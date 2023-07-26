Being over 200,000 in population was the stated goal of this annexation, because it will make Mobile eligible for more federal grant money, but there’s also a little side dish of one-upmanship included.
If that sounds a little crazy, don’t take my word for it. At least one of the cities now sucking our exhaust appears to be genuinely unhappy about the turn of events. The Birmingham City Council, responding to a reporter’s question about the Azalea City stepping over the Magic City on the list of the state’s largest municipalities, offered this bit of snippiness:
“As a result of yesterday’s special election, a large number of unincorporated county residents were annexed in to allow for a dramatic increase in Mobile’s population. Numbers on paper can say one thing, but the growth we’ve seen over the last several years in Birmingham tells another story, and Birmingham has been and will remain the cultural and economic heartbeat of Alabama. We remain optimistic about Birmingham’s growth over the next decade as we continue to work with our community shareholders to make this city the best version of itself.”
You can tell this is killing them.
Birmingham is now the fourth-largest city in the state. I’m really not sure what growth they’ve seen over the “last several years,” because census data says The Ham has been in a population free-fall from a high point of 340,000 in 1960 to 196,000 now. Mobile has meandered back and forth between 180,000 and 200,000 citizens for the past 40 years, but we’ll now be above that high-water mark again.
While there’s no dispute there are more people in the Birmingham vicinity than there are in Mobile-Baldwin, that hardly means the area is the “cultural and economic heartbeat” of the state. For example, medical care is B-ham’s biggest industry, and its flagship, UAB, claims a $12 billion statewide economic impact. That’s quaint, but our port has an $85 billion statewide impact. Kaboom! We’re also building passenger jets and military ships here, not just performing colonoscopies. (OK, there’s probably more than that going on at UAB, if you want to get technical.)
Culturally, well let’s just be polite and say Alabama’s biggest and most significant party is in Mobile each year and leave it at that.
I’m sure it’s painful to Birmingham’s leadership to know there was a time their city was three times larger than the next biggest municipality in the state, but what their precipitous fall shows is exactly why it is important for Mobile not to be hemmed in to the west. Birmingham has no ability to annex. Huntsville has achieved great growth from within over the years, but it’s also annexed many times.
Mobile should annex as much of the county as makes financial sense, but as has been clear from last week’s success, everything will run through the prism of the city’s racial makeup. That means racial politics will play the biggest role in determining if there are more annexations to come. I’m not going to hold my breath. But our growing aerospace and maritime industries, as well as our state university, are just a few things that could help Mobile grow even without annexation.
All I have to say is watch out Huntsville, objects in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear!
The deal is (almost) done
Speaking of so-called local economic engines … Ladd-Peebles Stadium is about to have as much as $70 million poured into its tank it appears. Whether it takes off or just sits there burning fuel is the big question.
The Mobile City Council approved the stadium’s sale to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) last week, followed by the school board following suit this week. MCPSS had pushed back against the demands of some councilors that Ladd retain capacity for at least 30,000 seats. MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill sent word it was a deal-breaker for the city to force that arrangement on the school system. He also claimed an examination of past attendance indicated there wasn’t need for more than 25,000 seats.
The way I read that is even the biggest football games at Ladd didn’t actually sell more than 25K tickets. We asked a couple of weeks ago about that very thing, but never got an answer. Threadgill’s comments indicate MCPSS doesn’t think 30,000 seats are necessary for future games.
Now the school system is talking about putting $60 million into Ladd — according to statements by city councilors — on top of the city’s $10 million. I wish I knew what they were planning, but we’re flying blind on this thing. No one has made any kind of actual plan public. Threadgill said at the meeting this week that there’s no hard number for what will be spent, but he also didn’t shoot down the $60 million talk.
Maybe the most interesting comment from the school board’s vote this week came from School Board President Sherry McDade, who perfectly framed the apparent lack of an actual plan.
“I have no idea where the money’s going to come from,” McDade said. “But we have some additional money that’s set aside for the purpose of refurbishing Ladd and making it a viable stadium for our student population at Murphy High School.”
The deal gets the city out of the ancient football stadium business, which I’m sure makes the mayor happy, but does it make good financial sense for the school system? That’s the question. There’s a whole lot being spent on football stadiums these days and MCPSS appears to be flush with cash.
Much like with some of our other famous local projects, we may just be left having to bite our lips and hope things turn out OK.
