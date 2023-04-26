On March 27, 2023, a single adult used an AR rifle to shoot her way into an elementary school in Nashville and kill six people, but, honestly, this was just another day in America. That sounds trite, but there was a mass shooting in Memphis two days later in which two people were killed and five were injured, but it was not on the national news. Five days after the shooting in Nashville, three people were killed and three were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City, but it did not make national news. On April 15, 2023, four young people were killed and 28 were injured when a 16th birthday party was shot up in Dadeville, Alabama, but these are almost everyday occurrences in 21st-century America. 

The shock that would be associated with an act like the one in Nashville has been lost on Americans ever since the 2012 mass shooting of elementary school kids at Sandy Hook where 28 people (mostly children) were killed. A mass shooting of children was not even enough to sway most conservatives’ opinions on gun control, so why even try to talk about sensible gun control anymore? Conservatives held their position on guns while offering useless thoughts and prayers to grieving parents and a shocked nation. Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey said she grieves with the people of Dadeville and her fellow Alabamians … She said violent crime has no place in our state, but she said NOTHING about guns. The case was the same after the May 24, 2022, mass shooting of 21 people (mostly children) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 

