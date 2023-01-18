Annexation is about the acquisition of land, not people. People come and go, and in the case of the City of Mobile, they too often go.
Mobile’s population peaked at 200,000 in 1980 and has been declining ever since. Still, there is no need to panic. The 2020 census shows a total population loss of about 14,000 people over the past two decades.
The need to increase the city’s population has been put forth as the primary need for annexation. Acquiring new territory to paper over population decline, however, is a dubious proposition given the potential impact on city finances.
When land is added to a city, taxpayers assume the perpetual obligation to maintain or upgrade existing streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure. People who live in or move to the new territory will also require services: garbage, trash, police, fire, parks, library and other urban-level amenities. Providing these services puts pressure on municipal finances.
Over time, if the city fails to generate more revenue than it spends, its streets and roads will deteriorate, services will be curtailed, and quality of life will decline, especially for future generations.
In 2016, Mobile self-reported a backlog of “broken infrastructure” in excess of $250,000,000. If we can’t afford to fix the broken things, how will we ever afford the nice things?
Bragging rights about population won’t pay the bills.
