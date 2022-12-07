We’ve all seemingly been obsessed with Twitter and Elon Musk and the end of Free Speech as we know it for the past several weeks after the world’s richest man bought the social media company in what appears to be a concerted effort to become the world’s fourth richest man.
Cable news has devoted copious amounts of time to covering Twitter and what or who Musk will and won’t allow on his new toy. And nearly everyone couches the issue as some kind of battle for Free Speech — even though it’s not.
The First Amendment does not contain an “amplification guarantee.” In other words, it guarantees your right to say whatever you want, but not that anyone else has to read or hear it. Free Speech won’t be dead if someone’s snarky take on someone else’s snarky take on a snarky comment by a celebrity journalist isn’t available for a million people to read.
I would definitely agree Twitter has expanded the ability of people to have half-thoughts and hot takes seen by others, but if Musk screws it all up, something else will pop up in its place.
Social media and Big Tech have upended the world in many ways over the past two decades — ways we’re still trying to wrap our heads around as a society. Clearly, Twitter and Facebook have become major players when it comes to politics and have given candidates an ability to speak directly to the people, for better or worse.
They’ve also become extremely important to users in terms of gathering and disseminating news and information. As with Twitter and Free Speech, it often seems like many people also feel these mediums have an inherent “right” to disseminate news and information, even if it’s produced by someone else. But it’s not so clear that they do, which could mean changes in the way that takes place.
Congress is considering attaching the Journalism and Competition Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defense bill, and that has Big Tech in a twist. Why? Because if the bill were to become law, it would allow newspapers to negotiate with Facebook, Google, Twitter and others to have them pay for using news reporting to make money. It’s understandable why these companies wouldn’t want to pay for something they’ve gotten for free for years, but if they hadn’t also made it nearly impossible for publications to get a piece of the digital advertising market, we might not be at this crossroads.
When newspapers began giving news away online in the ’90s, thinking “clicks” or eyeballs would bring digital advertising, few could have predicted the rise of social media, and by extension, its subsequent domination of that particular market. Media outlets big and not-so-big counted on a new growth segment that never panned out, primarily because as people flocked to social media, the staggering numbers of users made it easier to attract those ad dollars.
Of course, as we’ve also learned along the way, Google and Facebook have worked together to exclude others from sales opportunities as well, which only exacerbated the problem.
Just the other day, faced with the notion of Congress pushing the Journalism and Competition Preservation Act, one of Facebook/Meta’s leaders tweeted a threat that the company would have to consider banning news links from its pages in the United States if the act went through. It’s tough talk, but a hollow threat at best.
Facebook already tried that move in Australia last year when the country passed a law forcing Google and FB to negotiate with newspapers for content used on their platforms. Initially, FB banned news from its pages in Australia, but that didn’t last long. The plunge in readership had immediate effects, and FB reversed course quickly. New Zealand and Canada are now also looking at similar laws, so this movement is spreading.
In addition to threatening the removal of news links on its pages, FB also made the argument this week that newspaper publishers voluntarily place stories on their FB pages because they know it’s good for business. Essentially, FB is saying that proves they and Google are doing more to help newspapers than harm them. It’s a good point, except it ignores the fact that newspapers own the content they’re placing on Facebook’s pages.
The problem that exists is every time a FB or Twitter user posts a news link to their own page, those entities are making money off of it and the news organizations have zero say so in that process. I’m certain FB and Twitter’s millions of users are regularly posting far more news links than the news organizations are. And FB and Twitter are making a fortune off of it.
Frankly, if news was banned from FB and Twitter, readers would have to come to news websites to read stories instead of seeing headlines on social media and gleaning information from that. But that’s not really ideal for everyone. It would be best if social media giants and Google simply come to the realization that a good portion of what is happening on their sites is driven by people posting, discussing or looking for news created by media outlets.
Food porn is only going to get you so far.
Big Tech has enjoyed many advantages since its inception, but this is one that has had a detrimental effect on the nation as a whole. While I would never say the news industry isn’t primarily to blame for its own woes, social media has made tremendous amounts of money as a result of news content being made available on its pages. When you also look at the collusive way in which FB and Google have worked to corner the digital advertising market, it only seems fair that newspapers get some part of the pie back.
It might even provide the opportunity needed for communities that have lost their newspapers to get something back that will cover local government and serve as a watchdog for the public.
But if Facebook or the others want to ban news from their pages rather than admit they benefit greatly from what we do, so be it. I doubt that stand will last very long.
