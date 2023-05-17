To the editor:
Thanks to the City Council of Mobile for allowing the citizens of West and Northwest Mobile to end speculation and decide for themselves if they wish to become part of One Mobile. This was a vote of courage and conviction.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 9:20 am
Thanks to Mayor Stimpson and the administration for continuing to work through this process and the tireless efforts to build consensus with the City Council to allow the referendum to go forward; it’s not done yet.
Thanks to area media for unbiased reporting of relevant facts regarding this continuing effort to achieve the goal of maintaining public safety in this area and having a representative voice in city government.
Finally thanks to the many neighbors and neighborhoods for the continued support of this committee through 5 years of uncertainty. It is due to that commitment and the trust placed in sound leadership that we met this goal. Unfortunately, the work is not over. They Will Let Us Vote! When a voting date is set, you must go to the polls and exercise what achieving the referendum was about. VOTE YES for annexation, VOTE YES for growth, VOTE YES to secure the best public safety in the state — only then can the real celebration begin. There are Greater Things Ahead!
On behalf of the West Mobile Annexation Committee,
Del Sawyer, Freddy Wheeler, Danny Patterson, Bishop David Richey, Elmer Schultz and Butch Blum
