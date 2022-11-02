State Capital Building of Alabama.

Alabama State Capital in Montgomery, AL.

 By Jason Johnson

A semi-exciting opportunity awaits on Election Day as we’ll get a chance to make some changes to the world’s longest constitution. I know in some ways Alabama having the world’s largest constitution sounds cool and kind of Guinness Book of World Records-worthy, but it’s actually nothing to be proud of. 

If Alabamians vote “yes” on a recompilation referendum on next Tuesday’s ballot, it means our ridiculously long, 978-amendment constitution would be pared down some. I call this semi-exciting because it’s a little bit like your great-great-grandmother getting an eyelift. It’s marginally better, but still nothing to write home about. 

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

Co-publisher

Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a

