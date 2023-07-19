KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 01, 2019 - Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during a press conference in the Ray and Lucy Hand Digital Studio in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
The University of Tennessee probation case of 2023 may go down in history as the last of the great punishments handed down by the NCAA for recruiting violations.
In some ways, it’s quaint to read about the Volunteers’ violations that center around providing impermissible benefits to recruits. Like parents complaining about Elvis Presley’s dancing or traditional baseball fans voicing irritation over Ken Griffey Jr. wearing his hat backwards during batting practice, the complaints all seem so outdated.
But make no mistake, former head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers were unquestionably and intentionally cheating. Pruitt even got his wife in on the act of breaking the rules. That detail is particularly noteworthy because Casey Pruitt was in charge of enforcing NCAA rules in athletic departments at Troy, Oklahoma and Florida State before marrying Jeremy Pruitt.
She escaped the investigation without being hit with a show cause (meaning any school that would wish to hire her would not be required to petition the NCAA and explain why that would be an acceptable idea). But her reputation has been sufficiently sullied.
Jeremy Pruitt received a six-year show cause and a provision that if he was ever hired by another NCAA institution, he would be suspended for the first year. That’s another way of saying his college coaching career is over.
Pruitt has already proven he can find a job in the NFL, having consulted with the New York Giants after being fired by Tennessee. And he was a spectacular defensive coordinator at Hoover High School during the Bucs’ dynasty under Rush Propst. So, he will have opportunities to make a living in the profession. My guess is he’ll be a high school head coach somewhere in North Alabama a year from now.
But he almost certainly won’t coach in college again. That is both justified and a cruel twist of timing.
Pruitt giving a recruit $600 is nothing compared to what’s happening in the age of NIL that was ushered in just as Pruitt was being removed from college football.
What most college sports fans fail to recognize is paying recruits to attend a certain school is as illegal today as it ever was. But the provision players can now profit off of their name, image and likeness has opened doors and created loopholes the size of Texas for inducing players to choose one college over another.
Speaking of NIL, the new laws relating to that subject reportedly played a part in the Tennessee ruling.
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti argued the NCAA could not impose a bowl ban on the Volunteers because that would negatively impact the earning power of the players, thus superseding the state’s NIL law.
Of course, that’s political pandering by Skrmetti, who knows nothing could play better in Tennessee than taking up for the Volunteers.
But the NCAA was never going to impose a bowl ban or prevent the Volunteers from playing on TV. Those forms of punishment are a thing of the past now that billions of dollars are in play for conferences and their TV partners.
Can you imagine the reaction of ESPN or CBS if they were told they couldn’t broadcast Tennessee’s games against Georgia and Alabama?
That would not only hurt the Volunteers but also the entire Southeastern Conference and the sport overall.
Tennessee was fined an amount of money that was equal to what the Volunteers will receive from playing in bowl games the next two years. In total, the school will pay $8 million in penalties. The program must also vacate 11 wins from the 2019-20 seasons. But they will still get to participate and provide some good TV.
More importantly, Tennessee is going to have to move forward with the loss of 28 total scholarships over five years, with at least two lost each season.
Tennessee will survive, but Pruitt probably won’t as a college coach. He will likely be the last coach to pay the ultimate price for violations that are already obsolete.
