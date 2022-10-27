My son called the other day and was talking about a history class he’s taking in college. It focuses on relatively modern American history and the professor has introduced the students to some of the more unsavory things the federal government has done over the years.
“People in government can really do some pretty terrible things,” my son said, sounding every bit like a 19-year-old feeling that first bit of cynicism creeping in. I just laughed and said, “Well, it keeps me working, boy.”
It would be nice to enjoy a Pollyannaish existence in which people behave ethically and those entrusted to uphold or make the laws treat that duty as sacred. Unless you’ve been kicked in the head by a mule, though, it’s impossible not to notice a sizeable portion of those charged with such responsibilities are more than willing to abuse that trust any time it suits their own interests. Or maybe just to cover their butts.
That’s what appears to be happening with a story we’ve not been covering for more than three years — the Great Tow Truck Debacle.
Way back in 2019, the Mobile Police Department (MPD) announced it was investigating several local towing companies that were approved to handle city work for allegedly overcharging customers. The city had a $125 cap on what could be charged to tow vehicles from a wreck, for example, and MPD said some companies were charging more. There were also allegations the companies were charging more than the city’s allowed $20 to $40 storage fee for vehicles, and charging “gate fees” of $50 for people to gain access to their vehicles.
As a result, five towing companies were suspended from the city’s rotating list for 60 days and the DA’s “white collar” unit also launched a criminal investigation. Just after those 60 days were up and the companies could go back to handling city-generated business, Gary Smith and Gary Smith Jr. — owners of SOS Towing — were arrested and their four wrecker trucks were confiscated by authorities using civil asset forfeiture laws. No other towing company had its trucks taken.
Maybe some would couch this as a comeuppance for unscrupulous business practices, but what we all quickly learned after it happened is that the city’s towing and storage rules have been confusing for years, compounded by a 2015 MPD memo to towing companies that contained incorrect rate information. Just a couple of months after this whole thing started, MPD even admitted to violating city limits at its own impound yard.
Clearly, there was confusion.
But that hasn’t stopped the city and the DA’s office from going after the Smiths, destroying their family business and using one legal manipulation after another to beat them into submission. Even as DA Ashley Rich’s office was supposed to return the Smiths’ trucks, it delayed and involved a new state forfeiture law to take advantage of Gary Smith Sr.’s death to keep one vehicle.
In November of 2019, District Court Judge Joe Basenberg called the case against the Smiths a “very weak case,” although he allowed the DA’s office to take it before a grand jury. Circuit Court Judge Wesley Pipes also questioned whether violating a city ordinance can be the basis for an insurance fraud charge in state court.
“The court questions whether the act of sending an invoice to an insured vehicle owner, or to the company itself, can be described as presenting ‘false’ information to an insurance company in order to receive payment for a claim or pursuant to a policy,” Pipes wrote. “There is no allegation that the services were not rendered; there is no allegation that the invoices were padded; the sole allegation is that the rates for those services exceed those allowed by the city of Mobile for participants in the rotation list.”
So you get the point. There were definitely questions raised as to the quality of this case and even whether the DA’s office was reading the law correctly. But that hasn’t slowed them down.
Pipes ordered the trucks returned to the Smiths in November 2019, but prosecutors appealed the decision and in December 2020, the Alabama Supreme Court sent it back down to the circuit court, saying the release of the trucks had to be redone due to “technicalities.” The Smiths returned the trucks to the city’s impound yard in July 2021, prior to a trial date, but prosecutors filed for a delay and in the end, it took 13 months to get the trucks back.
By that time, batteries were dead, headlights had dry-rotted, tires were ruined and they were infested with wasps. There were also fears the diesel fuel could have gelled and damaged the engines in the $200,000 vehicles. And the business was crushed.
To add more insult to injury, Mobile County prosecutors informed the family they’d be keeping a 2001 Ford F-450 wrecker that had been titled under Gary Sr.’s name. Despite losing their bid to keep the Smiths’ trucks, prosecutors managed to keep one on a technicality.
Just this past week, Gary Jr.’s criminal case was delayed for the 15th time, pushing his trial into next year. But the assistant DA on the case is already saying that might not fit his schedule either.
Why has MPD and the DA’s office gone after the Smiths with such zeal? Gary Jr.’s brother, J.C. Smith, worked at the MPD impound yard for years and has said he was attempting to shed light on illegal activities there. He’s been slapped with a gag order, so we can’t ask him more about that. But it is quite a coincidence.
As Mobile District Attorney Ashley Rich crawls toward the end of her time in office one would hope she’d like to leave on a high note. Right now it looks like her office has run amok. Maybe they can use the tow truck they stole to pull her reputation out of the ditch.
