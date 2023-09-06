Like many, I was saddened to learn the news of Jimmy Buffett’s passing over Labor Day Weekend.
I was not a huge Parrothead and only saw him perform once at the opening of the Margaritaville Casino in Biloxi. But as a Mobilian, I was always so proud to call not only such a successful musician, but a brilliant businessman, one of our own. It seems like every place I went after the news broke, I heard Jimmy blaring out of speakers, whether they were in a car or a bar or on a boat. As it should be!
When I was young, I thought I was too cool to listen to silly songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” Heinz 57 and French-fried potatoes? Seriously? I was into Seattle grunge where they were singing about way more important things like the smell of teen spirit and heroin overdoses. And too, if you are a girl who grew up around these parts, at some point in your life, you probably had some random guy in a bar, with a Natty Light in hand, mouth the words to “Why Don’t We Get Drunk?” (and screw) to you. He 100 percent thought he was a sexy beast, though he 100 percent was not. And this may very well have happened to you at the Flora-Bama, as it does to so many. It’s kind of like a rite of passage.
So those were my initial impressions of Jimmy Buffett’s music, the “Cheeseburger” and “Drunk and Screw” guy.
It wasn’t until years later that I got over myself and less cool (or maybe cooler?) and developed a deeper appreciation for his music and some of his less “silly” songs. If you live near any body of water, you have to love Jimmy Buffett. It’s the law. His songs are like instructional manuals on how to navigate and appreciate the paradise you get to call home. And eventually, I found myself screaming “I like mine with lettuce and tomato” along with everyone else. Silly is good. Great, even. And it’s a whole lot different when your husband sings that other song to you too. Cute, even.
But even more than his songs, Buffett’s positive outlook on life should be appreciated and emulated. Especially now.
Over the last decade, our country has grown more and more divided. And the amount of bitterness and hatred people have for those who don’t think exactly like them is just astounding. And depressing.
Instead of enjoying the beauty all around us and extracting every ounce of joy out of life, there are so many people now who find their “joy” in calling people “Communists” or “liberal snowflakes” or “MAGA mouth-breathers” or whatever the new partisan insult du jour is. Or by getting online and fighting with strangers over politicians who care nothing about them.
Is there really joy in any of that?
No. Because none of this stuff we are constantly “outraged” over really matters.
If you have ever lost someone to a long-term illness, you already know this. You are not sitting around in their final days talking about politics or library book bans or how you hate the biased media. You are chatting about the crazy times of your youth with lifelong friends. Or talking about memorable birthdays, Thanksgivings and Christmases with your siblings and children. Or family trips to the Keys or Orange Beach or any of the magical places Buffett sang about.
That’s what really matters. It’s all that matters.
Of course, I realize we can’t all be on a beach or sailboat 24/7. We have to live in this world, and to be good citizens we have to pay attention. I concede to that statement of fact, but do we have to treat every single issue so seriously, like it’s a life-or-death issue, and take it so personally? And be so angry all of the time?
No, we do not.
I feel like we have just become such a reactionary nation, always waiting for the next piece of breaking news to set us off and then obsessing over it. And more times than not, it has absolutely no bearing on our own lives. So what’s the point?
Jimmy Buffett reminds us all we just need to lighten up. And have a sense of humor, for Heaven’s sake. God forbid anyone tries to make a joke about anything these days.
Remember, if we couldn’t laugh, we would just all go insane.
Maybe that’s what has happened. We haven’t laughed, so we all have gone insane.
So let’s do it. For Jimmy. Laugh and be joyous. Be silly and carefree. And kick our hushpuppies off and put our bare feet in the sand. Pour ourselves a margarita and sing as loud as we can, “I like mine with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57 and French-fried potatoes!”
This will not solve any of the world’s problems, but maybe just maybe it will remind us things really aren’t so bad out there after all.
