Why don’t we know a tornado’s wind speed or rating while it’s happening? That is because radar scans the severe thunderstorm in the air that generates the tornado, not at the ground. For Mobile and Baldwin counties and surrounding counties, the National Weather Service radar is at Mobile Regional Airport.
At best, for a tornado that is a mile away from the radar, radar would scan 50 feet above the ground. For a twister at 10 miles distance from the radar, the scan would be 600 feet up, and for one that is 50 miles away, the scan would be around 4,000 feet high. This explains why radar cannot detect waterspouts from small cumulus clouds at the beaches. They adhere to the cliche of being “beneath the radar.”
A high radar scan leads to less precision in tracking tornadoes that are more distant from a radar. Radar “sees” the engine in the clouds that drives a twister. In my standard shift car, I can, but shouldn’t, get my engine to 5,000 rpm, but if I’m only in first gear, my speed won’t be that high. On the interstate, in sixth gear, 5,000 rpm would produce a speed that would get me arrested. The engine rotation speed doesn’t always tell the ground speed.
Unless you have a portable research radar and you can position yourself close enough to a tornado to point the radar to the ground, you cannot know in real time what the wind is. You have to wait for a damage assessment to estimate the wind needed to cause the damage. Those assessments use damage indicators and the extent of damage, along with past research, guides and tables listing how different materials and construction types respond to high wind. For example, a softwood tree snaps at a lower wind speed than a hardwood tree. At the same wind speed, a mobile home on blocks will be damaged more than a site-built home on a slab.
A shortcoming of rating tornadoes by damage is when a tornado moves over an area with few things that are impacted, it’s hard to rank. That could be a huge parking lot with no vehicles, trees or light posts on it, a barren field, or a lake or bay. In those cases, often the best estimation comes from using radar winds at multiple levels, compared to past similar twisters, to estimate what the surface wind likely was.
We are all seeing scarier and more dramatic, crystal-clear video of tornadoes from an increasing number of people chasing storms. Technology and data available on smartphones have made it a lot easier for someone with knowledge of the atmosphere to place themselves in an area where a tornado is likely. Your goal should be to use that same technology to put yourself somewhere where you are out of the path of a tornado.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
