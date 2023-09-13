Spaghetti plot

Spaghetti plot. (By Alan Sealls)

Does your weather vocabulary include the term “spaghetti plot”? Those are graphics of multi-color squiggly lines from various weather models that project where the center of a tropical system is going.

When the line tracks are all presented on a single image, resembling strands of spaghetti, they are known as a “spaghetti plot.” I don’t mean to be saucy, but there is no model I know of that forecasts spaghetti. Tropical weather computer models generate new projections every six hours.

The best way to contact Alan Seals is to email alsealls@sbgtv.com. Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.

