the federal government from any efforts to prosecute the ex-judge for civil rights crimes.
Why was that a first-day-on-the-job task for the new administration? It’s impossible to know, but it is notable that Obama’s putative U.S. Attorney General, Eric Holder, is married to a woman from Mobile. Holder actually wound up in our office last year stumping for Shamari Figures and reporter Kyle Hamrick got a chance to ask him about Thomas, but got no answers. Neither did I when I emailed his PR handler.
The DOJ has 10 more pages of emails regarding Rhodes being told to recuse, but has refused to release them. And they have at least 501 pages of information on Thomas, as well.
Even after they got my hopes up and I agreed to take fewer pages, DOJ eventually wrote back and told me the files were private. Kind of a cruel headfake for an investigative reporter.
But it is worth noting that as “Spanky” runs for Mobile’s District 1 City Council seat — and no doubt pretends again that he was the victim of some vast conspiracy to take down a powerful Black judge — there are hundreds — if not thousands — of documents related to his past behavior sitting in D.C. somewhere. Who knows, maybe some day someone will see fit to tell us all what it was they found. BTW, there is no statute of limitations on federal civil rights violations.
Just some useful info for voters in D1.
Who will break from the pack?
I attended the mayoral forum on the Dauphin Island Parkway last week and it was the first time I’d seen all of the candidates together. I still haven’t made up my mind who I’m voting for, so I was there as a voter as well as a journalist. I can’t really say I came away any more certain about who I will vote for than when I arrived, though.
The organizers did a fine job of asking questions and the forum was educational enough, but it didn’t feel like anyone really stood out. The questions were generally DIP-centric, but had applications to the city as a whole, as well. But while the format of forums is fine for getting a chance to hear candidates speak on a variety of subjects, they do lack the back and forth of debates, which often helps separate candidates from one another.
I had someone walk up to me after the forum and essentially tell me the race has been pretty lackluster so far, and that’s not the first time I’ve heard that.
Maybe in this time of political strife we expect every race to be full of personal attacks and aggressive language. It’s certainly not a bad thing that Mobile’s mayoral race isn’t currently featuring that kind of friction, but I too can’t help feeling it lacks a little bit of fire.
One thing I noticed Tuesday night is that most of the answers were pretty light on specifics, which made it difficult to have anyone break from the pack.
My takeaways from the forum were these:
1. Spiro Cheriogotis seems confident and also mentioned more specific plans than the others. He talked about Brookley by the Bay a few times, which I think is an extremely important project I don’t want to see fall through the cracks.
2. Barbara Drummond appears to be campaigning very hard and has gained a level of confidence I didn’t see early on. She’s become a strong candidate.
3. Connie Hudson did well at the forum and clearly comes across as having the most relatable experience.
4. Paul Prine clearly connects strongly with a group of potential voters — probably more so than any other candidate. He has a populist approach, but also took some shots at big projects begun by the
WKRG announced last week that they will host an actual televised debate on Aug. 4. It might provide an opportunity to get the candidates to differentiate themselves a bit. I do hope we’ll get some questions that push them to be specific about what they plan to do. There are still far too many generalities and “we’ll look into that” answers versus actual plans being expressed.
Often candidates spend so much time trying not to lose the race by saying something dumb that they don’t win the race because they’re too timid to address controversial subjects. I know everyone is against crime, blight and litter, but — specifically — how are you going to handle those issues?
Time is growing short and two candidates will be left behind — maybe three if someone can manage to take more than 50 percent of the vote Aug. 26, although I think that’s a long shot.
That was quick
Now I’m not a traffic engineer, but as we live in the Internet Age with AI and whathaveyou, it only takes about five to 10 minutes to become an expert on any subject. With that in mind, I’m going to boldly state that the green light at the corner of Washington Avenue and Canal Street is entirely too short.
What do I mean by short? It lasts 11 seconds. Seriously. I timed it. The light turns green for 11 seconds.
This has become a pretty big problem for those of us trying to turn left, because there are generally at least two or more cars at the light heading north on Washington. It’s not uncommon to sit through six or seven cycles of the light before even getting the opportunity to pull out into the intersection to make your turn well after the light has turned red.
Last week, a particularly timid driver just kept sitting through one cycle after another. The police officer behind her finally turned on his blue lights, zipped around into the northbound lane and hung a left onto Canal, then turned his lights off. Those of us without blue lights just had to wait until this frightened bunny of a driver finally got up the nerve to run the red light.
While I know it sounds like I’m just complaining about an intersection that particularly annoys me in hopes someone in charge of these things fixes the problem, let’s also not overlook the bigger picture, which is — how does this happen!? Who sets a green light to last 11 seconds?
This intersection isn’t the only place where I’ve noticed some remarkably fast light changes lately. I don’t think it’s a widespread issue, but there are some places where it’s happening.
There are bound to be wrecks because of this, as there are generally cars sitting in the intersection when east-west traffic resumes 11 seconds after it stopped. And those who are trying to go north or south on Washington are in a hot panic trying to get through the intersection before the light turns.
I have to assume there’s someone out there programming the lights. My newfound expertise in traffic engineering tells me they need to revisit these jackrabbit quick changes before somebody gets killed, or I’m late getting home to let the dog out to go to the bathroom.
