On March 27, 2023, a single adult used an AR rifle to shoot her way into an elementary school in Nashville and kill six people, but, honestly, this was just another day in America. That sounds trite, but there was a mass shooting in Memphis two days later in which two people were killed and five were injured, but it was not on the national news. Five days after the shooting in Nashville, three people were killed and three were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City, but it did not make national news. On April 15, 2023, four young people were killed and 28 were injured when a 16th birthday party was shot up in Dadeville, Alabama, but these are almost everyday occurrences in 21st-century America.
The shock that would be associated with an act like the one in Nashville has been lost on Americans ever since the 2012 mass shooting of elementary school kids at Sandy Hook where 28 people (mostly children) were killed. A mass shooting of children was not even enough to sway most conservatives’ opinions on gun control, so why even try to talk about sensible gun control anymore? Conservatives held their position on guns while offering useless thoughts and prayers to grieving parents and a shocked nation. Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey said she grieves with the people of Dadeville and her fellow Alabamians … She said violent crime has no place in our state, but she said NOTHING about guns. The case was the same after the May 24, 2022, mass shooting of 21 people (mostly children) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
In 1996, there was a mass shooting in Port Arthur, Australia. Thirty-five people were killed and 23 were wounded. Australia was so affected by the incident that they banned the sale and importation of all automatic and semi-automatic rifles and shotguns. They passed very strict gun laws and conducted a massive gun buy-back that reduced the number of gun owners in Australia by 50%. Since that 1996 mass shooting, Australia has had three mass shootings. Let me repeat that, Australia has had three mass shootings in 26 years after instituting very strict gun control. Not to mention, they also reduced their overall gun homicides by 60%. The United Kingdom has had eight mass shootings in the last 30 years.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has suffered around 120 mass shootings in the last 26 years as we have moved in the opposite direction on gun control. In 2023, Alabama joined a recent trend and became the 22nd state to eliminate concealed carry permits as Americans set records in gun-related injuries. In 2020, America had a record-setting 19,384 gun murders, making gun murders account for 79% of ALL murders that year. The Mississippi-Louisiana area is plagued by gun violence (per capita) more than any other area in the US. The Missouri-Arkansas and Alabama-Tennessee areas aren’t far behind. Coincidently, all of those states have very loose, some nearly non-existent, gun laws.
Let’s talk about Alabama, because we live here and we know it best. In 2006, Alabama passed a “stand your ground” law, removing the necessity to attempt a retreat when possible before using deadly force. In 2013, Alabama passed a law giving the State Legislature sole jurisdiction over firearms and firearm accessories, meaning local governments cannot pass ordinances or laws in regard to firearms. In 2017, the state courts told sheriffs around the state that they “shall” issue concealed carry permits (rather than “may” issue permits), reducing the level of discretion afforded to county sheriffs. In 2023, Alabama eliminated concealed carry permits entirely, making it perfectly legal for an 18-year-old gang member with an extensive juvenile criminal history to carry a loaded semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine in a car or concealed on his person … and perfectly legal for that same 18-year-old gang member to seek out conflict with another gang member and basically have a duel in the middle of the street with another armed individual.
As far as the state of Alabama is concerned, that 18-year-old gang member could have a Glock switch on his handgun to make it fully automatic and be prepared to blast out 50 or more rounds from an extended or drum magazine … Alabama doesn’t care. Local law enforcement must rely on ATF agents to make federal cases, using federal gun laws to make arrests … and some gun advocates would say that even THOSE laws are unconstitutional.
This very young, most times very impoverished, undereducated, heavily armed society, with no obligation to retreat, will inevitably resort to gun violence in the face of conflict and give rise to a new Wild West-type era that has no place in 21st-century America.
Despite America having the highest gun crime rate of all first-world countries in the world and the highest number of mass shootings each year (by far) of all the first-world countries, the Second Amendment guarantees Americans the right to bear arms. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has also interpreted the wording of the amendment in such a way as to ignore the words “a well-regulated Militia” entirely, so private citizens are free to stockpile the same firearms used by the U.S. military in an effort to intimidate the U.S. government into … I’m not sure exactly … not being corrupt? I don’t know … Oh, and to protect their homes from roving bands of marauders and zombies.
So, without a constitutional amendment (which has only happened once in the last 50 years) there will be no general ban of firearms or confiscation of firearms in the U.S. The fear of such a ban and confiscation, however, has fueled the paranoid, conspiracy theory believers of the conservative electorate across states like Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee to virtually eliminate state-level gun laws and encourage all citizens to arm themselves protect the Second Amendment and “create a safer society.” There are enough firearms in America to arm every man, woman and child as it is, but society is clearly not getting safer.
Additionally, the gun lobby successfully pressures Congress to ignore the roughly 70% of Americans who believe stricter gun laws would reduce crime and support the passage of laws such as universal background checks and gun registries. On the opposite end of the spectrum, six New England area states are in the 10 lowest gun violence states, while Hawaii, California, Minnesota and Nebraska round out the bottom 10. These states, with the exception of Nebraska, have much stricter gun laws and some even have the dreaded gun registries. There’s obviously something that places like New York and California are doing RIGHT in relation to gun homicides where places like Mississippi and Missouri are getting it WRONG.
So, if your argument is strictly legalistic and you don’t care about the children who were killed in their classrooms and the ridiculously high gun violence crime rate plaguing our country, just say that. Stop making the flawed and defeated arguments that fewer gun laws and more firearms in circulation in our society equal a safer society.
We can bring the gun crime rate down. We can prevent many mass shootings. It is possible. Our society and our politicians just lack the willpower to act. Until we find that will, thoughts and prayers will just have to do.
