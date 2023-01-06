To the Citizens of this Great City and County,
Five of our Mobile City Council assumed the leadership role (I am proud of them) required to pass an ordinance to authorize a small number of highly regulated medical cannabis dispensaries in Mobile as organic, safe and effective alternative medications for 17 legally designated diseases.
The medical cannabis science and benefits have been researched and documented extensively globally and since 2014 by UAB scientists and led our Governor to pass Carly’s Law and Leni’s law (google for a heartfelt read) to save two small at-risk children in great pain. From these results UAB approached the Alabama Medical Association who then canvased 450 of their doctors from all disciplines statewide to find that 70 percent supported medical cannabis as a specialized alternative medicine.
A large majority of the Alabama Legislature (our representatives statewide) explored and debated the evidence and overwhelmingly provided the leadership to pass state legislation to legalize further scientific research for these 17 diseases and the creation of alternative, organic, safe and effective medical solutions and outcomes.
At the time of the City of Mobile council meeting that authorized these dispensaries, 47 Alabama cities (9 of the top 10 with the exception of Mobile) had already passed ordinances allowing medical cannabis dispensaries in their cities. These dispensaries can only sell medical cannabis products. The dispensary has locked doors, a guard and no one can enter unless they have a state medical cannabis authorization card and a doctor’s prescription for a legally defined disease.
A sophisticated camera system allows the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission or law enforcement to see everyone in the store and all transactions 24 hours a day. A state-enforced software system tracks our barcoded products through every stage from seed to sale to include safeguarding our genetics, farming, extraction, scientific formulation and product production to assure high-quality operations.
It is probably safe to say that our citizens with one of these 17 diseases who are not currently being sufficiently cured or perhaps are addicted to known dangerous opioids (quite frankly, that should be our outrage as we have an opioid epidemic with no leadership to stop it) or those on medicines with extreme side effects and who are still sick or debilitated can assure you that their anecdotal testimonials concerning cannabis-based outcomes for them are legit and heartfelt.
We have hundreds of known dangerous, addictive and deadly opioids and medicines with severe side effects “authorized” by the FDA for PTSD, mental trauma, acute pain and addiction, etc. We have an opioid epidemic, a crisis with no one signing up to speak to our city council members about stopping it. Too many of our veterans (and citizens at large) are committing suicide due to mental and physical trauma, acute pain and/or addiction or dying every day from overdoses and acute mental and physical side effects.
The synthetic opioid fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. Let’s make sure these organic, safe and effective cannabinoid and THC medical cannabis-based medicines are farmed, extracted and formulated scientifically to a highly purified quality, free of contaminants, consistently manufactured and correctly labeled. That is the FDA’s approval formula. That is Oscity Labs’ (oscity.com) formula.
In conclusion, I have spent 40 years of my life in public service (servant leadership) to our city, county and state. I love our city and its citizens. I did my research and due diligence related to the health and wellness attribute of the hemp and cannabis plant. I will be glad to share that information with anyone interested, and I am going to continue to work to prove the legitimacy and positive medical outcomes of this novel and fast-developing industry.
Mike Dow
Former 16-year Mayor of Mobile
Oscity Labs, Co-Founder
