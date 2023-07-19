"The exclusion of marginalized groups from the popular narrative of Alabama is an old tradition.”
“The thing is, and again, this is a Republican point now where they make everything gay, transgender — they’re obsessed with it because it polls well, so they can be seen as tough. But what they really are are bullies.”
“We spend huge amounts of money to fight the culture wars, to protect our ability to discriminate and to ignore our own flaws. We pay for our sins in millions of ways.”
The above is an offering of the comments made by some of Alabama’s so-called opinion leaders, who take issue with the elected officials challenging liberal conventional wisdom.
Surprise: They think it is all done for politics!
I mean, what might one expect in a state with 1.5 million Trump voters versus 850,000 for the other guy?
Did they think officials elected by a state that put Republicans in every constitutional statewide office and gave the GOP a supermajority in both chambers of the State House would do anything differently?
It is like going to Chick-fil-A for lunch and being upset there is no hamburger on the menu.
“That’s not inclusive! That’s denying hamburger eaters an opportunity to have their desired preference for lunch.”
However, it goes deeper than straight-up knee-jerk political pandering.
The culture wars have bombarded us as of late.
The spark that ignited much of it involved Dylan Mulvaney and the Bud Light debacle. Mulvaney appeared on a single can of Bud Light, and it was featured in Mulvaney’s viral TikTok video.
That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. No more Budweiser beer. The pent-up frustration of having cultural values imposed upon society was unleashed on Anheuser-Busch. Bud Light sales cratered, and the Anheuser-Busch stock price suffered.
The Dylan Mulvaney incident also showed social conservatives did not have to shut up and accept what was being imposed upon them. If Wall Street and Madison Avenue wanted to go all-in on Pride Month-LGBTQ marketing, then consumers rejecting that lifestyle could vote with their pocketbooks and send a message.
It was no longer, “Shut up and accept what is going on. Times are changing and you need to accept it.”
The pushback was on, and it would only make sense it would be amplified in Alabama, where the political leanings are traditional or, in some regards, counter-counterculture.
It came up in the recent Mobile annexation fight. It is underway in Montgomery over the Legislature considering stripping $5 million from the Alabama Department of Archives and History for holding an LGBTQ event last month.
Are there politicians looking to capitalize on this phenomenon? Sure, but that is a product of a system based on the consent of the governed, which is not an insignificant point.
Should the State Legislature be consulted on every program the Department of Archives and History hosts? Should the city of Mobile have to go through the City Council for every new hire?
No, we don’t need that level of direct democracy. But those serving in the executive branch of any government should have the awareness to exercise discretion on any number of touchy subjects.
They don’t exercise discretion. Public trust be damned. They assume to know better than you and that you need a good dose of medicine.
They are backed up by an intellectually lazy pseudo-elite in the media who are all too willing to remind people in Alabama their ancestors may have been responsible for some horrific things and to not listen to pandering politicians.
Let’s explore this notion of pandering politicians.
Aside from “pandering” being another way of saying fulfilling the wishes of voters and/or constituents, why would any conservative Republican feel the need to “pander?”
Do they need a bigger majority in the Legislature? Is it out of necessity to maintain the offices of the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, Agriculture and Industries Commission, state auditor and the seats on the Alabama Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals and Court of Civil Appeals?
No. Republicans have it locked up for a generation or two in Alabama.
The ad hominem attacks against policymakers in Alabama are a weak sauce effort to counter an agenda with which they disagree.
You usually cannot go wrong being deferential to voters who pay their taxes and try to do the right things.
Granted, that is not always true. Segregation was real. So was the disenfranchisement of African American voters in the 20th century. It took corrective action from the federal government to remedy those constitutional and federal law violations.
Those are the rare exceptions. But everything is not the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” incident at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Defunding a state agency that authorized an LGBTQ luncheon that blatantly defied the religious and moral convictions of an overwhelming majority of voters is not akin to Bull Connor turning firehouses and police dogs on Birmingham Civil Rights protesters.
If this is the hill to die on, win through the art of persuasion. But they know that’s not winnable or preferable.
