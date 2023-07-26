Auburn University hired the wrong president, who hired an overmatched athletics director, who hired an inept head football coach.
That’s the chain of events that led to Hugh Freeze arriving at Auburn to find a roster that in no way resembled what an SEC power should look like.
Steven Leath was a disaster in ways far beyond athletics. But his hiring in 2017 and departure in 2019 led to Jay Gogue having to re-enter as president to try to right the Auburn ship.
Amid that upheaval, Allen Greene was hired away from Buffalo as athletics director. Greene was a good guy who was not ready for the job. When it came time to replace Gus Malzahn as head coach, Greene had never been through that kind of high-profile process. The result was the hiring of Bryan Harsin.
On paper, the former Boise State head coach looked like a decent choice. But the reality of his tenure could not have been any worse.
Auburn’s record under Harsin was a pitiful 9-12, but some of the wins were even more embarrassing than the losses. Specifically, the miraculous win over Georgia State in 2021 and the 2002 survival against Missouri were duds.
But what happened on the field is not going to be Harsin’s Auburn legacy. His lack of recruiting will be.
One high school coach after another said they had no relationship with Harsin and their players were not even recruited by Auburn the way they were by almost every other major college.
That lack of attention to recruiting is what led Freeze to be hired and what prompted his surprise at the lack of talent and depth he inherited.
Freeze isn’t interested in making excuses, but he stated facts when addressing reporters at SEC Media Days in Nashville last week.
“I don’t want to be negative,” Freeze said about the roster he inherited. “Just, it was off from what I believe an Auburn roster should look like. Recruiting has been a little more challenging than I thought for Auburn, because of what I believe Auburn should be and what it’s proven it can be. It’s, what, one of six teams that has played in two national championship games in the last 13 years or so? I mean, that’s pretty recent. There are a lot of things we battle in recruiting a little bit that I don’t think are true — any longer, anyway. It might have been before. I wasn’t here. I don’t know.”
The perception Freeze and his staff are trying to overcome is the idea Auburn has been its own worst enemy, starting with the president’s office and filtering all the way down to the team on the field.
“We have a brand new president, and that president has a brand new athletics director. That athletic director and that president chose a new football coach. And we are as aligned as we could ever be,” Freeze said. “It’s amazing sometimes — I know they’re getting it from coaches or something: ‘Well, we just hear that y’all aren’t aligned there.’ Well, we just got here. We couldn’t be more aligned. We’re going to ride this bus together. That’s probably it. I think Auburn can be great, obviously. And I think we will be.”
Freeze knows exactly what it takes to be successful in the SEC. Unlike Harsin, he understands it starts with recruiting.
“How fast we can close the gap on the ones who are doing it on a very, very high level right now, I don’t really know,” Freeze said. “I’ve said it and I’ll say it again: I think the ’24 and ’25 classes will probably tell that story.”
Nobody knows if Freeze will build a championship team at Auburn or how long it will take. But it’s clear he understands what it takes. Rising from the ashes of recent years, that’s a clear step in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.