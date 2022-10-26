To freeze or not to freeze? That is the question — whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the sleet and arrival of outrageous weather, or to take cover against a sea of cold, and by covering plants, end that? — Hamlet the forecaster.
The middle of this October delivered the first freeze for the fall. Some of us mortals enjoy a crisp freeze now and then, but freezes are always concerns for our tender plants. A quick freeze can have a large impact on agriculture, but so can long periods of very cold air. Extreme cold or persistent cold is a stress for people, pets and other animals. Of course, some plants don’t do well with consecutive days and nights of cold, with temperatures above 32 degrees.
If you are an optimist, the cold and freeze season offers opportunities for atmospheric aerobics or meteorological exercise, without a gym membership. Throughout the year, weather forces us to be flexible, literally. In spring, you might have the yoga-like exercise of contorting into an uncomfortably small area to shelter from a tornado threat. In summer, the exercise is the “rain sprint” from vehicle to building, to not get soaked, or it may be the “board lift,” awkwardly raising and placing pieces of plywood to prepare windows for a tropical threat. At any time of the year, weather exercise comes from moving outdoor items that severe storms may blow around. Now, the exercise shifts to the “plant lift and carry” or the “wrist fling” to cover them like a magician with a sheet.
As we recently experienced, the first freeze of the cold season is preceded by a freeze watch and then a freeze warning, as reminders of dangers to plants. Don’t forget the threat of frost to some plants. The first frost can appear before or after the first freeze. For that, there is often a frost advisory. Future freezes this winter will not have watches and warnings unless they are hard freezes. If you are on the Gulf, you haven’t had your first frost or first regular freeze, so if conditions get to that point, you will get an alert for that, while folks inland will not. None of us has had a hard freeze this season. Those are the freezes when the temperature falls far enough below freezing for enough hours to cause pipes to freeze in many homes. If we get to that point, then watches and warnings will be issued each time, because those have a much greater impact.
The daily weather prediction tells you when a regular freeze or hard freeze is likely or definite. After taking in a forecast for a freeze threat, follow Hamlet’s advice: “Let your own discretion be your tutor: suit the action to the word, the word to the action.” Prepare accordingly.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned b
