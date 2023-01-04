(Left) Urban Emporium's front windows are seen shot out and boarded up following the shooting on New Year's Eve. (Right) Mobile police have identified Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24, as the deceased victim from the incident.
Saturday’s fatal shooting spree near the New Year’s Eve MoonPie Drop is one of the reasons we can’t have nice things in Mobile. Mobile tries to host a harmless, family-fun event, and a few bad apples ruin it for the entire community.
The city’s elders have to act. If people are afraid to come to downtown Mobile, it will ruin the Mardi Gras season and any other downtown-centric events businesses have relied on to balance the books. The apparent response was more police presence, but it was not like there wasn’t a heavy police presence before.
If this is a product of gang-related violence, can’t the government employ the National Guard or something to crack down on these hoodlums? There might not be a government solution. If there is one, it might be a matter of generations for an impact after implementation.
Human behavior is very tricky. What might seem like it would work out, and perhaps does, on paper, often ignores variables of irrational or immoral human nature interfering with the process. When FDR implemented the New Deal social safety net, there was a noble goal of using government power to curb destitution in America, which worked to some degree.
Decades later, LBJ said if it worked so well, let’s try stamping out poverty altogether with a so-called war on poverty. That did not work out the way it was supposed to work out.
Moral people, who in this scenario are allegedly government policymakers, were trying to use an amoral instrument in the government to cure one of society’s primary woes, poverty. Eventually, that morphed into a dependency. Over time, that dependency created a culture that, in some places, green-lit the federal government, in the form of social spending, to be the head of the family.
“Work hard and study, and maybe you’ll go far in life,” over time became “Why bother? Isn’t experiencing the simple pleasures in life more important than working yourself to death?”
Traditional role models within the family no longer play that role if the government is the primary provider.
In parts of society where values need to be reinforced, they are not, and it hurts entire communities. That’s where you see the rise in street crime, including gang activity.
There is no immediate fix for it unless you can live in an authoritarian police state. As far as we know, there are no gang shootings in North Korea.
The solution you will hear from like-minded conservatives is we need to unravel government dependency. Does that ever happen?
Even if such a phenomenon were possible in modern American politics and government, it would take generations to adapt fully and undoubtedly come loaded with other unintended consequences.
There are no simple solutions. There is no after-school program or midnight basketball that will reverse the trend. No law of the Alabama Legislature stiffening the penalties will result in an immediate reduction of violent crime.
The problem is manageable. Hypervigilance and even more police protection can serve as a deterrent.
Big picture, policymakers must be aware of the cultural costs incurred from their actions.
How much more can we or should we expand the entitlement state? You can’t ignore the possibility of more government dependency creating societal woes.
If you want to expand Medicaid eligibility, could it be done surgically not to disincentivize work in a state struggling with workforce participation?
We also struggle with public education in Alabama. Academic results are lackluster as the public education system takes on more responsibility in a child’s life.
“You can’t learn on an empty stomach,” they will tell you. That is true, but is the education system the best place to handle nutrition duties?
What’s going on at home? Why isn’t this child being fed? Are these fair questions to ask parents? Or maybe the government should butt out.
We tend to go with the latter in Alabama and throughout most of the country.
By the way, if you said gang violence could be curbed with gun control, that would never happen.
As long as the country has a Second Amendment, rolling back the presence of firearms is a dead-end proposal.
Perhaps a movement could be born to repeal the Second Amendment. That would be the ultimate “government solution” to the problem. But very few liberals in Washington, D.C., are brave enough to make such a bold call. Instead, they nibble around the edges with a reinterpretation of the constitutional amendment.
“Well, all they had were muskets in the late 1700s, so that must be what they meant!”
Time heals all wounds, and perhaps this incident will fade from the memories of downtown revelers and partygoers.
We also have to be realistic and acknowledge no one earthly institution or individual can instantaneously solve what appears to be a symptom of a much deeper problem.
Jeff Poor is the host of "The Jeff Poor Show" on FM Talk 106.5 and the executive editor of 1819 News. He is also a contributor to Breitbart News. Jeff grew up in Birmingham and has reported in all 67 counties in Alabama. He received his Building
