Jerry Carl declared war on the Alabama beach mouse last week.
Speaking to the Chamber of Commerce, our Congressman revealed he’d like to see the beach mouse delisted as an endangered species in hopes of making it faster and cheaper for developers to fill in whatever ugly spots still remain where you can see the Gulf of Mexico from the road.
“It’s a rat,” Carl said during his speech. “I don’t like rats. I’d rather have a snake in my house than a rat.”
That’s a tough choice. I suppose it depends on whether the snake is venomous or whether the rat is carrying bubonic plague. But I’d rather have a beach mouse in the house than either a rat or snake. The beach mouse is kind of cute in a mouse-like way. According to the world wide web, our Alabama beach mouse (ABM) is a subspecies of the oldfield mouse, which probably doesn’t mean much to anyone other than mouseologists.
These little guys live in the sand dunes along the beach and for decades now have been listed as endangered, which means more hoops to jump through before building a $200 million condo. I’m not sure Jerry is giving the ABM enough credit for the work it does helping spread sea oat seeds around, which, in turn, helps build the sand dunes that, in turn, help fight flooding during storms.
Personally, I like the protected dune areas that have grown up between the condos and the beach. They’ve become a cool ecosystem of their own, with rabbits and turtles, birds and, yes, mice. I suppose there’s a conversation to be had about just how vital it is to the local economy to allow condo builders to plow over these areas. Last time I checked, the Alabama beach mouse doesn’t appear to have put much of a crimp in development along our beaches. We’re on our way to being as congested and overbuilt as Destin.
If a mouse slows some of that down, we should throw it a parade.
Who knew I’d ever be in the position of trying to defend a mouse? That’s the wonder of politics.
I’m sure there are any number of issues more pressing than de-listing the ABM. I know of one in particular. If Jerry is serious about his hatred of Rodentia — and I believe he is — the Alabama grill rat is an animal that’s really causing problems. I’ve had one climbing into my gas grill lately, and it may indeed take an act of Congress to get rid of him.
This is an issue I’ve not had to deal with before. I’ve had grills my entire adult life and never experienced anything like this. It started one night a few weeks ago when I took the dogs out to pee in the backyard. Georgia, my pit bull/rat terrier mix, was showing intense interest in the grill. She stood up on her hind legs and was sniffing like a movie star in Studio 54 in the mid-’70s. I feared the worst.
Opening the lid, I immediately saw two gray, medium-sized rats slithering around under the rack. I suppose they were down there picking at whatever drippings had fallen during the evening’s grilling. One immediately sprung from the grill and Georgia tried to snap it out of mid-air — but barely missed. I swear it went right through her mouth.
The rat hit the ground running and jumping, with Georgia snapping at it — and missing — again and again, until it ran up a Japanese magnolia tree to safety. I looked at my so-called pit-rat with disdain. This was her moment to shine and she blew it, but there was still a chance at redemption.
I called her back to the grill where the other rat was trying to figure out how to leave without a similar near-death experience. Georgia was totally geared up at this point. She was ready to tear the grill apart one second, then racing over to the magnolia tree the next second. A complete lack of focus.
Honey, our Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was posted up a good 15 feet away from the grill. I’m sure just as backup. No way she was scared.
The rat finally jumped from the grill, but Georgia was totally out of position and it easily scampered away into the night. Oh-and-two. Pathetic. I ordered the dogs back into the house, disgusted with their performance. Especially from Georgia. I mean it’s in her name. RAT terrier.
I can cut Honey some slack, up until that moment the most fearsome thing she had ever faced was a brown paper sack sitting on a bench in the kitchen. I didn’t have high rat-killing expectations for a dog that spent five minutes barking and growling at a paper sack.
The next night was more or less a replay. This time, there was only one rat in the grill, and he jumped out and ran away while Georgia was tearing around the back of the grill and Honey was observing from a safe distance.
On the third night, Georgia again alerted on the grill — although to be truthful, she pretty much attacks the grill every time she goes outside now, so I’m never really sure. This time I forced her to sit right in front of it. She was in perfect position. I opened the lid and the rat jumped in a perfect arc right over her head. Georgia never saw a thing. Honey had moved in a bit closer though and was definitely getting in on the frantic chase that took place after each rat escape.
We went a couple of nights without a visit from Ratatouille, but he did come back. As before, he sprung from the grill when Georgia wasn’t looking in the right direction, but this time I smacked him in mid-air with the grill brush. (Not a recommended use, but it was handy.) He flew a few feet and hit the ground. Suddenly there was a blur of caramel and white fur as Honey — sweet bag-hating Honey — zoomed in and nearly got him.
I’m not sure her 10 PSI jaw strength would have been able to seriously damage the rat, but she almost got him. Georgia should have hung her head in shame, but she was too busy ripping parts off my grill to notice. Maybe I should just teach her to light it. At this point, it’s her best chance of killing the damn thing.
If Congressman Carl reads this, hopefully, he’ll see the Alabama grill rat poses a much bigger problem than the harmless little beach mouse. Send in Seal Team 6 Jerry, we need help!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.