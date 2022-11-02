Reading Dale Liesch’s “Voting group calls for transparency in annexation process” (10/26), one has to wonder if transparency works both ways. I attended the Stand Up Mobile meeting on 10/11 to offer some explanations for why our group, the West Mobile Annexation Committee, exist. I was pleased to learn they had borrowed from our slide presentation developed three years ago when we first undertook the process of pursuing annexation.

One of their questions was how the discussion had started and I was able to answer succinctly by a request from us to Bess Rich who was City Council member at the time. We have not stopped asking since the failed vote for a referendum three years ago, and while our area west of the city is the largest, it was not the only group as there was a contingent from the King Branch area included.

