I am aware that the Lagniappe relies on advertising to cover the cost of their free-to-the-public newspaper. Consideration must be made in how articles and opinions are presented to avoid backlash from those sponsors.
However, at some point the time arises when facts, and our country’s well-being, is considered. The paper, particularly the editorial staff, should take into consideration the climate of our times and direct their attention toward advancing the mutual common good for our city, state, and country.
Referring to the August 30 issue, Mr. Holbert (Damn The Torpedoes by Rob Holbert) reminds us of the continued Hunter Biden investigations, (Who’s minding the store at 911?). While Mr. Holbert points out that Hunter Biden is currently under investigation, and the investigation could have an impact on President Biden’s efforts toward re-election, he avoided pointing out that Biden, the son, has been under investigation for over five years now by US Attorney David Weiss. The same man leading the new, current investigation. Mr. Holbert did not point out the report also acknowledged, “No evidence has emerged to show President Biden benefited from his son’s international commercial endeavors, nor that he wielded government authority to favor them. And the president isn’t a target of the Justice Department investigation.” Nonetheless, Mr. Holbert’s editorial shade's opinion by giving the impression the president might be guilty; it just hasn’t been discovered yet, when he noted, “The (W.S.J.) story makes those connections painfully clear.”
Lastly, when will the news media stop reporting like there are two possible sides to the same facts. Frequently when a negative report is released by the media against a Republican, they make every effort to include the possibility the Democrats are/do the same. Ms. Trice does this in her editorial, (“The Kids are Alright,” Hidden Agenda by Ashley Trice), regarding parental pressure to move or censor library and schoolbooks, by noting, “And these cries have come from both sides of the aisle over the years.” No, they haven’t. She provides no examples to support that claim. She points out several instances of Conservatives exerting their opinion on others, but not one from the other side of the aisle. There is only one party with a political agenda to suppress facts, inclusion, education, and tolerance, the Republican Party.
You don’t want to lose advertising and readership, I understand that, but you do no good by ignoring the fact that one party is trying to move us forward and one is working to gain control and stifle progress. As a community newspaper you’re tasked with the responsibility of enlightening your readers to the facts, not innuendos, so they can reach their own conclusions. By not offending anyone, you benefit no one.
As Edmund Burke once noted, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.' To date, the Lagniappe is successfully doing that.
