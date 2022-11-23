This time of the year we typically focus on being thankful — offering gratitude for the many, many blessings we enjoy in this great country.
If calling this country “great” triggers you, just imagine being in Ukraine right now as winter rolls in, the electricity is failing and — oh yeah — bombs are dropping everywhere. I know just thinking about that makes me immediately feel more thankful, despite worrying myself sick about Twitter.
But I’m not going to reel off a list of things for which I’m thankful because that’s what you expect me to do right here at Thanksgiving and I like to zig when you think I’m going to zag. Instead of thanks, I’d like to offer some encouragement as the year draws to a close. We can all use a little encouragement from time to time — some more than others.
For instance, the Ladd-Peebles Rock-n-Roll Complex and Football Emporium could use encouragement right now, especially after the dust-up caused by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders last week after his Jackson State University played the Gulf Coast Challenge there. Sanders expressed disappointment and claimed there was no hot water for his players, and there were also complaints JSU’s radio team was moved into a very small area at the top of a staircase to broadcast.
Challenge and Ladd-Peebles officials fired back and explained that any hot water issue was caused by a deejay in the locker room whose equipment tripped a circuit breaker. I’ve also been told Sanders was in a bad mood and was difficult to deal with, but maybe that was just someone angry about his comments. He ended up making statements about never coming back, but the school is locked into a contract to play at Ladd, so that’s probably just bluster.
Regardless of who flipped who’s breaker or where the radio crew ended up sitting, the comments brought back up issues that have been discussed ad nauseam — namely, what’s to be done with Ladd?
It’s too much of a flier for the city to dump millions into Ladd trying to put new flesh on its 74-year-old bones in hopes it will again become a vibrant part of Mobile’s sports and entertainment options. Like it or not — and I know there are those who don’t like it — there’s just no reason for the city to spend millions on Ladd when USA’s Hancock Whitney Stadium has attracted many of Ladd’s previous events and offers a state-of-the-art experience.
What makes the most sense — to me, at least — is the idea that’s been floating around about Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) taking the stadium, plunking its money into it and creating a place where Murphy and Williamson high schools can play. Currently, MCPSS is spending more than $5 million per school to build stadiums on campuses across the county. That would give them a $10 million budget for doing something with Ladd.
It seems like a win-win. The stadium could be upgraded and probably continue hosting the Challenge, and the city could get rid of the upkeep.
I’d strongly encourage city and school leaders to look into it.
Another place in need of encouragement is the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. The Prichard Water Board is at an especially low point right now, having seen more employees arrested this week in an ongoing criminal probe where it’s believed millions were misspent. On top of that, news broke about a quarter-million-dollar fine from ADEM, and word that the board may need to cut 40 households off from running water because the infrastructure is all but destroyed. Prichard’s water board needs to be encouraged to disband and to turn the utility over to the state government. It would probably be worth it for Prichard water customers to let the board take the money to purchase one-way plane tickets to faraway lands.
But given the unlikely nature of the people who’ve been running the water board into the ground actually recognizing their own failures, Gov. Kay Ivey should be encouraged to declare a state of emergency in Prichard and have the state take over providing water and sewer to its citizens.
This is an embarrassment for the state, and it’ll only get worse if Alabama Village has its water shut off. After listening to Dale Liesch describe conditions in Alabama Village and seeing his photos, we definitely don’t want national media going there to report on families who had their water turned off.
Gov. Ivey, if you think economic development is tough now, stories about Prichard being the next Jackson, Miss., won’t help. This has been a slow-rolling disaster for years — decades even. People were going to jail in the mid-’70s for financial malfeasance associated with the Prichard Water Board, and this latest ridiculousness has been on law enforcement’s radar for several years. Even if they weren’t at each other’s throats, the members of the water board do not appear to have the wherewithal to fix its problems.
I’m encouraging the governor to high-step into this mess and take care of it.
The final bit of encouragement I have is for Auburn. Please, please be the ones to take the first step toward injecting some level of sanity back into college football coaching salaries. I’m not saying you can’t pay someone a ridiculous amount of money each year to coach your team, but paying these guys $15 million or $20 million when you fire them two years later has to end.
Auburn is in the perfect position to stop the insanity. After shelling out roughly $37 million in buyout money in the past three years, who better to tell the next guy the free ride is over? These buyout clauses are supposed to provide security, but they seem like a massive incentive to fail. Let’s see … I can make $6 million a year coaching here for the next seven or eight years, or I can make $6 million a year failing, THEN get $20 million to leave and go sign with another school making $6 million a year.
I’m encouraging you, Auburn — be smart. Look in the mirror. You’re not going to like whoever you hire in two years, we all know that. You know that. Find an up-and-coming coach and say, “We’ll pay you $8 million a year, but when we fire you, you ain’t getting squat!”
But if you’re still intent on hiring someone you can dump money all over when you fire him in two years, I’m available at a bargain. I encourage you to consider that.
Happy Thanksgiving, Lagniappe readers! I encourage you to eat way too much!
