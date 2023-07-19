KNOXVILLE, TN - 2019.08.01 - Press Conference

KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 01, 2019 - Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during a press conference in the Ray and Lucy Hand Digital Studio in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

 Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

The University of Tennessee probation case of 2023 may go down in history as the last of the great punishments handed down by the NCAA for recruiting violations.

In some ways, it’s quaint to read about the Volunteers’ violations that center around providing impermissible benefits to recruits. Like parents complaining about Elvis Presley’s dancing or traditional baseball fans voicing irritation over Ken Griffey Jr. wearing his hat backwards during batting practice, the complaints all seem so outdated.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.