The thumbs-up emoji has been given the thumbs down.
In some dark, smoky corners of the Internet, a lively discussion has been taking place about the use of some emojis. And which ones should be retired or dare I say canceled? Apparently, Gen Z-ers (born between 1997-2012) find the good ol’ thumbs up to be “passive-aggressive” and “hostile,” especially when used in a workplace environment. They are also “over” some other favorites.
A survey conducted by Perspectus Global found young people between the ages of 16-29 believe people who use the thumbs up, red heart, OK hand gesture, checkmark, poo and laughing cry face are “officially old.” Clapping hands and grimacing face (one of my favorites) also made the “used by geezers” list.
As a Gen X-er, I immediately felt defensive because I thought they were talking about us. But after I thought about it for a bit, this is all you on you, millennials! And y’all deserve it. And apparently, y’all are “officially old” now too.
Gen X-ers came of age with email as our new technology. We wrote in complete sentences, as if we were crafting a handwritten letter with pen and paper. Many of us still text in “long form.” And we have long been considered ancient for this.
Millennials are the texting generation. Their shorthand is what I believe facilitated the emergence of emojis.
I have to think some Gen X programmer at Apple was sick of getting “K” and “Yeah” from his millennial child so he came up with the thumbs-up emoji as a cheerful replacement.
I hate “K” and “Yeah” passionately. Like I want to say, “well F U too then” every time I get one of those responses. So I was thrilled when the happy, little chubby thumb seemed to start replacing those affirmatives. I don’t know why but every time someone sends me “K” or “Yeah,” I hear it in the voice of a teenage boy, specifically my own 13-year-old one. And let me tell you, that particular “K” and “Yeah” is always really annoyed and put upon. I know this is just me projecting. But the “thumbs up” brings no such baggage with it — at least not to me. But I guess the Zs have the same visceral reaction to “thumbs up” as I do to those wordier expressions. Maybe both?
My millennial friends still seem to use “K” over “thumbs up.” They spent so much time texting in their formative years it is just innate now. I have also noticed some of my friends who have spent years communicating with their own millennial children also communicate like this now.
A friend who is nearing 60 asked me if I was coming over to her house the other day, by texting “r u coming.” No capitalization or punctuation and most words were not fully formed. I responded to this cavewoman by responding with, “Yes we are. Leaving in about 20 minutes. Do you need us to bring anything?” I should have just said “Yeah. Me bring vodka.”
My friend is smart. She is word-ly. She can craft beautiful sentences. I don’t blame her for texting like “Me Tarzan, U Jane.” Her children are in their late 20s, and texting was/is a primary form of communication, especially while they were away at college, so she had to adapt as any good mother does and learn to speak their language.
I still text like I email because I haven’t really started texting with my kids yet. But I know it’s coming.
They’ll be at college and I will be like, “u come home? Me do ur laundry. Cook u food.”
Why do I feel like at some point I will end up sounding like Yoda in my texts to them?
“Home this weekend u come, 4 u ur socks I will wash.”
Which sounds kind of fun actually.
I really thought this would be the case UNTIL I read a recent article in the New York Post about this emoji topic. And maybe just maybe, Gen Z-ers are seeing things the Gen X way.
“We’re people and we have words to use,” Kim Law, a 25-year-old social worker from Massapequa, was quoted in the article. “If I took the time out to write a thoughtful message, then you shouldn’t be responding with the bare minimum. Fix it and write something real back.”
She was talking about the thumbs-up response but methinks she might want a complete sentence with punctuation too! Yippee! These Gen Z-ers want to smell like teen spirit! (I wonder if they even get that reference? And does it even make any sense? Probably not. But let’s keep it anyway for Kurt Cobain.)
In the end, I would have to think this “issue” is more about how these expressions are used contextually than the expressions themselves. And they have nothing to do with age.
If your friend texts, “Thank you for being there for me” or “We just found out it’s a girl!” and you text back with a “thumbs up” or “K,” I can see that being viewed as hostile. But if your husband texts, “I picked up the milk so don’t worry about going by the store” and you text back with the ol’ thumbelina, or even the dreaded “K,” well then, that’s just being efficient.
In any case, I am glad (at least some) Gen Z-ers are craving a return to “thoughtful” communication. I mean they are the same generation who for some inexplicable reason wants to wear the hideous acid-washed Mom jeans we wore in the ’80s with Birkenstocks or white high-top Reeboks. And now they want to even do the “Dorothy Hamill” with their hair. (Insert sad face emoji.)
But hey, they say, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” And I am just going to give that a big “thumbs up!” Passive-aggressiveness not included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.