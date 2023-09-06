Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett

 (Provided)

Like many, I was saddened to learn the news of Jimmy Buffett’s passing over Labor Day Weekend.

I was not a huge Parrothead and only saw him perform once at the opening of the Margaritaville Casino in Biloxi. But as a Mobilian, I was always so proud to call not only such a successful musician, but a brilliant businessman, one of our own. It seems like every place I went after the news broke, I heard Jimmy blaring out of speakers, whether they were in a car or a bar or on a boat. As it should be!

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

