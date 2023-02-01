Memphis Police Department Body Cam Footage

Tyre Nichols shown in footage from a Memphis Police Department body cam

The release last Friday of police body camera video of five Memphis officers delivering a deadly beating to motorist Tyre Nichols led to nearly universal revulsion and outcry against such law enforcement violence. Much of that spilled outside the Volunteer State, with state, local and national figures across the country offering their own condolences and righteous condemnation of what took place. 

The power of those videos was undeniable and doubtlessly propelled the swift firing and indictment of the officers for murder. That reaction appears to have mollified members of the Memphis community who we were told would be moved to violence and rioting once the videos went public. But, the protests that followed were peaceful and not a repeat of the rioting and looting that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in 2020. 

Victor shooting

Video shows Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies at the scene of where Johnathan Victor, 35, crashed in the median of Interstate 10
Lagniappe sues BCSO for records in fatal roadside shooting

Lagniappe has filed a lawsuit against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) seeking the release of records produced during the investigation into a fatal 2017 officer-involved shooting. Earlier this month, the agency denied an Open Records Act request seeking written and electronic records related to the death of Jonathan Victor. A Louisiana resident, Victor was […]

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile's weekly newspaper.

