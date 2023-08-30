One of the potential casualties of a court-imposed redistricting is Jerry Carl’s or Barry Moore’s next term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
If the three-federal judge panel rejects congressional maps drawn by the Alabama Legislature last month, as is expected, a new congressional map could be drawn under the supervision of a so-called special master.
What that looks like no one knows, but a distinct possibility is a Dauphin Island-to-Dothan First Congressional District, which could include sizeable portions of both Carl’s and Moore’s districts.
As if 2024 will not be chaotic enough, with former President Donald Trump facing four indictments and appearing on Alabama’s GOP ballot next year, voters in the lower portion of the state could see two well-funded incumbents go head-to-head.
In 2020, Barry Moore pulled off one of the biggest shockers in recent Alabama political history.
Moore barely made it into a runoff in the 2020 Republican primary. He edged out Jessica Taylor by 591 votes out of 104,426 cast, or roughly half of a percentage point. In that round of voting, former BCA chairman Jeff Coleman was way out in front, earning 39,738 votes (38.1%) to Moore’s 21,354 (20.4%).
Most thought it was a foregone conclusion that Coleman would win the nomination.
It wasn’t meant to be. The runoff set for March 31, 2020, was delayed until July 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That allowed Moore’s campaign to rally and capitalize on the anti-lockdown mood of Alabama’s Second Congressional District electorate.
The Coleman campaign was caught flatfooted. Moore defeated Coleman by a 52,248-34,185 margin, which was more than 20 points.
Meanwhile, across the state simultaneously, Carl was facing his own similar tough campaign against former State Sen. Bill Hightower.
Carl won his district’s Republican congressional nomination in two close votes. He narrowly defeated Hightower by 1,226 votes (1.2%) for a plurality in the primary and then improved upon that outcome in the primary runoff, defeating Hightower by 3,869 votes (4.6%).
Should we have a showdown between Jerry Carl and Barry Moore, both will have been battle-tested and proven victorious in two challenging election cycles.
Outside money would likely play heavily in this match-up, as well.
In that 2020 cycle, Club for Growth’s well-funded political action committee played heavily in the First and Second Congressional District races.
The club’s support went against Carl in AL-1 and for Moore in AL-2.
One probably should also anticipate Club for Growth’s participation in this match-up.
There are a few other signs both candidates are aware of this possibility.
Last weekend, Carl spoke to the Wiregrass Republican Women in Enterprise at a venue just minutes from Moore’s home and farm.
Katie Britt, an Enterprise native and Alabama’s junior U.S. senator, headlined the event.
Carl’s campaign social media account put out a photo of him alongside Britt, State Sen. Donnie Chesteen and State Rep. Paul Lee, suggesting there could be some potential support in the Wiregrass for Carl.
Aside from a few appearances on Mobile talk radio, Moore has not made any overt incursions into the existing First Congressional District. However, he does have one significant Mobile claim to fame.
Moore has the distinction of having been one of the first elected officials to endorse Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
At Trump’s August 2015 rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, then-State Rep. Moore announced his support for the eventual president.
Would Trump repay the favor in 2024? Both Carl and Moore, along with Alabama’s four other Republican congressmen, have endorsed Trump’s 2024 bid.
Conventional wisdom suggests Carl would have the advantage given that his hometown, Mobile, would be this hypothetical congressional district’s population center.
But under this map scenario, Mobile County could be split to create the new “opportunity district” and marginally undermine Carl’s advantage in coastal Alabama.
Would that home-field advantage for Carl extend to Baldwin County? In both rounds of voting in 2020, Hightower eked out narrow victories over Carl.
There is one significant historical trend Carl would have working to his advantage.
The First Congressional District has not been one to elect a House Freedom Caucus-style politician like Barry Moore to serve in Washington, D.C.
The last Democrat to win an AL-1 election was Frank Boykin in 1960. From 1964 forward, after a statewide at-large system was implemented, Jack Edwards was elected as a Republican. He served for two decades, followed by Sonny Callahan, Jo Bonner, Bradley Byrne and the current member, Jerry Carl.
Although they are considerably “conservative,” that’s hardly the closing day lineup at a CPAC conference.
Might an outcome be any different in a newly configured AL-1 with Trump on the primary ballot and an energized Republican primary electorate?
Alabama has had roughly the same congressional lines since 1992, and the congressional election cycles have generally been tame despite the Republican waves in 1994 and 2010.
However, whatever the federal courts decide in the coming days could profoundly impact the entire state for the coming decades.
Aside from the potential disruption in the lower portion of Alabama this coming election cycle, creating two opportunity districts out of one solidly Democrat district and two reliably Republican districts will be a boon for political consultants.
If two “purple” swing districts are created out of thin air in Alabama, the narrow margins in Congress for the balance of power could mean copious amounts of money flowing into congressional campaigns in a general election setting, something not seen in-state in this era of spend-big-or-go-home politics.
