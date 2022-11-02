A semi-exciting opportunity awaits on Election Day as we’ll get a chance to make some changes to the world’s longest constitution. I know in some ways Alabama having the world’s largest constitution sounds cool and kind of Guinness Book of World Records-worthy, but it’s actually nothing to be proud of.
If Alabamians vote “yes” on a recompilation referendum on next Tuesday’s ballot, it means our ridiculously long, 978-amendment constitution would be pared down some. I call this semi-exciting because it’s a little bit like your great-great-grandmother getting an eyelift. It’s marginally better, but still nothing to write home about.
This “recompilation” isn’t really going to make any great changes. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t vote for it, though. At this point — much like great-great-granny — almost any cosmetic effort is a plus. If it passes, we’ll say goodbye to some racist language and misspellings, which will greatly reduce the ability of effete Northern dandies to make fun of our constitution. At least on the grounds we’re racist AND illiterate.
Making our bloated, ridiculously long constitution a bit shorter, less racist, accurately spelled and more easily understood is definitely worth voting for, but I wish we could throw the whole thing out and start over. I know, I know, the biggest fear of creating a new constitution is that the effort would end up being totally hijacked by monied special interests and we would all be statutorily required to work 10 hours a week for either Alabama Power or Blue Cross Blue Shield.
That reasonable fear aside, we still really should try. This state needs a “do-over” like there’s no tomorrow. To quote Jeff Spicoli from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “if we don’t get some cool rules ourselves, pronto, we’ll just be bogus too.”
Aren’t we all tired of being bogus?
Of course, a new constitution would require a lot of thought and discussion and committees, so I couldn’t possibly outline the entire thing here, but I do have a few ideas clearly deserving of inclusion.
• We’ll start with one near and dear to my heart. A new constitution should contain an actual open records act that requires government entities to provide requested public documents in a timely manner with little expense. And there should be serious penalties for violating the law, and an ombudsman where members of the public and media can appeal denials at no cost. This would go 1,000 miles toward killing off some of the corruption in this state.
• Readjust property and sales taxes so rich landowners who pay almost nothing for massive tracts of timberland have to pay their share, and everyone can stop forking over so much on sales taxes.
• If judges have to retire after they turn 70, so too should the politicians.
• No one over the age of 12 may wear more than three items of university-related clothing or accessories at the same time in public.
• Any statewide candidates who get more than 20 percent of the vote in the primaries are required to debate before the general election.
• Speaking of elections, no more party primaries. Alabama voters should get to choose from Democrats, Republicans and Independents all on the same ballot, with a runoff going to the top vote-getters as long as nobody gets more than 50 percent.
• Waffle House should be recognized as the state’s official fine dining restaurant.
• Companies regulated by the Public Service Commission would be prohibited from donating money to any political campaign, PAC or politically affiliated group. Period. That also means no hiring of “dirty tricks” groups to help sway elections.
• Traffic lights must be coordinated so no driver gets caught by one after the other after the other.
• Public university trustees may not be given anything other than food and drinks by their respective schools, must be appointed by the State Legislature and should actually have some general idea of what they’re doing.
• “Sweet Home Alabama” shall be designated the state’s official song. However, it is punishable by five years of cleaning up trash on the side of the road to yell “Roll Tide Roll!” between any part of the chorus.
• Companies regulated by the Public Service Commission would be prohibited from spending money buying or creating fake news organizations.
• The Conecuh Sausage shall be named the state’s official tube-shaped food.
• Coaches at public universities and colleges may not receive guaranteed contracts or “walk-off” money when they quit or are fired. That also may not make more than 1,000 times the state’s median income per year.
• Companies regulated by the Public Service Commission must clean up any toxic waste they have created and place it in a lined landfill at their expense.
• The current Alabama Ethics Commission should be disbanded and replaced by a monkey playing an organ grinder. An agency that actually is responsible for investigating ethics crimes and has the power to throw violators in jail shall be formed and called the Alabama Ethics Commission.
• The state bird should become the mockingbird. Yes, because of the book. And because the state bird should be one people have actually seen.
• Companies regulated by the Public Service Commission may not be guaranteed a profit.
• Alabama’s attorney general may no longer be allowed to sign onto more than three lawsuits a year generated by another state. Instead, the AG shall investigate crimes and corruption in Alabama instead of politically grandstanding in lawsuits concerning national issues.
• Any vehicle that gets stuck in the Bankhead Tunnel shall be confiscated immediately.
I know that still leaves a lot of ground to cover, but it should be a nice start for whatever constitutional convention we put together. It should probably be at the governor’s beach house in Gulf Shores, aka the state’s official Unused Building.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a
