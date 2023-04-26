I am sitting at my kitchen counter writing this column on Tuesday morning at 4 a.m.
I don’t want to be up before the roosters, but my son is playing in the Alabama High School Tennis State Championships for the first time as a seventh grader, and I want to see him play.
But I also have deadline. It’s every Tuesday no matter what else is on the schedule.
I have spent a great deal of time over the years clearing my schedule on Tuesdays.
Doctor’s, dentist and hair appointments: Any day of the week is good but Tuesdays.
Meetings with anyone else about absolutely anything else: As long as it isn’t Tuesday!
Text Messages from friends: Sorry I didn’t respond sooner, you know Tuesday is my hell day!
But even with all of this planning not to have any plans on Tuesdays, something always comes up. I am pretty sure it’s the law.
I have been working under a deadline for 21 years, and I am used to it. And everyone who works at this newspaper — and most others around the world — they operate in this same way too. It’s a small price to pay for one of the most exciting and rewarding jobs out there.
But it does compete for time with THE most fulfilling (and far less lucrative job) in the world: being a mom.
In my best cheesy wedding DJ voice, “This next column is dedicated to all of you fine Working Moms out there.” (And there is some love for you Stay-at-Homes too. Just “stay” with me.)
Ladies, it ain’t easy. And I feel you. You never feel like you are able to give either “job” 100 percent, and you feel like you are in a never-ending and unwinnable game of tug-of-war.
If you are like me, my WM compadres, you sometimes fantasize about being able to “stay home” so you can be a perfect mom.
This is how I see my day going: I wake up, cook a healthy breakfast (instead of throwing cereal and Eggos in front of my kids. Then I take them to school on my way to the gym (I hate the gym!) or to yoga (I am clumsy and have no sense of balance, I would never go.) Next, I would go to “the market” to pick up some fresh flowers and the organic ingredients for the healthy dinner I have carefully planned out (instead of a grocery store rotisserie chicken and a box of Velveeta Shells and Cheese or the Foosackly’s drive thru … again).
Then, I would pick up my angels from school (I would listen to podcasts in the carpool line — bliss! and I would take them to their activities where I would sit and watch them enjoy their practices instead of just dropping them off, shoving them out of the car while it is still rolling, as I head back to work screaming, “Someone (maybe your father or maybe a random stranger) will pick you up when it’s over.” Then, we would get home and I would spend hours helping them with their homework, and we would discuss the books they were reading and what they learned in science and history today instead of what they get now: “You got all of your homework done, right? OK, good.”) Then we would sit around the dinner table and enjoy my roasted chicken over quinoa with a locally sourced root vegetable puree.
When I verbalize this fantasy to friends and family, they always say something like, “you wouldn’t last two weeks.”
That’s probably true. But a girl can dream.
One of my working mom friends who always likes to fantasize with me about this was in between jobs a few months ago and before she started her new gig, she got the rare opportunity to be entirely on mom duty for 30 days.
She called me one day telling me how excited she was. Her son, who is in high school, had to dress up for something, homecoming week, I think. And she said the only thing she had to do that day was go find something for him.
“I could get used to this,” she said. I knew exactly what she meant. No having to run to Target on your lunch break or in rush hour traffic, hoping the right thing was there because you really didn’t have time to go somewhere else.
I was jealous of the month she was getting. And I am even more jealous of the moms who get it from the time their kids are newborns to when they don their caps and gowns.
But I know the grass is always greener.
I am sure the Stay-at-Homes sometimes dream of wearing sophisticated work clothes and going to meetings and business lunches and happy hours with the crew. And not to be stuck at home “doing nothing” (but you know the single most important job in the world).
Maybe they should do a movie like “Freaky Friday” where the Stay-at-Homes and Workings switch places for a few months. The roles will be played by Amy Schumer and Tina Fey, respectively. I think it would be a box office hit!
In the end, we are all just trying to do the best we can, no matter what our circumstances may be. We all love our kiddos and just want to be there for them. And there is more than one way to do that.
I am now sitting here in my car at noon at the Mobile Tennis Center finishing up this column, waiting for the last matches to start. One of my co-workers came out to support and the others picked up my slack back at work. I feel really fortunate for that, and appreciate them so, because this Tuesday, I could live out a little bit of that fantasy. And it was nice.
I’ll be back in the office tomorrow bright and early, and I am looking forward to it.
