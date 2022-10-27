SOS Towing
My son called the other day and was talking about a history class he’s taking in college. It focuses on relatively modern American history and the professor has introduced the students to some of the more unsavory things the federal government has done over the years. 

“People in government can really do some pretty terrible things,” my son said, sounding every bit like a 19-year-old feeling that first bit of cynicism creeping in. I just laughed and said, “Well, it keeps me working, boy.”

