I don’t know why, but suddenly the city of Mobile’s plans to annex westward feel a little like a game of Risk.
Surely you all remember Risk, the game of world domination. It’s the one you’d break out on a rainy Saturday afternoon in the middle of winter and finish sometime right around the Fourth of July after approximately 10,000 hours of rolling dice and moving pieces.
The gameboard was a map of the world broken off into territories — some of which were recognizable, others not so much. For instance, in Risk world, Alabama would fall into the Southeastern United States, which makes sense.
But Asia was carved up into weird territories like Kamchatka and Irkutsk and Yakutsk. Unless you’ve vacationed at Disney Yakutsk, you’re probably not aware of the region or why you’d like to own it via militaristic conquest.
The game came out during the “Cold War,” and the concept was to capture and defend continents, while also spreading your armies (and political ideology maybe?) across the face of the Earth.
The more continents you had, the more reinforcements you received each turn. These tiny little plastic armies were made up of infantry, cavalry and artillery and there were dice and cards involved as well. I won’t go through the rules of Risk here — the game itself is boring enough. Reading about it would be like swallowing a bottle of Ambien.
But one of the strategies in Risk is trying to pin your opponent in so they can’t spread their pieces all across the globe. Nothing is more satisfying than piling up your forces in Siam and trapping some poor loser in Australia — know what I mean? That’s what got me thinking about the similarities between annexation and the game of world domination.
I attended a press briefing last week in which Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s staff introduced us to four different annexation plans that will be sent to PFM Financial Services for a six-week study, essentially to corroborate the money the administration claims will come in from annexation.
At one point, Chief of Staff Jim Barber introduced a “worst-case scenario” map showing a future without annexation. In this map, Tillman’s Corner and West Mobile had incorporated and the city of Semmes had pushed its borders south via annexation, leaving Mobile as surrounded as the Risk version of Ukraine. (It has six territories around it, if you don’t know. Nearly impossible to hang onto.)
I just imagined all those WeMo, TiCo and Semmes infantry, cavalry and artillery lined up along Schillinger and Leroy Stevens roads, sucking up what should be Mobile’s sales and ad valorem taxes, getting stronger and stronger while the older, bigger city continues to wane. Barber explained how this scenario would not only hem Mobile in, but would actually take tax dollars out of our municipal pocket.
Right now, those areas are within the 3.5-mile police jurisdiction west of the current city limits, which means the city of Mobile gets half its normal sales tax. If those areas vote to join Mobile, they’ll start paying the full 5 cents-on-the-dollar municipal sales tax, doubling what is coming in now.
If annexation doesn’t happen, nothing really changes, but if those areas get sick of being told they can’t join Mobile and decide to form their own municipalities, Mobile loses all the taxes we’re currently getting from them. In Risk terms, we’d end up getting far fewer reinforcements each year.
It's a swing of tens of millions of dollars for the city, and that doesn’t include state and federal grants we wouldn’t get. So it’s easy to understand why Stimpson feels it is imperative to invade — I mean annex — those areas.
Some of those worries might have come off as fear-mongering just to push the imminent need for action, but the next day, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook — who looks like he might have won a game or two of Risk in his time — made it clear his city wasn’t interested in getting hemmed in like Indonesia either.
“The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook wrote on Facebook. “Our current goal is to annex within our city limits then continue south on Schillinger Road and east on Moffett Road. We acknowledge Mayor Stimpson’s kind words about our success in annexing and the growth of our City Limits, but we respectfully disagree with his plans and goals to annex into the areas of Semmes that will hinder our growth and the future of our community. This plan would only benefit the needs of the City of Mobile in their goal of annexation and blocking the growth of the City of Semmes. There is a reason the City of Semmes has been extremely successful in the past few years regarding annexation, and we will continue to move forward with our plans in ‘Making Life Beautiful’ right here in Semmes, while still maintaining our lower sales tax rate and no property tax.”
Sounds like a declaration of war.
West Mobile annexation organizers have also made it clear they’ll look hard at either incorporating or joining Semmes if Mobile’s City Council once again denies them a chance to join. I’ve heard there’s a Tillman’s Corner incorporation effort already underway, but don’t know how serious it is. All that is to say it appears the players are lining up to block Mobile in if the city doesn’t act.
We’ll see what PFM comes back with in terms of the financial benefits of the proposed plans, but it makes sense to bring in the most people and money we can at this time.
The groups willing to kill plans based on tenths of percentage point changes in Black/White demographics seem much more content to let the city be blocked in and eventually be picked apart. Hopefully, all of our City Council members will focus far more on the bottom line than on the perceived political advantage of blocking very small ethnic changes.
It’s not an easy game, to be sure. There may be some risk in allowing annexation, but the risk of doing nothing is likely to be far greater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.