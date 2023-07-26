Hugh Freeze

AUBURN HEAD COACH HUGH FREEZE

Auburn University hired the wrong president, who hired an overmatched athletics director, who hired an inept head football coach.

That’s the chain of events that led to Hugh Freeze arriving at Auburn to find a roster that in no way resembled what an SEC power should look like.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.