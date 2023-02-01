The release last Friday of police body camera video of five Memphis officers delivering a deadly beating to motorist Tyre Nichols led to nearly universal revulsion and outcry against such law enforcement violence. Much of that spilled outside the Volunteer State, with state, local and national figures across the country offering their own condolences and righteous condemnation of what took place.
The power of those videos was undeniable and doubtlessly propelled the swift firing and indictment of the officers for murder. That reaction appears to have mollified members of the Memphis community who we were told would be moved to violence and rioting once the videos went public. But, the protests that followed were peaceful and not a repeat of the rioting and looting that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in 2020.
No doubt the pending release of the body camera footage played a role in officials doing the right thing. Those who had already seen it doubtlessly knew the public viewing would leave the officers’ actions indefensible, and any attempt to soft-pedal punishment or slide behind the standard opacity of a prolonged “internal investigation” would meet a massive pushback.
That’s how it should be. That’s what we, as a society, have been sold on when spending millions on body cameras for police — transparency and accountability. As horrific as it was to see what happened to Nichols, perhaps the only positive takeaway is that, at least for once, the system worked like we were told it would. Police body cameras showed abusive behavior that’s likely to be determined illegal, and there was swift and decisive action.
So it was with a great deal of bemusement that I watched some of Alabama’s leaders line up at Denunciation Station to pile aboard the Nichols Video Outrage Express. Like national political figures, NBA players, actors and rock stars, our leaders wanted to join the right side of this issue — to let everyone know we here in the Yellowhammer State would never condone such behavior.
And that’s easy to say because we’ll never be faced with the same circumstance in Alabama.
When outrageous examples of police brutality take place in this state — and they do from time to time — no one can see it. Body camera footage of such a beating would never see the light of day in Alabama, because the State Supreme Court has made it that way, and nobody in elected office has said or done anything about it.
At a press conference Monday at Mobile’s Battle House Hotel, the “Big 10” — mayors of the state’s 10 largest cities — denounced Nichols’ treatment and referenced body camera footage of the beating.
“What you see on that video should not be tolerated by anyone,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
I have no doubt Mayor Stimpson means that, but if a similar incident took place here, would his police department release the video? No way.
Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin called the video “chilling” and condemned the officers’ actions, but would his department release that kind of video? Highly doubtful.
Why not? Because they don’t have to. Two years ago, in the case this newspaper brought to Alabama’s Supreme Court in an attempt to force Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack to release video of one of his deputies blowing away an unarmed motorist along I-10 with a high-powered rifle, the supremes set the precedent that such a video is not a public record, even after the case is no longer being investigated.
This is now the law of the land in Bama. What required a lawsuit to get before is now impossible. And none of our mayors, city council people or legislators across the state have raised the issue at all. Most municipalities and their police departments are quite happy with the ruling. Reporters hear it cited constantly now.
While the mayors might sluff off expressing an opinion in this matter by deferring to their police chiefs, the Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) has no such easy out. The ASA was taking laps in an ocean of hypocrisy Monday when it too released a statement denouncing what went down in Memphis.
“We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee. We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take. As constitutionally elected officials, it is our sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement,” the statement read. “It is also the sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens.”
That’s a beautiful sentiment, but totally laughable. Actions are louder than words. How often do you see Alabama sheriffs move to “deny individuals” who’ve broken the rules and regulations from continuing to work in law enforcement? Probably about as often as you’ve seen Bigfoot. At the most, there are quiet moves to get rid of abusive personnel without drawing too much attention, followed by looking the other way as their problem child moves to another agency.
Certainly in the case of Jonathan Victor, who was gunned down in 2017 by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Hunady, not only did Sheriff Mack fight tooth and nail to keep the video secret, he took part in a press conference in which the public was purposefully misled by law enforcement officials to believe Victor was on drugs when he was killed, justifying Hunady’s actions.
The video of Victor’s death — which Lagniappe obtained when it became part of a civil suit — may not be as horrifying as Nichols’, but the federal judge who viewed it for the civil case wrote a jury might watch it and feel Victor’s rights were violated.
“A reasonable jury could conclude, without running afoul of the judicial deference paid to police officers making split-second decisions in dangerous situations, that Deputy Hunady mismanaged those elements and violated Victor’s Fourth Amendment rights by unreasonably using deadly force to subdue him in a situation that posed no imminent threat,” U.S. District Court Judge William Cassady wrote nearly two years ago when denying Mack and Hunady qualified immunity in the case.
That’s just one example of what actually happens in Alabama. It’s easy to offer platitudes about what happened somewhere else when you know there’s no way your words will ever come back to haunt you. But until our leaders are actually willing to put it out there for the public to see, and to live up to what they preach about transparency and accountability, it’s nothing but hot air.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a
