Alabama House of Representatives Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter is racking up some vote tallies that would make Xi Jinping envious.
Throughout the early going of the 2023 legislative session, there has been little descent in the Alabama Legislature’s lower chamber. Critical votes have passed the House by 105-0 or 102-3.
The Senate is not much better, but there does at least appear to be an unsuppressed willingness to disagree with the majority of the chamber at times.
But isn’t this what we wanted? The divisiveness of politics is unproductive and drives people away, right? If we all just get along and ignore the loud-mouth, chronic-malcontent talking heads only interested in ratings and clicks, humanity will excel, and Alabama’s potential is unlimited.
We are about to see if it will work out that way.
Gov. Kay Ivey got her way last week with her so-called “The Game Plan” economic incentives package. Why was it called “The Game Plan”? Never waste an opportunity to use a sports metaphor when you want something.
The critical component of the package was the Jobs Act. It passed the House unanimously. Six voted against it in the 35-member State Senate, including Mobile State Sen. Vivian Figures, the lone Democrat to oppose it.
Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers of the Alabama State House in Montgomery, so lopsided vote totals are not out of the ordinary.
However, despite a raucous floor speech or two, Democrat lawmakers are going along with their Republican counterparts.
So much for the idea that Alabama deserves a viable two-party system.
The theory is that the state thrives when there is a debate of ideas and contrasting opinions or something. It’s a market principle. Competition is best for all.
Democrats are following along with Republican ideas. The hyper-divisive days of Charles Bishop punching Lowell Barron on the Senate floor are a relic of the past.
Not only have Republicans won control, but they’ve also won over the loyal opposition.
Sure, they’ll disagree on cultural issues — marriage, abortion, transgenderism, etc. They’ll also pay lip service to Medicaid expansion.
The George Wallace claim that there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between the Democrat and Republican parties holds today because a 2023 dime is only worth a penny in a 1968 valuation.
This has not happened by accident. There has been a concerted effort by Alabama’s elites to achieve consensus throughout the ranks in Montgomery.
For the first time since the end of the Wallace era in Alabama, you have a truly unified Montgomery.
It is full speed ahead. Common ground has been found in almost everything.
Does anyone find that odd?
With national politics as a backdrop, it is hard for what is happening in Montgomery to appear sane and normal.
Guy Hunt’s unlikely 1986 gubernatorial victory was the first for Republicans since Reconstruction-era Gov. Daniel Lewis pulled it off in 1872.
However, the Alabama Legislature would remain Democrat until the end of 2010.
Even with a Republican-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Robert Bentley, there were still significant divisions, and we all know how the Bentley era ended.
For perhaps the first time since the 1980s in Alabama, the legislative and executive branches are not only unified in party affiliation but apparently on policy objectives, as well.
One-party rule has also created a scenario that allows for some big decisions to be hammered out away from the view of the public.
Typically, both the Democrat and Republican caucuses have closed-door meetings. They debate and deliberate out of the view of the public, which allows them to be “on the same page” when they are in the public’s view.
However, a Republican supermajority means everything can be done behind closed doors in those caucus meetings, and committee hearings and floor deliberations are mere formalities required to make an act of the Legislature official.
It seems to work for now and even somehow has included Democrat lawmakers.
But what if something goes wrong? What if there’s a misappropriation of ARPA money? What if any of these economic incentive programs are misused? What if the federal government takes over the Alabama prison system, which is not all that unlikely?
How would voters hold the government accountable?
“Yeah, we screwed up — but everyone voted for it.”
In 2019, Alabama increased the fuel tax to finance Gov. Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama infrastructure program. There was very little opposition, and by the time the next election came, no one really remembered it.
There is some of that going on here, either by luck or design — but it has muted the accountability mechanism for the voters of Alabama.
This is not how the system is supposed to operate, but it is an illogical conclusion as to how it can operate if the public is casual about its interest at the state level.
