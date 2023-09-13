Does your weather vocabulary include the term “spaghetti plot”? Those are graphics of multi-color squiggly lines from various weather models that project where the center of a tropical system is going.
When the line tracks are all presented on a single image, resembling strands of spaghetti, they are known as a “spaghetti plot.” I don’t mean to be saucy, but there is no model I know of that forecasts spaghetti. Tropical weather computer models generate new projections every six hours.
Those are like the opinions of individuals sitting on a board of directors. The board’s group decisions are often more consistent and reliable than an individual’s decisions.
A single weather model may be run many times, where the initial data is randomly adjusted to account for errors in the starting information. This creates an ensemble of the same model.
That is often better than a single model run, but never perfect. Individual model ensembles can then be used to create an ensemble of ensembles. That is like joining together many different small choirs to perform as a single large choir. As a whole, the large choir sounds better than most of the smaller choirs.
With spaghetti plots, the bulk of the models or ensembles are what we focus on; however, even that does not guarantee the best forecast. There will always be outlier strands that catch your eye, just like the loudest singer in a choir catches your ear, but that singer may be the worst or they may be the best!
In weather model ensembles, the value of a single model to the group’s success depends on the history of that model and how consistent it has been. Making things more difficult is that no single model is always the best.
In a spaghetti plot, the problem for you is you generally won’t know if any of the lines represent single models or ensembles, and/or if they are previous model runs or the latest model runs. In other words, looking at a single spaghetti plot does not provide an easy answer as to where the center of a storm is going. It’s not a question of picking your favorite color or even knowing the past accuracy of a particular model. It’s like making a judgment about a choir based on one song rather than listening to the entire concert.
When multiple lines of multiple models are in a harmonious direction, it gives forecasters higher confidence, but when they are spread all over the map, like the dissonant notes from a choir of bad singers, it means the forecast position is less certain.
A single plot has far less value than the trend of the grouping. Spaghetti plots are just one of several tools to communicate the path of tropical systems. By design, those plots do not project storm strength, size or impacts, which are critical things to account for.
The best way to contact Alan Seals is to email alsealls@sbgtv.com. Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.
