Cardinal Bird

Not long after my mother died, someone told me about the superstition that if you see a red bird, it is your deceased loved one coming to watch over you. Part of the lore is they come for a visit when you need it the most — maybe in times of great joy or sorrow, when their absence is most notable.

The practical side of me knows this is probably just something told to sad people to make them feel better and your chance of seeing a cardinal throughout your life probably has more to do with their own mating and nesting habits than your dead relative being reincarnated as a bird and coming for a visit. Probably.

