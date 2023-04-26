tornado

Why don’t we know a tornado’s wind speed or rating while it’s happening? That is because radar scans the severe thunderstorm in the air that generates the tornado, not at the ground. For Mobile and Baldwin counties and surrounding counties, the National Weather Service radar is at Mobile Regional Airport. 

At best, for a tornado that is a mile away from the radar, radar would scan 50 feet above the ground. For a twister at 10 miles distance from the radar, the scan would be 600 feet up, and for one that is 50 miles away, the scan would be around 4,000 feet high. This explains why radar cannot detect waterspouts from small cumulus clouds at the beaches. They adhere to the cliche of being “beneath the radar.”

The best way to contact Alan Seals is to email alsealls@sbgtv.com

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.

