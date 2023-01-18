Annexation is about the acquisition of land, not people. People come and go, and in the case of the City of Mobile, they too often go.

Mobile’s population peaked at 200,000 in 1980 and has been declining ever since. Still, there is no need to panic. The 2020 census shows a total population loss of about 14,000 people over the past two decades.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.