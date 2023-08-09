Two weeks ago, news broke Fr. Alex Crow, the now former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, had left the country abruptly with an 18-year-old young woman, a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.
Almost immediately, people on social media began speculating the two must have been romantically involved, as if it were Mobile’s very own version of “The Thorn Birds.”
But it seems that was not the case. It was more Dan Brown than Colleen McCullough, and perhaps even more troubling, depending on your point of view.
Apparently, the two were on their way to a remote village in Spain where apparitions of the Virgin Mary had once been seen, so Crow could perform an exorcism on her there. Crow has an extreme interest in demonology and exorcisms, which he studied in seminary, and spoke of them often. Though the 18-year-old young woman is of age, she did not inform her parents of her plans to leave the country, nor did Crow inform his parish ahead of time, which prompted Corpus Christi to release a statement on July 26 saying Crow had abruptly left his post.
Later that day, the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, took action and released a statement saying Crow had essentially been “defrocked.”
“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney,” the statement read.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed church leaders had already warned Crow to stay away from another young woman, a friend of the girl he traveled to Spain with. Even though Crow had allegedly been put on notice by the church, other parents said they alerted officials of his inappropriate behavior, but felt like it fell on deaf ears.
Fr. Crow allegedly left a letter saying he never planned to return to the United States. It is unclear whether or not his companion has made her way back home.
Though Burch said he did not see any charges forthcoming, District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office is reportedly still interviewing former students and parishioners.
And there are still so many unanswered questions.
Primarily, how this was allowed to happen when multiple parents had reported deep concerns about Crow’s behavior, including his ability to “brainwash” their children and have underage kids assist him with an exorcism on a trip to Guatemala?
Though we all think of the Hollywood version of an “exorcism,” I have seen people on social media defending Crow saying it is really more of a prayer than a green-eyed demon shooting out of one’s body ready to eat and/or possess all those around.
But even still. It’s not consistent with mainstream Catholicism, which is what most folks around here have signed up for and assumed their children were being taught at their churches and schools.
All of my friends who are Catholic have told me unequivocally they would not be OK with their children participating in such an activity. And some are even retroactively angry to learn their kids who have already graduated from McGill were exposed to this in Crow’s lectures, saying they were not aware this was going on.
I am Presbyterian. And not even a very good one. We manage to show up a few times a year.
But as a parent, I have tried to think about what I would do in this situation. And it seems like it would be similar to me sending my children to their youth group expecting them to eat cookies and have punch while reading a “how to be a good person” story supported by Scripture — only to have them come home and tell me that today their youth minister taught them how to speak in tongues and handle snakes.
Depending on the context, maybe some parents would be cool with their children learning about such. Most would not. But ALL would damn sure want to know about it first.
And if I called the people in charge and said, “Hey, what’s all this I am hearing about snake handling at youth group?” and I was ignored, that would be a huge problem for me.
Perhaps some of these parishes and priests thought they knew what was best for these kids, even better than their own parents.
And then maybe said children started thinking the parents were the demons and wouldn’t speak to them for years, which was reportedly exactly what happened to some families whose children have been under Fr. Crow’s watch. This has torn these families apart in an absolutely devastating way. I can’t imagine that would be the goal of any religious institution, as family separation is more indicative of a cult. But if it were, I would be running, not walking away from it.
Hopefully, the Archdiocese will come out and explain what was really going on here, rather than just ignoring it and leaving their entire diocese and this community as a whole to fill in the blanks for themselves. As we all know, when people are left to use their own imaginations, they usually envision the worst.
The Archdiocese should be commended for cutting ties with Crow so quickly. But they need to explain how this was allowed to happen in the first place AND if there are other priests who hold similar views to Fr. Crow still interacting with the diocese’s youth.
At the very minimum, they certainly owe it to the parents whose children are now lost to them, whether they are half a world away in Spain or still right here in Mobile, Alabama.
