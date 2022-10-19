For the better part of the last 20 years, we have been told of the importance of expanding internet connectivity to America’s rural areas.
Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have all had some kind of initiative that was supposed to be a cure-all for the underserved areas in America.
In Alabama, legislators and the utilities have made rural broadband an emphasis as well. “Rural broadband” has been the sister battle cry of “economic development” when it comes to the business of the Alabama Legislature.
Here’s a question: Have you ever met anyone who has been the beneficiary of a government-led rural broadband program?
Guys, you’ve won the war. Most people will acknowledge that rural communities need high-speed internet connectivity. It is time for some results, no?
A million here, a billion there — every month, there is some kind of announcement about rural broadband in Alabama.
In January, during the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) special session within the regular session, $276 million of Alabama’s ARPA funds were allotted for rural broadband.
Over time and incrementally, telecoms have been awarded so-called Broadband Accessibility Fund grants from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the state agency responsible for administering the funding.
Should we not be a little nervous about Alabama or any other state or federal agency doling out money to the private sector?
Who is tracking this? Why aren’t we being inundated with rural broadband success stories? Isn’t there some farmer in Pike County or some elementary school student in Choctaw County we can celebrate as a rural broadband success story?
Meanwhile, if every other state in America is distributing money for rural broadband, is that putting a strain on the materials and labor needed for a thriving rural broadband program?
Inflation alone is sure to make the efforts more costly than anticipated. However, what is that doing to the previously anticipated price tag if there is a glut in federal money putting demand on broadband-related goods and services?
Once upon a time, it was taboo to mix public money with a private business like internet service.
More than a decade ago, after a vote by its residents, the city of Opelika’s municipal utility built a broadband network and began offering fiber service to all areas of Opelika in 2010.
Over the next several years, the same telecom companies with a hand out for rural broadband internet grant money engaged in a vicious campaign decrying the Opelika effort as the government interfering with the private marketplace.
The Opelika effort was not financially successful, and ultimately, Opelika sold off its internet assets.
However, what might that have looked like under today’s acceptance of government involvement in what was once claimed as a service that should be driven by the market?
What seems to be left out of the rural internet conversation, especially in Alabama, is Elon Musk’s Starlink.
Starlink is an internet network made up of thousands of satellites with the reported aspiration of being able to deliver high-speed internet anywhere on the planet.
As of earlier this year, the service has more than 400,000 subscribers.
Knowing Starlink and other satellite-based services are available for internet connectivity, is Alabama investing hundreds of millions of dollars in soon-to-be outdated technology?
Granted, Musk’s Starlink, for whatever reason, has not passed muster with the federal government because it is said to underdeliver on promised speeds and has been unable to live up to the expectations of the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.
For that reason, states investing federal money in such a service is problematic. But shouldn’t we at least be having that discussion?
Why are we spending billions upon billions in taxpayer dollars to lay cable for internet connectivity if more satellites and satellite dishes are much more cost-effective?
Often, policymakers compare America’s so-called rural broadband connectivity woes to the rural electrification of 100 years ago. They will tell you the COVID pandemic meant we had to change our thinking on the internet. It is no longer a luxury but a necessity.
“We must do it for the schoolchildren so they can learn!” they cried.
Philosophically, most are OK with thinking of the internet as a utility. And just like any other utility, if you don’t pay your power, water or sewer bills, you have to face the reality of having them shut off.
However, in 2022 we do not need a physical connection for internet connectivity. Most of us are walking around with internet-capable devices on our person.
Doesn’t it seem like we can do this in a way that does not mean burying cable on every side road and cow path in Alabama?
Ten years from now, we will probably ask what the hell we were thinking, spending billions for wired internet capabilities around the state.
It wouldn’t be the first time that we pondered what we were thinking in retrospect regarding state government.
