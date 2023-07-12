Our senior U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville has certainly demonstrated a knack for keeping his name in the news recently.
For a while now, it’s been due to him blocking the nomination process for hundreds of military officers in an effort to protest the Pentagon’s stance on reproductive policies that would provide financial support to personnel traveling out of state to get an abortion.
But Tubby ramped things up yesterday during a TV interview in which he tried to redefine White nationalism as just being a good ol’ regular American.
Tuberville has been heading down the track toward completely marginalizing himself for some time, and now appears to have arrived at his destination. I had hoped when he was elected, we might be getting someone who wouldn’t just cater to the lowest common denominator. Maybe I just mistakenly thought the “Riverboat Gambler” had more going on between his ears than he has indicated of late.
His sycophantic support for Donald Trump was the first big sign of trouble. Tuberville was right in the middle of all the Jan. 6 mayhem and fully supported the mindless assertions Trump won reelection in a landslide but was ripped off by cheating Democrats and feckless RINOs.
Then last year, he made statements about Democrats actually wanting crime. “They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that,” he said.
Given that the idea of reparations is intended exclusively for African Americans who are the descendants of slaves, it’s hard not to infer that he’s saying Black people “do the crime” in this country. Let’s just say that characterization is not only unfair, but it’s hardly borne out by the hundreds of thousands of White and Hispanic people sitting in prisons across the country.
Tuberville’s hold on military nominations means 200 promotions have not been completed — including for the commandant of the Marine Corps. While I’m sure many would agree with his tough stance against using taxpayer dollars to support abortions for members of the armed forces, holding up hundreds of promotions and hindering the workings of the military is not the way to get the point across.
If I was the parent of a member of the military, I’d be far more concerned about the life of my already-born and fully grown child potentially being put in harm’s way due to these delays than I would about what is probably a microscopic number of women in the service traveling for out-of-state abortions.
And now there’s this new doubling down on trying to parse the definition of White nationalism to turn it into something patriotic.
In May, Tubby shot his mouth off on a Birmingham radio show, saying, “We are losing in the military — so fast — our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I can tell you why. Because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the White extremists, the White nationalists, people that don’t believe in [President Joe Biden’s] agenda.”
When the host asked whether he believed White nationalists should be allowed in the military, Tuberville said: “They call them that. I call them Americans.”
Instead of just claiming he misspoke or doesn’t know what White nationalist means, Tuberville doubled down Monday night on CNN when he told host Kaitlan Collins, “My opinion of a White nationalist, if someone wants to call them White nationalist, to me is an American.”
He did quickly add that if any of those White nationalists he calls Americans are racist, then he’s “110 percent” against them.
Tuberville’s attempt to redefine White nationalism is so incredibly dumb and unnecessary. This isn’t new terminology, folks. The term White nationalist has been around 70 or more years.
Webster’s Dictionary claims the first documented use of the term was in 1951 to refer to a member of a militant group espousing White supremacy and supporting segregation. There’s also evidence of the term being applied to such groups as early as 1925.
Changing word meanings to suit a political purpose is one of the biggest issues those on the political right have with “wokeness,” but here’s a prime example of a Republican doing the same thing. You can almost see the smoke coming out of Tuberville’s ears as he tries to logically dissect the term and turn it into bald eagles delivering hot apple pies.
I imagine his inner dialogue going something like, “White? … Ain’t nothing wrong with being White. I’m White! White doves are about peace and Billy Idol’s ‘White Wedding’ is a good song. Nationalism? It’s got the word ‘nation’ in it. We all love our nation, right? White nation. Sounds good to me!”
Tuberville is only comforting White supremacists with this ridiculous semantics game. A U.S. senator equating White nationalism with patriotism will only serve to normalize racists and confuse the already addle-minded public into thinking the term means something it doesn’t.
Tuberville has been given a pretty long rope since being elected and now he’s using it to hang himself. Most of us would probably prefer he get to work on some of the country’s bigger problems as opposed to constantly being caught up in political games and fringe issues.
Having worked in a senator’s office, I know how easy it is for everyone on Capitol Hill to get caught in the “D.C. Bubble.” Criticism on the national level when you say dumb things is a pressure cooker, and no senator likes admitting he or she was wrong. Tubby has proven he’d rather die on whatever pile of BS he creates versus backtracking. It’s hard to understand why he’s decided to take this path in his political career. Perhaps it’s just sheer boredom.
Responding to criticism of his military confirmation holds, Tuberville offered this glimpse into the hard-working life of a senator:
“I’m just stopping them from confirming hundreds at a time,” he said. “They can confirm as many as they want during the day, we’re just sitting around twiddling our thumbs most of the time during the week and should be confirming people.”
Maybe Tommy would be better off if he just spent more time twiddling his thumbs.
