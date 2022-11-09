If you have a kid playing middle school, junior varsity or high school sports in this day and age, do you ever pause for a moment as you are standing on a field, by a court or by a pool and ask yourself, “Has this gotten out of control?”
Not to sound like an old person, but the way youth sports work today, well, let’s just say, it sure ain’t like it used to be. “Back in my day,” it was not uncommon for a kid to play multiple sports for their school and maybe an outside league or two. But somehow the time commitment and intensity level were far less than it is today.
With the rise of travel ball, club sports, elite and high-performance academies and private professional coaches, kids are being pressured to pledge their allegiance to a single sport, and they better hurry up and choose it by the time they lose their last baby tooth … or it will be “too late.” And be prepared. “If you aren’t playing, you aren’t progressing,” so you will be practicing year-round, sometimes as much as 50 weeks out of the year. So I hope your other children are OK with this, because your entire family is essentially going to be held hostage.
And this is happening in many sports.
Nothing is more enlightening than sitting around drinking wine with a bunch of moms who have kids playing different sports and listening to them trade “war stories” of the time and travel demands — not to mention the cost — of their kids’ passions. (Don’t even get me started on the fairness of kids whose parents can afford this versus the ones who can’t. That topic is another column by itself.) But these moms come home from these sessions and tell their husbands, “You thought we had it bad. Listen to what they have to do for (insert other kid’s sport). That sounds terrible!”
Don’t get me wrong. Many of these kids — and their parents — love this. The kids are getting to eat, sleep and breathe their sport, and both the kids and parents find a whole new network of friends and social scene. Many of those friendships will remain long after the last goal is made or the last point is scored. And there is no denying there is something beautiful about that.
But there is also something disturbing about putting this much pressure on kids and training them as if they are already college or professional athletes (because most of them are not going to be). Not to mention what it does to their growing bodies.
Some will say, “Well, this is your choice. No one is forcing you or your child to do this.”
I guess technically that is a true statement. But if your child wants to participate in sports — and many of them do — you are almost forced to go “all in” if you want them to have a chance to make a team or have a chance to compete at all. So, is it really a choice?
We are a tennis family. My son started playing seriously around 9 years old. It seems funny to say a 9-year-old took up something “seriously,” but I remember a coach telling us that was almost “too late.”
There is a rising young Italian tennis star named Jannik Sinner, who was a junior skier before he decided to pick up a racket at the ancient age of 12. Every time he takes the court, the commentators mention how remarkable it is he is able to play at this level since he got such a “late start.” You know, before he even had armpit hair.
When we first started playing in tournaments, I remember some of my friends expressing shock (and silent disapproval) we were traveling at least two weekends a month for this. I felt like they thought we were trying to be like Richard Williams or Earl Woods. I assure you, we were not. Not even close.
But what my friends didn’t know is when we would talk to other tennis parents at these tournaments, we felt like we weren’t doing nearly enough. Some of these parents were traveling with their kids to tournaments every single weekend, sometimes even flying to them. There is one family who bought a Mercedes van they could use to travel and their family could sleep in because it was more cost-effective than paying for a hotel room every weekend.
When you get up to the higher levels, many of the kids are being sent to full-time tennis academies or being homeschooled in the mornings so they can practice with private coaches or at clubs all afternoon. They are being turned into little tennis robots.
We try to be “reasonable” parents and fall somewhere in the middle so our kid can play the sport he loves, but also keep his grades up, have multiple interests and be able to travel — you know, for fun, with his family, as families do. But it’s hard to compete with the robots when you try to operate in the middle. And you don’t want to set your kid up for failure. So we constantly struggle with whether we are doing too much or not enough.
My husband and I both scoffed at this single sport mentality. We both felt it was absolutely ridiculous that a child has to sign his or her name in blood and pledge allegiance to a singular ball of choice. Especially at such a young age.
So we let our son play middle school basketball this fall. And he loves it, too. We felt so defiant! You see, you can do multiple sports! Muhahahahaha!
But watching him get up sometimes at 4 a.m. to do homework, then go to school, straight to basketball practice and then to tennis clinic or practice after that, and then more homework after that, I am suddenly like, “This is too much. Maybe we are single sport folks after all.” We will see how he handles it and what he wants to do. But I hate it has turned into this. It shouldn’t be like this.
And experts agree.
In August, Andrea Ramey with WPMI did a compelling interview with Dr. James Andrews, the world-renowned orthopedic surgeon with the Andrews Institute, based out of Gulf Breeze, who has operated on some folks you may have heard of, like Drew Brees, Bo Jackson, Michael Jordan, John Smoltz, Jack Nicklaus and Brett Favre, among many others.
He is trying to sound the alarm bell.
In the report, Andrews says his research institute has found since the year 2000, there has been a tenfold increase in “overuse injuries” due to kids specializing in sports too young and playing them year-round. He said there are more overuse injuries than traumatic injuries in youth sports.
“You don’t want to point fingers,” Andrews told Ramey. “Those parents mean well, but parents have become fanatics about their kids playing sports. And they think more is better. Work hard is better. Specialize early is better. And what they’re looking for is a college scholarship. And what they’re doing is they’re negating the ability to ever get to college because they get hurt, get operated on while they’re still in high school or junior high school. And it's a shame."
He said kids need a bare minimum of two months off a year from sports but recommends three or four.
But I don’t see that happening.
If anything, it’s only going to get worse. This is big business and there are plenty of parents who will be willing to start their children younger and younger and play them longer and harder. Just let them know who to make the check out to, they will ask, with stars in their eyes.
