I would like to comment on two different articles in the last edition of Lagniappe — March 1, 2023 and March 7, 2023.
First of all, in response to “Dissolution of Commission ‘Troubling’” (Letter to the Editor by Beverly Cooper and Amelia Bacon), I cannot believe that the City Council voted to dissolve the “Blue Ribbon Affordable Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Commission!” How very sad — especially when so many of our neighborhoods need to be cleaned up and we need more affordable housing.
Of course, I think a lot about the area around Ladd Stadium — which was the late Councilman Manzie’s area and which is so close in proximity to all the development on Broad Street and the new downtown airport. Money should be spent on cleaning up this long-neglected area — for the good of those area residents as well as for the well-being of our city as a whole. I think this was a horrible mistake by the City Council. Trying to bring in new residents — but not taking care of the old? It is much like the general feeling that the City has for Ladd — tear it down, bring in the new. When will there be respect for our history? Lord knows that Govt. Plaza is a great example of new is not necessarily better.
Another comment I would like to make is in regards to Randy Kennedy’s “Deion’s opinions about parenting miss the mark.” Boy was this spot on!! I’ve also read about Deion’s recent comments about being a Christian and his expressions of his faith. I applaud him for saying he is a Christian — but this coach has no idea, in my opinion, about how to be a good example for his players. I can’t believe that he prefers to recruit players with two parents instead of from a broken home. The audacity of that attitude! He should want talented players, period. He should want to be a “father figure” to fatherless athletes.
I always think about Denzel Washington and how he was raised without his father around — but he had a good father figure to guide him — as well as the Boys & Girls Club — and he turned out to be an outstanding human being and actor. Deion Sanders obviously does not understand any of this. Lastly, judging by the way his players acted and left the new locker rooms at Ladd after the Gulf Coast Challenge last year, they have not been taught leadership or values — Deion just does a lot of trash talk — which is what they left behind. I hope their new coach will be different.
