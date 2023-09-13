No, we haven’t even come close to putting 2024 in the books, and there is still a lot of business to be done between now and Nov. 5, 2024.
All of that will have an impact on the 2026 election cycle. If Donald Trump somehow becomes president again, 2026 could be a favorable election climate for Democrats. If Joe Biden succeeds in a reelection bid, it could be a wave election for Republicans.
Alabama is still awaiting a congressional map from the special master, who was directed by a three-federal-judge panel to redraw the state’s districts after the Alabama Legislature’s effort was rejected by that panel.
Any of these events could trigger a number of outcomes for the decades ahead.
For example, if Barry Moore and Jerry Carl, or any of the other four Republican members of Congress, are drawn into a congressional district with an incumbent, might one of them yield and seek a different office?
Could that force Moore out of Washington and into a bid for statewide office?
In the meantime, serious candidates seeking any open state offices on the ballot in 2026 must start planning now.
A statewide bid is, at minimum, a year-long commitment with serious financial considerations. Potential candidates have to evaluate putting their livelihoods on hold. Are there fundraising commitments for when the campaign window opens? Is there polling or any data showing that such a campaign is viable?
For entertainment purposes, here’s a very murky crystal ball for the 2026 statewide constitutional openings, while the 2024 circus is just now getting to town.
Governor
Should she remain in office until Jan. 18, 2027, Kay Ivey will have been the longest-consecutively serving governor. She inherited the remainder of Robert Bentley’s term in 2017 and won reelection twice. But that will be it for Ivey unless, by some miracle, she runs again in 2030. This will be an open seat
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (4:1) – Last go-around, Ivey and Ainsworth seemed to agree to support each other in their reelection bids. Ainsworth is the prohibitive favorite.
Attorney General Steve Marshall (3:17) – Marshall would be a threat in any other cycle. However, Ainsworth out-positioned any potential opponents long ago. As Alabama attorney general, Republicans have been pleased with his performance.
Field (1:19) – The chances of anyone running, Republican or Democrat, and sneaking up on the above-mentioned candidates seems farcical. But that does not mean they will not try.
Lieutenant Governor
To his credit, Ainsworth has done more with a ceremonial office than most of his predecessors in recent years. The office’s powers were diminished during Steve Windom’s term, a Republican lieutenant governor who butted heads with the Democrat majority.
The response to Ainsworth on Goat Hill has been mixed, but he has been effective. Would his successor use the office as Ainsworth had shown it could be used?
U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (1:3) – Barry Moore’s resurgence has been impressive. In 2014, Moore was indicted on four counts of perjury. Six months later, he was acquitted on all counts, dealing a devastating blow to prosecutor Matt Hart in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s corruption probe.
Moore eked into a runoff with Jeff Coleman in the second congressional district in 2020 and pulled off a stunning blowout victory in the runoff. Winning from the Wiregrass has proved challenging, but Moore is in a decent position. The special master map outcome will weigh heavily on this candidacy, however.
State Sen. Garlan Gudger (1:3) – North Alabama is the place to be for Republicans. To quote former State Sen. Rusty Glover, if you draw a line through the very center of Alabama and divide it in half geographically, there are more Republicans in the northern half than the southern half.
Gudger is from Cullman, halfway between Birmingham and Huntsville. If a candidate can have an impressive showing in those markets, it will not matter who the rest of the state supports.
Senate President Pro-Tem Greg Reed (3:17) – Jasper, Reed’s hometown, is technically North Alabama. Reed has a decent resume, but winning over the corporate boardrooms in Birmingham is very different from winning the support of the Republican primary voter in Geneva County.
PSC Chairwoman Twinkle Cavanaugh (1:9) – She came very close in 2018 to winning the seat. She had everything on her side: the Big Mules, name ID, money, etc. But she couldn’t beat Ainsworth, who came out of the House to beat her in a slugfest in 2018.
It’s hard to win from the Public Service Commission. That’s a very powerful office that she holds, but the PSC’s reputation in GOP circles is that it is a rubber stamp for Alabama Power Company. That is not where one needs to be for higher office.
Attorney General
Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell (3:7) – Mitchell has been spotted at several Republican events over the past few months. He is already a favorite of many constituencies that heavily influence Alabama politics.
Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town (1:4) – Town’s abrupt departure from the Trump Department of Justice has not slowed him down. This former Madison County prosecutor has become a media darling not just locally but nationally as well.
Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker (1:9) – Parker won’t be able to seek reelection for the bench because of age limits. So, why not run for AG?
Field (2:3) – Someone else will take a crack at it.
Agriculture & Industries Commissioner
Commissioner Rick Pate is term-limited, leaving this seat up for grabs. Getting that early ALFA endorsement will seal the deal in this contest.
State Sen. Jack Williams (1:1) – Williams, probably several times in a Hope Hull hotel parking lot accompanying Wild Turkey and canned Vienna sausages, has expressed his interest in this office. He is the front-runner, as no one else seems clamoring for this gig.
Field (1:1) – Williams will not go unopposed. The only thing stopping him from being the odds-on favorite over the field is in the past six years, he has done very little media and very few public appearances to prove he is ready for a statewide stage.
