It feels like we have been talking about it for years. Because we have. And though it’s frustrating, maybe that is just the amount of time it requires to make the proverbial sausage.
Last week, the Mobile City Council voted unanimously to allow West Mobile residents to hold a referendum to join the city.
It took over four years of efforts from neighborhood groups and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration to get to this point and convince the Mobile City Council, who had been split along racial lines on this vote before, this was a good move for ALL Mobilians.
An independent study conducted by PFM Financial said even in the worst-case scenario, the city would bring in over $105 million in the first decade over what it would cost to provide services to these new citizens. This study seemed to give wary councilors more confidence in the plan, as well as the fact the city would remain majority Black, though the Black voting population would be diluted by a few percentage points.
With previous councils, even that minor dilution would have killed this effort. And it did.
But I feel like last week’s vote is a sign times are changing for the better, and we are able to work together as Mobilians and not have everything decided along racial lines. I would say it was a generational shift, but I think it’s more than that as older leaders in the Black community, including former Councilman Clinton Johnson, came out to speak in favor of annexation, too.
The councilors for Districts 1, 2 and 3 (the oldest parts of the city as well as the ones with the most minority populations) also demanded promises for improvements for their districts, which they felt had been neglected for decades.
“Rome wasn’t built overnight,” District 3 Councilman C.J. Small said. “These issues didn’t happen overnight. These issues were presented before C.J. Small was born.”
And they got these commitments from the administration. Which is how the sausage is made. It’s not a pretty process, but in the end we got there. And that’s what matters.
Of course, the work is not over. A victory lap would be premature. The council vote only allows for a referendum. The citizens are going to have to approve this to make us the second-biggest city in the state — only behind Huntsville. I don’t know why the prospect of being the second-largest city is so exciting to me — maybe those ubiquitous “Size Matters” legal ads have infected my brain (I am sure they have), but it does excite me and makes me want to say, “Suck it, Montgomery and Birmingham!”
Speaking of Birmingham, there is no better example of why annexation is so necessary to remain a thriving city. The Ham watched all of their surrounding communities — Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Homewood, etc. — incorporate and all of those folks took their tax dollars with them, which negatively affected everything from city services to the real estate market to education in the city proper. Letting that happen is the fastest way for a city to stagnate. And like Birmingham, it generally negatively affects communities of color the most.
And make no mistake, Mobilians, the fairly new city of Semmes is sitting out there ready and waiting to expand their borders, too.
I know the most common pushback from citizens already residing within the city limits is, “Hey, I have had X, Y or Z happening in my neighborhood for 15 years and absolutely nothing has been done about it, and now we are adding new neighborhoods to take care of? Oh, hell no.”
I get that argument.
I have lived in my neighborhood in District 1 for 12 years and can give you a laundry list of things all of my neighbors and I would love to see addressed, too. Issues that predate my move there.
But even still, growing the city and making sure we are stronger overall is the best chance we have to get more of these projects completed. Because not only will we get the increased tax revenue, but we will also be able to apply for grants only cities of a certain size qualify for.
It’s a win-win.
Probate Judge Don Davis is expected to set the date for the annexation vote soon. It will take place sometime this summer.
When Mobile Chamber of Commerce President Bradley Byrne spoke out in favor of annexation at the City Council meeting last week, he said, “I believe this is Mobile’s golden age and now is our time.”
Only the people who live in these neighborhoods will be able to vote on this matter. Do they think this is our time? Are they ready to help usher in Mobile’s golden age?
As former Councilman Clinton Johnson used to always say, “Mobile is the city of perpetual potential.”
He felt we were always right on the verge of greatness, but it seemed like something would always happen to knock us back down. We just could never quite get there.
I really hope with this vote, we can finally retire that phrase.
We are almost there. I hope this really is our time.
