If there is one trend Mobile was way out ahead on, it was dabbling in the politics of so-called transgenderism long before it took the nation by storm.
Remember the old drag queen story hour at the Ben May Library almost five years ago? That was a precursor to what was coming for the country.
Yes, I know transgender people and drag queens and kings are not necessarily related, but the pushes, both for and against, are coming from the same places.
Typically, the latest moral outrage of the era is nothing to be too concerned about. We have staved off moral panic after moral panic in America — Ellen DeGeneres coming out, Terry Schiavo’s life support, Janet Jackson’s boob at the Super Bowl, Roy Moore’s 10 Commandments statue, Elvis on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” Madonna and “Papa Don’t Preach” about teen pregnancy.
Indeed, we can survive Dylan Mulvaney on a Bud Light can, right? Maybe not.
The culture issue news cycle is a bit overheated right now. Those issues took the backseat momentarily while the nation fretted about the economy or the threats from abroad.
We only wish the most crucial controversy were whether or not a mosque should be allowed to be built near Lower Manhattan’s Ground Zero in New York City.
Is it peculiar how this issue is dominant? It is hard to know if we are evenly divided as a country because to suggest division is to suggest that much of the public even have considered the topic in the same way they would abortion, gun rights or the “Friends” finale.
Many Americans probably have never encountered an individual who identifies as transgender. The notion is remote to them and only exists on TV in some faraway place.
According to a UCLA Williams Institute study, the self-identified transgender population makes up 0.5 percent of U.S. adults and 1.4 percent of U.S. youth.
Right now, transgenderism and related issues seem to command at least 30-40 percent of the news cycle.
Why? How did we get here? Out of everything in the news — Ukraine, China, the abortion pill, Donald Trump, Taylor Swift’s breakup, the “Succession” wedding, the Dalai Lama’s tongue — how does the transgender topic du jour consistently break into the headlines?
Think of it as a feedback loop.
You may not know anyone transgender, but you will be damned if society treats them as it has other long-suffering minorities. People are who they are and it isn’t up to the Alabama Legislature or Ron DeSantis to tell them otherwise!
Or you might be outraged someone like Lia Thomas can decide to compete in women’s sports after competing on the men’s side for all of those years. Even though you have never encountered such a person, you’re bothered a “he” just decided to be a “she” and dominates swim meets, depriving hard-working female athletes of well-deserved glory because of an unfair biological advantage.
Meanwhile, our political elites are taking notice of this ready-made issue and eagerly capitalizing.
That is not to minimize the issue. It isn’t just a bunch of manipulative politicians searching for votes or TV producers trying to score ratings, although that is a significant part of it.
Even if it is hard to understand, no one should be bullied for believing they’re something different than what they physically are.
Nor do we want our little girls undressing in a locker room with a confused little boy.
However, isn’t there something with the way this is going? Transgenderism has become a marketing gimmick.
“Look at us! We aren’t just virtue signaling to get you to buy our terrible product. We promise!”
If this were as serious as we are led to believe, trying to sell us Gillette razors, Bud Light beer or J&B whisky does not seem appropriate for the mood of the country.
Is that what this ought to be about, telling us this is about selling your product but in an inclusive way?
It seems to not only cheapen the seriousness of the issue but create the perception elitist marketing gurus in corporate America are trying to force their way of life on an unsuspecting public.
How is that improving the situation? Will Dylan Mulvaney on a Bud Light can spark the beginning of universal acceptance of a change to thousands of years of human civilization’s understanding of two genders?
Before you get too excited about the possibility of the Lucky Charms leprechaun identifying as transgender, ask yourself who this is for — unless you get some satisfaction out of rubbing traditional, family-values conservatives’ noses in significant societal changes they have little or no say in.
If that is your thing, we can only pray for you.
Here is something to think about: Not that it will, but could the pendulum swing back the other way? Could Christianity once again become the dominating cultural element in America?
Imagine if that cola can had printed on it, “Go to church or the Devil will get you.” How about a public school system that requires reading from the New Testament?
Consider that possibility before you get too excited about the commercial transgender industrial complex’s arrival on the scene. In theory, it could go the other way.
