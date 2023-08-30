Groups of concerned parents are leading the charge to have certain children’s or Young Adult books banned or placed in restricted areas in public libraries across America. Most of these “challenged” books contain LGBTQ+ content, but some are also deemed racially divisive and “pornographic.”
Alabama has several of these groups actively engaged in this, with Prattville and Huntsville garnering the most headlines of late, but two local moms, Cathy Odom and Gail Walton, have requested Mobile Public Library officials review four books that are currently on their shelves, according to an al.com story.
The library told al.com the women were challenging these books through proper channels by submitting “reconsideration forms” in writing.
And according to the article, the library said in a statement, “What the ladies have done is what they should do in turning in book challenges. They will be researched by staff and the challenges (will be) presented to management who will review the concerns to make sure we do what we should do.”
The four books in question are “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, which was a National Book Award finalist, and chronicles the life of a 13-year-old Nepali girl sold into prostitution; “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, described as a handbook for people who have just come out; “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin, which is as the title suggests; and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which is the memoir of an LGBTQ+ activist’s childhood and adolescence.
The Mobile moms say they may eventually challenge up to 30 books.
“We are fighting a culture war. … We want more parental control over what the children see. We ask the books we object to are moved to the adult section so parents can decide what’s appropriate for their child. A lot of parents do not have a clue,” Walton said.
Look, I support every parent’s right to monitor and decide what their child reads. There are books I wouldn’t want my children to read as 7-year-olds, but would be totally OK with them reading as 16-year-olds, maybe even encouraging them to do so. I have one child I would probably allow to read “Playboy” (just for the articles, of course) if she would read anything at all. (That’s a joke, of course. And I think “Playboy” went out of business, anyway.)
I am sure these moms feel like they are acting out of the best interest of their children, and I suppose all children. But this is a very slippery slope.
“We” are fighting a “culture war.”
“We” want more “parental control.”
Who is the “we” in this equation?
Just these two moms? So, they get to decide what all of the children in Mobile County get to read or have access to? They get to decide “we” are all fighters in THEIR particular “culture war”?
What if another group of concerned moms decides any book with religious references whatsoever violates the separation of church and state and since these are public libraries funded by taxpayer dollars, they feel these books should be restricted? And so on and so on.
This could be a never-ending cycle of “reconsideration forms.”
My libertarian streak says, “If you don’t want your child to read a certain book, then, by all means, don’t let them.” Handle this inside your house, but don’t come in mine.
I don’t even think it is unreasonable to have some of these books that are clearly geared for teens placed in the adult section, but the last time I went to a library, they didn’t have a bouncer checking IDs anywhere. I suppose you could age restrict during the check-out process, but it’s not like any of these titles aren’t easily downloadable from the web anyway. (Which is how most kids would likely access them. You are just giving them the list to download. Maybe even from a library’s website, where you can digitally access them from home!)
And, trust me, kids know a way to get around every safeguard you have put into place on their electronics. And if they don’t, their friend who lives down the street does.
So, if you are indeed fighting a “culture war,” have you really chosen the right battlefield?
I am way more worried as a parent about the devices in their hands than what is on the shelves of any library. And the endless amount of stuff (and creeps) they can get exposed to on social media is way more concerning to me than them happening upon a National Book Award finalist.
But that’s just me. I am not telling any other parent what they should be worried about.
But, I do think this “culture war” only serves to have the opposite effect. Once you start making a list of banned books, or “forbidden fruit,” all you are going to do is make kids want to read these books more. Because that’s how kids have operated since the dawn of time.
I remember when I was growing up, “Flowers in the Attic” was the banned book du jour. After hearing the buzz about it around school, I went to the public library to check it out. I think I was in my early teens. The librarian asked me if my mom knew I was checking it out because it had “incest” in it. I said, “Of course, she does.” (She didn’t.) I got that book and went home and learned what that “incest” stuff was all about.
And after reading it, I immediately started trying to have sex with all of my relatives. (This is also a joke. Surely, that is obvious. But just in case, and since I am a native Alabamian and people expect as much from us, I will make that abundantly clear.)
Actually, I think I just went “Ewwww, gross!” and moved on to the forbidden albums.
In the late ’80s and ’90s, nothing could make a kid want a CD more than when they slapped those “Parental Advisory: Explicit Lyrics” warnings on them. One day you are listening to New Kids on the Block, the next “Cop Killer” by Body Count. Maybe you didn’t even really like “gangsta rap,” but if you could get your hands on that album, boy were you “cool.” Thanks for making the “forbidden fruit” easier to find, Tipper!
Every generation, it seems groups of “concerned parents” try to get the government involved in protecting their kids from something. And these cries have come from both sides of the aisle over the years.
Have these types of initiatives ever really achieved what was intended? I would argue, no.
But still, somehow the majority of kids from Boomers to Gen Z-ers still seem to turn out alright. Go figure.
