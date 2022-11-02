Reading Dale Liesch’s “Voting group calls for transparency in annexation process” (10/26), one has to wonder if transparency works both ways. I attended the Stand Up Mobile meeting on 10/11 to offer some explanations for why our group, the West Mobile Annexation Committee, exist. I was pleased to learn they had borrowed from our slide presentation developed three years ago when we first undertook the process of pursuing annexation.
One of their questions was how the discussion had started and I was able to answer succinctly by a request from us to Bess Rich who was City Council member at the time. We have not stopped asking since the failed vote for a referendum three years ago, and while our area west of the city is the largest, it was not the only group as there was a contingent from the King Branch area included.
In this quest for transparency though, I have to ask why a “voting rights” group opposes allowing a referendum on the right to vote. I also must question their reasoning as stated, “It is important that everyone in Government Plaza understands that every citizen in Mobile is a key stakeholder in these plans to fundamentally change the demographics of our city forever”; that is not possible as the demographics of the city are constantly in flux as the city may be able to annex area, but it’s impossible to control where people choose to live. You would hope to develop areas where they would like to live and have modern conveniences that attract them to areas like West Mobile and other areas outside the city.
Our committee still offers our knowledge of the annexation process to any group who wishes to hear our side. We believe that the potential addition of our area and others is a win-win-win — a win for us as we gain representation downtown and regain some lost services, a win for the city as they expand the population for the first time in forty years as well as new revenue sources, a win for the county as when the city grows it also highlights growth within the county.
