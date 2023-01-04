NYE Shooting

(Left) Urban Emporium's front windows are seen shot out and boarded up following the shooting on New Year's Eve. (Right) Mobile police have identified Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, as the deceased victim from the incident.

Saturday’s fatal shooting spree near the New Year’s Eve MoonPie Drop is one of the reasons we can’t have nice things in Mobile. Mobile tries to host a harmless, family-fun event, and a few bad apples ruin it for the entire community.

The city’s elders have to act. If people are afraid to come to downtown Mobile, it will ruin the Mardi Gras season and any other downtown-centric events businesses have relied on to balance the books. The apparent response was more police presence, but it was not like there wasn’t a heavy police presence before.

Jeff Poor is the host of "The Jeff Poor Show" on FM Talk 106.5 and the executive editor of 1819 News.

