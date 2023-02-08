I wasn’t born under an azalea tree with an umbilical cord made out of Mardi Gras beads and a MoonPie stuffed in my mouth.
But even though I don’t have any DNA strands from Joseph Stillwell Cain or Carnival queens or kings of the past (that I know of), after living here for most of my life, I feel like “the Gras” is strong within me.
I have always loved Mardi Gras. Even though I grew up an hour north of here in Jackson, Ala., I did my middle school social studies fair project on this very important topic. It was titled, “The Many Faces of Mobile’s Mardi Gras.”
Although thinking back on it, that was my mom’s idea, and I am pretty sure she encouraged that project so we could both skip work and school and head to Mobile for “research” with my “crazy cousin Cheryl” who lived here and always did Mardi Gras up big.
But let’s not get bogged down in the details. We multi-tasked partied AND studied, and I did the historical research necessary to create the most festive tri-fold social studies board of all of the entries. I am still bitter my friend Kim’s “Historic Markers of Clarke County” beat me out. I guess you can’t fault the judges for picking hers since we lived in said county where those historic markers were located, and 70 miles from Mardi Gras, but I think I speak for everyone, including Kim, when I say, “Yawn!”
But that was my first taste of Mardi Gras — skipping school and attending a parade when everyone else in my hometown (and the rest of the world) was sitting behind a desk doing something utterly mundane. I felt wild and reckless and even a little lawless. But most of all, I felt free. Free from responsibility, free from some arbitrary set of rules saying you can’t scream your head off in order to get a dirty stuffed animal or dance with complete strangers to the sounds of a brass band. Free from the ordinary.
And that’s Mardi Gras.
In high school, my friends and I skipped school again to taste that freedom once more while washing down MoonPies with Natty Lights or Zimas in Bienville Square.
I distinctly remember someone bringing one of those handheld sprayers — you know, like the ones you use to put weedkiller in — full of some sort of nasty shot. God only knows what it was, but I imagine it contained grain alcohol along with Roundup residue.
But we all sat there happily with our mouths wide open as the concoction was sprayed down our throats. I sure hope the weed thing was brand new (or at least washed out vigorously) before it was used for these distribution purposes. But I doubt it. Somehow, we didn’t die from acute herbicidal poisoning.
Once I moved here, my love of Mardi Gras only intensified. Balls and parties and attending parades with friends and the boyfriend who would become the husband. I particularly loved Joe Cain Day, because, unlike Fat Tuesday, it was all ours, Mobile’s day. (And all of the real crazies come out, so it’s just more fun.)
There have been few years I have missed.
When I was pregnant with my first child, my husband and I went down to a few parades, but we decided we weren’t going to do Joe Cain that year. Or at least I had decided that for us. It would just be too painful to watch all of our friends in full debauch.
I thought my husband had agreed to this plan but when he got wind some of his friends were headed to a fun party, he headed out the door. I couldn’t blame him, but to say I was full of resentment would be a double-decker understatement. Apparently, it was a resentment that could only be cured by going out and buying the world’s ugliest recliner. It was so ugly we eventually started calling it “the butt chair.”
I think it must have been the hormones mixed with the sadness of missing Joe Cain, because I would have never bought that chair in my right mind. I thought I would need something to keep me comfortable because in my mind being really pregnant would make me unable to move or function at all. Clearly, I was going to need some sort of incubatory device to exist in until the baby was evicted from my body.
Hence, the butt chair.
When I eventually learned that was not the case, it was kicked to the curb.
The next year, we took the child who had been safely evicted to Mardi Gras where he promptly got nailed in the head by a bag of peanuts at his first parade. #proudparentingmoments.
We have gone to Mardi Gras with our kids from the time they were in baby carriers and strollers to when they were carted down in wagons, where they toddled around like miniature drunks among the full-sized ones. To now, when they run around throwing footballs with their friends or spend their time trying to get reels for their Instagram accounts.
Like every other Mobilian, the photos of them over the years sitting on their dad’s shoulders or standing on the barricades with their hands up waiting on the mister to throw them something are among my most treasured.
Soon, they will not want to go with us at all anymore. They will want to taste a little bit of freedom and lawlessness with their friends. And Frank and I will eventually be too old to go and will just sit in our living room in matching butt chairs.
It’s the circle of Mardi Gras life, I guess.
Every stage and step is special and beautiful in its own way — even if it might involve taking shots out of a weed killer dispenser at some point.
We are so very lucky we get to call this place — the one and only mother of the mystics — home.
Let the good times roll, y’all!
