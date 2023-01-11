Mardi Gras is looming — crowds in the streets at night — should we be scared?
That’s a question I’m hearing more often. Should we be scared to go downtown or scared of large events? I don’t have the answer to that, but I can say I’m not scared to be in downtown Mobile at night, but I’d be lying to say I’m not a little more worried about what could happen during Mardi Gras than I’ve previously been.
That’s not because of any massive failure by the city or police department. It’s simply because those bent on criminal activity have changed the way they think and behave and really don’t seem to care if they live or die, are free or in prison. How do you combat people who just straight up don’t seem to give a (bad word)?
This problem isn’t particular to Mobile either. We’re watching criminal behavior become more outrageous all the time, and law enforcement, the legal system and local governments are left playing catch-up. Increasingly, it seems they’re falling further and further behind.
Mobile’s latest high-profile shooting on New Year’s Eve downtown serves as a prime example of the problem. Two men got into some kind of beef with one another and guns came out, but not just run-of-the-mill semi-automatic pistols. At least one had a “trigger activator,” or “switch,” which essentially turned the semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun that can fire 20 bullets a second. So bullets went flying — everywhere.
Nine people were injured and one 24-year-old man was killed. Not long after the famed MoonPie dropped, Mobile was national news.
But police were right there. Alleged perpetrator Thomas Thomas Jr. (yes, that’s his name) is said to have whipped out a pistol augmented with a switch and opened fire regardless of the fact an officer was roughly 30 feet away. Thomas Thomas was also shot during all of this by an “associate” of the man killed, Jatarious Dejuan Reives, 24.
Incidentally, Reives’ Instagram account carried several photos of him with pistols, including one with a terrifying-looking round clip hanging off the handle that can hold more than 30 bullets. It’s not enough just to have a gun these days, you need one that can really spray some lead, even if you can’t control where it’s going.
That’s really what drives my concern — I’m not going to call it fear; it’s concern — about what could happen at upcoming public events like Mardi Gras. Are gang members likely to attend some parades? I’m no expert on the social lives of gangsters, but they probably like a naner MoonPie as much as the rest of us do, so it’s safe to assume at least a few will be in the crowd.
What happens if members of opposing gangs get into an altercation — someone steps on someone else’s brand new sneaker, the aforementioned naner MoonPie is grabbed by two gang members at the same time or there’s tension at the Port-O-Lets? Is someone going to whip out an “activated” pistol and start shooting everyone other than the person he’s aiming at?
You’d have to be crazy to think it couldn’t happen, or even that it’s a very remote possibility.
I’m sure the boys in blue will be on extra high alert this Mardi Gras season, and our Carnival does tend to be relatively violence-free. But still … it’s hard not to think about it.
Every time there’s one of these incidents where numerous bystanders are shot, or, even better, when no one at all is hit during massive exchanges of gunfire, it’s impossible not to imagine how much worse it could have been. What if Thomas Thomas had managed to kill 10 people? People nationally would probably think we were insane to have Mardi Gras rolling less than two months after 10 people were gunned down in the street. They might be right.
But we’ll take the Monty Pythonesque approach that “’tis but a mere flesh wound” and go out to catch beads and commune with our fellow Mobilians, hoping one of them isn’t packing an activated pistol.
Please don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying we shouldn’t have Mardi Gras. We should, but at least practice diving under a parked car or rolling behind a live oak before you get down to the parade route. Have a plan. Stand next to really large people who can shield your whole family. Stay vigilant.
I honestly don’t know what the answer is here. More gun laws? Criminals are already breaking the existing laws. Now they’re manufacturing switches in 3D printers. Is a printer ban next? It seems pretty hopeless.
Everyone is trying to find that magic answer to making things safer. More cops, more laws, no walky beers after 9, close the bars by 2, etc. I don’t know if anything makes us all safer as long as there are people willing to die in gunfights over minor disagreements.
It can’t help that they see others who commit similar crimes or worse out wandering around for three and four years before they ever go to court. Prison may not seem like that big a likelihood to teens who see murderers walking around free.
Ultimate change would require these young men to realize there’s more ahead in life than an early death or prison, but how do you get them there? It’s a self-perpetuating cycle and the weapons are only getting deadlier.
Hopefully, “Aniah’s Law” will have the effect of keeping more of these guys behind bars while awaiting trial. It can’t possibly hurt to put more gang-bangers in jail and to leave them there.
Maybe the only thing we really can do is just pray it won’t happen again and go on with our lives. But be ready to dive under a car just in case.
