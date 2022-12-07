Alan Sealls

Now that hurricane season has wrapped up, we can relax — except for periodic threats of severe weather.

For those who like storm statistics or tropical trivia, feast on these: There were 14 named storms this hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean Basin. Eight of them became hurricanes. Two hurricanes became major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above. All of that is pretty close to a statistically average hurricane season.

The best way to contact Alan Seals is to email alsealls@sbgtv.com

Tags

Contributing Author

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017.

