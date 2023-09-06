I am aware that the Lagniappe relies on advertising to cover the cost of their free-to-the-public newspaper. Consideration must be made in how articles and opinions are presented to avoid backlash from those sponsors.

However, at some point the time arises when facts, and our country’s well-being, is considered. The paper, particularly the editorial staff, should take into consideration the climate of our times and direct their attention toward advancing the mutual common good for our city, state, and country.

