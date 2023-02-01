The last major international conflict in the world ended on Sept. 2, 1945. Most of us were not born yet and probably cannot fully comprehend living through the horrors of war, even if separated by two oceans on other continents.
Seventy-seven years without global war is a long time for this fallen world. Is it likely that we are due?
We have had plenty of close calls during those 77 years — Korea, Vietnam, Cuba, the first and second Persian Gulf wars, Kosovo, September 11 and Afghanistan, Syria and now Ukraine.
Could Ukraine be the one that leads to the next big one?
It is headed in that direction. The U.S. has already put $50 billion into Ukrainian aid, and members of Congress do not seem too concerned about the price tag to date.
Other Western countries are getting in on it, too. In addition to the 31 M1 Abrams tanks the U.S. has pledged, Germany, UK, Poland and others are also sending tanks.
Is anyone else feeling the dread of mission creep?
The textbook definition of mission creep is a shift in objectives during the course of a military campaign, often resulting in an unplanned long-term commitment.
We are only at the dread stage because the objectives have yet to be clearly defined.
What does victory in Ukraine look like? What would the U.S. deem success? What outcome is the best for U.S. national security?
That is not to say we should stand by and do nothing about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There is a case to be made for U.S. involvement.
What signal does it send to the rest of the world if the world’s superpower sits on the sidelines here? Could it send a message to China that green-lights an invasion of Taiwan and send the world into a global depression because Taiwan is the world’s leading manufacturer of microchips, or is that a fictional narrative contrived by war hawks within the U.S. government?
Aside from the U.S. interest component, is there a moral component? Do the U.S. and its allies have a moral obligation to intervene on behalf of Ukraine?
You see the symbolic gestures everywhere — Ukrainian flags flying in front of homes, Ukraine lapel pins and, yes, social media avatars signaling support for the embattled eastern European nation.
How deep is the support? Is it deep enough to commit U.S. blood? That is where this could go.
Is it in the country’s best interest to commit the potential loss of life of our sons and daughters to fight for the independence of a country on the other side of the world?
From Ancient Greece through World War II, Europe stayed in constant conflict. Even after the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, Europe had to grapple with various dustups — the rise and collapse of the Soviet Union, the fallout from the break-up of Yugoslavia and Russia’s first incursion into Ukraine with the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
How many different conflicts has Russia been a part of in recorded history?
A significant difference now from before World War II is the threat of nuclear weapons. Would Putin attempt tactical nukes on Ukraine?
Why wouldn’t he? At this point, what would the world do, sanction Russia some more? Have the United Nations issue a strongly worded condemnation of the attack?
The West does not do well with red lines. Suppose it cannot stop Syria, a struggling Middle Eastern nation ruled by a mediocre dictator, from using chemical weapons. How might it prevent Russia from using nuclear or chemical weapons?
Do we say, “OK, Putin — take your best shot at Ukraine?”
“We will step aside. But don't you dare go any farther.”
Does that sound familiar? And the last time the world allowed a rogue dictator to have his way in Eastern Europe, it did not end well.
One would assume 2023 Russia is on par with 1930s-era Germany. Can it match up against the West just as Hitler’s Germany did in the early 1940s?
It has been generations since the last global conflict. The hardships of war, especially in a modern global economy, are not something the average American has ever had to deal with. There is a lot of talk now about doing the right thing for the Ukrainians, but there is also an unrealized cost beyond the human toll.
There are also questions about U.S. military preparedness.
We assume we have the best-trained, best-prepared military on the planet. We certainly spend way more than any other country on our defense. We have not been tested in quite some time. The Afghanistan experience was not a good look for the U.S.
How might our draft-eligible population react to the reinstatement of the draft to fight a war in Europe?
If that happens, the country may suddenly be more Ron Paul than Lindsey Graham.
Americans should cherish peacetime and not take it for granted. It has been a long time since the U.S. was forced into an actual war footing that required difficult sacrifice domestically.
Peace could end before we know it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.