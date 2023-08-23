Mouse
By Roger Reetz

Jerry Carl declared war on the Alabama beach mouse last week.

Speaking to the Chamber of Commerce, our Congressman revealed he’d like to see the beach mouse delisted as an endangered species in hopes of making it faster and cheaper for developers to fill in whatever ugly spots still remain where you can see the Gulf of Mexico from the road. 

