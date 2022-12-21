On Jan. 3, 2023, Mo Brooks’ six-term career in the U.S. House of Representatives will end without any fanfare in the halls of Congress.
Many of his Republican colleagues have the day marked on their calendars.
He won’t give a going-away speech and there won’t be any high-dollar lobbyist or government affairs job waiting on him at the end of the tunnel.
He ran on a set of values, generally stuck to them and now it is time for him to go home and make way for Dale Strong, who will replace Brooks as the representative for North Alabama’s fifth congressional district.
It didn't have to be this way.
Back when Democrats ruled Alabama, there was Mo Brooks and maybe two or three other Republicans on Goat Hill. If you thought this iteration of one-party rule was terrible, the 1980s version was much worse.
Brooks was persistent. He won some elections along the way and ultimately became a reliable “no” vote on the Madison County Commission.
He made three statewide runs. He ran for lieutenant governor in 2006 and lost, finishing behind George Wallace III and Luther Strange in the GOP primary. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2017 and lost, finishing behind Luther Strange and Roy Moore. And most recently, he ran for U.S. Senate this year and lost, losing in a runoff to now-U.S. Sen.-elect Katie Britt.
It was the third statewide run that was his undoing, and he has no one to blame but himself — not Donald Trump, not Mike Durant and not Katie Britt.
It all started to unravel at Trump’s 2021 visit to Cullman. Mo overstayed his welcome and got booed off the stage.
While Brooks was gearing up for the fiery speech that never landed, Katie and Wesley Britt were in a reception line meeting Trump.
What could go wrong in this scenario?
The U.S. Senate’s seat was Brooks to lose. He backed Trump in his 2021 election challenge. In fact, he was the architect of the plan to use Congress’s certification role to prevent Joe Biden from being the declared winner.
At the time, much was to be gained by questioning the 2020 presidential outcome. It didn’t make you some anarchist to say some things went wrong in that election despite how some of the media elites portrayed so-called election denialism.
Everyone is entitled to an opinion.
Brooks’ vociferous support of Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election became the predicate for his 2022 Senate bid.
By taking a lead role, Brooks won Trump’s support for 2022.
Too bad, however, Brooks took that support for granted.
In late March, Brooks kicked off his U.S. Senate bid with former Trump staffer Stephen Miller in attendance. A few weeks later, he got Trump’s official endorsement.
The next few months were a head-scratcher. Brooks did not do a whole lot on the campaign trail. Of course, he had his Capitol Hill duties.
But there were very few ads. There were a handful of earned-media radio appearances. There also wasn’t much money coming into the campaign.
Meanwhile, Katie Britt was running circles around Mo, showing up in every nook and cranny in the state. The Big Mules were making it rain for Britt’s effort.
Then came Mike Durant, the third candidate, who couldn’t tell you who his state senator was. A war hero and successful businessman.
Slowly, Brooks’ lead began to shrink.
By early fall, after the Cullman episode, it had evaporated.
A few weeks later, Britt got the ALFA endorsement, which inspired Brooks to take a shot at Alabama’s version of Big Ag on the grounds of their support for a more open immigration policy.
Britt’s allies pounced, deeming him anti-farmer, and his numbers continued to sink.
Huntsville radio host Dale Jackson, a long-time Mo Brooks booster, questioned the lack of an aggressive campaign.
All this time, he’s clinging to the Trump endorsement as his ticket to the upper chamber of the U.S. Capitol.
How about running a radio ad? Give a big policy speech? Do something.
But no, it was all about conserving resources until it really mattered.
The tailspin became even too much for Trump to handle. He ultimately did something he had never done. Coming off of an abysmal showing in the Georgia Republican primaries, Trump needed a “W,” so he “unendorsed” Mo Brooks for seemingly fictitious reasons and backed Katie Britt.
Brooks would make the runoff but get trounced by Britt in that runoff.
Now he’s bitter. I would be as well. He gave up a safe House seat for an — at-the-time — solid shot at the U.S. Senate at the urging of Trump.
Trump embraced Mo, but Trumpworld never did.
There was no Britt endorsement before the general election. No congratulations after she won it. Just a few angry tweets, which is where we are now.
He still has something to add to the discussion. As off-putting as he comes off, he represents a sizeable constituency around the country.
It will be interesting to see what becomes of Morris Jackson “Mo” Brooks Jr. after Jan. 3.
