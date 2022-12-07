Now that hurricane season has wrapped up, we can relax — except for periodic threats of severe weather.
For those who like storm statistics or tropical trivia, feast on these: There were 14 named storms this hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean Basin. Eight of them became hurricanes. Two hurricanes became major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above. All of that is pretty close to a statistically average hurricane season.
Six named storms made at least one landfall either in the Caribbean, Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico. For the U.S. mainland, there were three hurricane landfalls, of which two came from the same storm. Category 4 Ian first struck Florida and then hit South Carolina as a Category 1. Florida was later struck by Category 1 Nicole. If you count Tropical Storm Colin on the coast of South Carolina, that would be the fourth landfall of a named storm in the continental U.S.
Three named storms formed by early July, and one of them (Tropical Storm Bonnie) crossed Central America and kept on going. Storms do cross from ocean to ocean every now and then. After Bonnie, there was an eight-week gap before the next named storm would occur. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the mid-summer lull was likely due to high wind shear and drier air above the Atlantic. NOAA counted hurricane hunter flights totaling 582 mission hours, crossing through the eyes of storms 65 times and deploying 1,700 weather instruments.
What about the preseason outlooks and forecasts? See for yourself. Do a web search for “Seasonal Hurricane Predictions,” and you’ll find a website by that same name (SeasonalHurricanePredictions.org) that shows how more than two dozen projections from different agencies, universities and companies fared. If it were an international contest, you could give out prizes, but most people are rightfully only concerned with local weather, and the preseason forecasts are for tremendously large areas, not your hometown.
The storm count by itself doesn’t offer impact or context. The one hurricane that hits you is the one that counts. There’s a large difference between a brief major hurricane and a minimal hurricane that lasts for weeks. Another way we look at the overall hurricane season is by adding up the durations of named storms and how long they held certain wind speeds. That’s called Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), and for 2022 it was a little below average. Whether a hurricane season is quieter than average, right at average or busier than average means little if you were directly hit by the one bad storm or if you were spared all storms. From a local standpoint, three different times, long-range computer model snapshots shared on social media worried people of a hurricane strike here. Those never happened.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned b
