Last week, State Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover, filed a bill that aims to codify the definition of male, female, boy and girl in the state of Alabama. Named the “What is a Woman Act,” House Bill 405 (HB 405) has predictably garnered the usual support and criticism these “culture war” bills elicit.
DuBose’s bill defines the Alabama female as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova.” Similarly, a Bama male is defined as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female.”
My sixth-grade response to this is, “Ewwwww.” My pre-menopausal, 46-year-old self, is like, “Wait, what happens when I stop producing ova? Am I still good?” My catty self is like, it might be “designed” to fertilize ova but it should really be criminal for a lot of Alabama males to use their “systems” in such a manner. (Just check out the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office 24-Hour Booking page at any time if you need photographic examples of who should not.)
While I feel like there is always more pressing business to take care of in Montgomery than this “is this really an issue?” stuff, I have thought more about “ova production” in the last week than I have in years.
Perhaps it’s because I took my 11-year-old daughter and her friend to see “Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret.”
Of course, this is the much-anticipated film adaptation of the 1970 Judy Blume novel of the same name. I remember checking this book out from my elementary school library in the fourth grade, when there was still such a thing as the card catalog and the Dewey Decimal system. Though I didn’t really need directions to its placement in the stacks. I knew it was situated to the left of the Beverly Cleary books.
“Runaway Ralph” was for babies, while “Margaret” was for sophisticated ladies (or really, for scared little girls who were absolutely terrified they were about to get their first unannounced visit from “Aunt Flo” [Cringe! I hate that expression!]). My mom would also say “riding the cotton bicycle” (even cringier!).
After I read “Margaret,” my gateway book into harder, more scandalous literature, I went to the public library and checked out “Flowers in the Attic.”
I remember the librarian asking, “Does your mom know you are checking this out?”
“Yes, ma’am.”
“Well, OK,” she said. “I just want to make sure because this has incest in it.”
“She said I could.”
She had not. And what was INCEST? If only I had had Google back then. I am sure I had to go look that up in my “Webster’s Dictionary,” which is not nearly as illuminating (or potentially traumatizing [Looking at you, Google Images]).
But before incest, there was menstruation (a word that may even surpass “moist” for the worst in the English language). And while “Margaret” does spend a lot of time on that topic, it is much more about just desperately trying to fit in, while at the same trying to figure out who you are and your place in this world.
Though she could not be at a more perfect age for it, I was not sure my daughter would like the movie. She doesn’t like anything set in “olden times.” She is usually talking about the ’80s and ’90s, but I have come to the conclusion it is not really the decade it takes place in; she just doesn’t like watching movies that are not in HD.
“Look, little missy, back in my day, I watched my three snowy channels on my 13-inch black-and-white TV with rabbit ears. And I liked it!”
Sometimes I do feel like a relic of olden times when I am talking to my daughter. I felt the same way when my mom talked about what she did as a teen or wanted me to watch “The Parent Trap” with her (the Hayley Mills one, not the Lindsay Lohan one). But it is so different now than it was when I was her age. There were no cell phones or social media (thank God!). Also, no stupid TikTok or YouTube videos of “influencers” doing their “nighttime routine.” (So you want to watch that girl taking her makeup off? Why?)
But some things do transcend time and technology, and I definitely felt that way while watching “Margaret” with my daughter. There were giggles about getting first bras and of course, the “main event,” which I am told some girls in “modern times” call “Shark Week,” which I kind of like. (That’s less cringe than the olden-times expressions, right? Is it cringe to say cringe now?) But also crushes on boys. And what their “systems” are all about.
In the movie, one of Margaret’s friends brings her dad’s human anatomy book over and they all look at a rather boring, technical drawing of the male genitalia, to which the characters scream, “It looks like a thumb!” and, it’s so “saggy!”
Every tween in the theater I was in last week was vibrating they were laughing so hard during this scene. And it would have been the same way in 2006, 1996 or 1976.
Those years are full of curiosity, anxiousness and anticipation for what is to come. But they are also really hard. We’ve all been there. The good news is somehow we manage to survive.
Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in communications. She is the recipient of the Award for Excellence in In-Depth Reporting by the Mobile Press Club (2003) and for Humorous Commentary by the Society of Professional Journalists, Southeastern Division (2010, 2018, 2021). She won a national writing award in the 2015 Altweekly Awards for Best Column presented by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, and the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Best Editorial or Commentary in 2017 and 2020, as well as the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Humorous Commentary in 2018 and 2021. She was in the 2011 class of Mobile Bay Monthly’s 40 Under 40.
She is married to Frank Trice and they live in Midtown with their son, Anders, daughter, Ellen, and their anything but “standard” poodle, Remy.
