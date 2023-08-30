Ben May library

The entrance to Mobile's Ben May Main Library off Washington Avenue.

Groups of concerned parents are leading the charge to have certain children’s or Young Adult books banned or placed in restricted areas in public libraries across America. Most of these “challenged” books contain LGBTQ+ content, but some are also deemed racially divisive and “pornographic.”

Alabama has several of these groups actively engaged in this, with Prattville and Huntsville garnering the most headlines of late, but two local moms, Cathy Odom and Gail Walton, have requested Mobile Public Library officials review four books that are currently on their shelves, according to an al.com story.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

