 By Alan Sealls

To freeze or not to freeze? That is the question — whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the sleet and arrival of outrageous weather, or to take cover against a sea of cold, and by covering plants, end that? — Hamlet the forecaster.

The middle of this October delivered the first freeze for the fall. Some of us mortals enjoy a crisp freeze now and then, but freezes are always concerns for our tender plants. A quick freeze can have a large impact on agriculture, but so can long periods of very cold air. Extreme cold or persistent cold is a stress for people, pets and other animals. Of course, some plants don’t do well with consecutive days and nights of cold, with temperatures above 32 degrees.

