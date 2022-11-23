Not long after my mother died, someone told me about the superstition that if you see a red bird, it is your deceased loved one coming to watch over you. Part of the lore is they come for a visit when you need it the most — maybe in times of great joy or sorrow, when their absence is most notable.
The practical side of me knows this is probably just something told to sad people to make them feel better and your chance of seeing a cardinal throughout your life probably has more to do with their own mating and nesting habits than your dead relative being reincarnated as a bird and coming for a visit. Probably.
But when you miss someone, practicality goes out the window. Sometimes right outside your window.
On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, I was sitting in my living room making my grocery list for the big day. Like a good Southern girl, my list included mayonnaise, sour cream, Ritz crackers, butter and cheese to mix with assorted vegetables to bake at 350 until golden and bubbly. Very healthy stuff.
As I was finishing up, two red birds landed in the tree right outside the window.
I casually said, “Hey, Mom,” as I have been doing ever since I learned there was a tiny, little micro chance it might be her. Suspension of disbelief can be a powerful tool in one’s grief arsenal.
But usually, I just say hello, think about her for a moment, smile or tear up, depending on the memory, and move on to something else as fast as the bird flies away.
But this crazy bird would not leave. It sat on the branch and just stared at me through the window. Even jumping from the tree to the sill to seemingly get a better look.
I called my kids into the room and said, “I really think this might be Grandma Ellen. It just won’t go away.” (Which would be so her.)
They indulged me and said hello to their dead grandmother in bird form and went back to their rooms to bury their heads back into something way more magical than an avian ghost — their iPhones.
I know this sounds insane, but I said to it, “Mom, is that really you?”
Strangely, the bird/Mom did not answer. But I looked at the short and stocky bird and thought it actually kind of even resembled her. I also hope ghosts and/or birds can’t read because there will be some haunting involved if my mother sees I described her as short and stocky. But she was. In the best possible way. Always the absolute best place to fall when there was disappointment or despair. I miss feeling her embrace, and there have been so many times I have physically craved it since she has been gone, even as a 40-something-year-old woman.
“I am making your shoepeg corn casserole,” I said to the bird/Mom.
And I am. I have every single Thanksgiving since she died. She made it every year as far back as I can remember. It’s really good, and it’s very easy to make. But it’s one of those things that I only make on Thanksgiving. It never makes an appearance on Easter or Christmas or a random Tuesday night. I don’t know why. It just feels like it has to be that way.
My husband’s family has their own Thanksgiving traditions, and I feel fortunate to be a part of them. We always spend it at their hunting camp “up in the country.”
My daughter and I have added our own tradition now of tromping out in the woods early that morning to gather leaves, berries and other foliage to make a centerpiece. Sure, we may bring spiders, chiggers or other bugs back to the table but no one has been bitten yet (to my knowledge).
I really enjoy our time there, but it’s still hard for me to swallow that my kids never got the chance to spend a single holiday with my mom.
I fantasize about what that would have been like. But it’s been so long, it’s difficult to even imagine. The places we would have gathered — her house or my grandparents’ — belong to other families now. Many of the relatives I grew up with have also passed away. It’s hard to envision, but I do know what it would have smelled and tasted like. And cooking her recipes always makes me feel like she is still with me. At least in some small way.
The over-interested, stocky cardinal finally found someone else’s business to get into, or maybe some delicious worms to eat, and flew away. I was kind of hoping it would stick around. Maybe it could tell me all about the latest scandals from my hometown and who all has died or is about to. Or about photos it saw on Facebook about people I don’t know or care about. I wouldn’t even mind if it told me about all the cute things its cats did last week. Or that I am raising the kids wrong in some way. Or that I look tired. Certainly, it would need to tell me I should have really used a mild or medium cheddar cheese on the shoepeg corn casserole because “sharp has a little too much bite.”
Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in commun
